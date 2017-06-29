Why Tanger Factory Outlets Is On My Shopping List

For a dividend growth investor, Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) is priced below the NPV of its expected future dividend payments, which combined with its growth prospects makes it a buy at the current market price.

Is SKT a good investment partner?

Much has been made of the supposed death of brick and mortar retail especially in regards to malls and shopping centers. A number of factors, not just the rise of E-commerce and Amazon (AMZN), have caused difficulties for brick and mortar stores, malls and shopping centers. Malls and shopping centers located in more affluent and densely populated areas have not faced the same level of difficulty as malls located in less affluent or more rural areas have. I covered some of this trend when I took a look at Simon Property Group (SPG) in this article.

Tanger Outlets is the only publicly-traded REIT specializing solely in the development, leasing, marketing, and operating of outlet centers in the U.S. and Canada. I think SKT's focus on developing and owning upscale shopping centers located near major population centers and tourist destinations can capitalize on trends that will allow malls and shopping centers to compete with online only shopping. As I look into SKT, I will want to see what steps management is taking to lure customers out from behind their computer screens.

As with all companies, I want to first determine if Tanger Outlets is a good company in which to invest my money. To determine that, I look to see if a company is growing its market, growing its profits, and managing its debt well. When a company is doing those three things, then it should have no problem supporting and growing the dividend, which as a dividend growth investor is why I want to own a company. Once I have determined a company can support its dividends, and gotten an estimate of what I think it can grow those dividends over time, then I have the parameters I need to do a DDM calculation for the NPV of that dividend stream. Based on that value, I can then determine the price I will pay for shares in the company.

The first place to look for the information I want is the annual report. Tanger Outlets annual report for 2016 can be found here.

First up is a chart comparing the last two years' performance on several financial metrics. Revenues, operating income and FFO are all up mid-single digits. AFFO even grew a fairly impressive 8%. While the per-share numbers for FFO and AFFO were up a little less than the total, growth of 6-7% in those numbers was also robust. With Same Center NOI up 3%, that shows me a good balance between improving the performance of existing centers and adding new centers in growing the profits of the company.

Two items on the chart above require some explanation. Looking at the dividend numbers, it appears that 2016 saw lower payments than 2015. This is due to a special dividend of $0.21 paid in 2015. I very much like it when a company pays a special as that rewards current shareholders rather than those who sell. The other area of concern is that 2% decline in average sales per square foot to $387. Part of that is likely due to the half a million square feet of new space added during 2016, but I will want to keep an eye on that going forward.

While looking at recent performance is worthwhile, I also like to look at longer time frames. The slide above shows that Tanger Outlets is growing its market by growing both the space it owns and its revenues. I very much like the steady even growth. I think a number of the retail chains that are in trouble now, got there because they built a lot of stores because it was cheap to do so. So I am happy to see that while Tanger is building new space, it is doing so at a very measured pace. Looking at the AFFO chart, I also am happy to see that profits haven’t been sacrificed to grow either. And as a dividend growth investor, I am glad to see a yearly increase in the dividend since 1993. Even during the last recession SKT managed to increase the dividend. Sure they weren’t big increases but that was much better than many REITs that had to cut or freeze their dividends.

This last slide from the annual report addresses how the Tanger manages its debt and how that plays into its growth plans. The first thing to notice is that only 9% of its debt is secured by its properties. Secured debt limits the flexibility of the company and often carries more restrictions. Also, if the company decides to sell some or all of its ownership stake in a property that is collateral for a loan, which means the loan has to be paid off. Companies use secured debt because carries a lower interest rate than unsecured debt. Companies with poor credit ratings have no choice but to use secured debt, but higher rated companies often use very little (in fact, the ratio of secured to unsecured debt is a factor in determining credit ratings). Next, Tanger has most of its line of credit unused. The line of credit is short term financing, which can be used initially to finance deals. This shows that SKT is in a good position to benefit from opportune deals that may come along. Next, I like that just about 90% of the debt is fixed rate. Companies often use floating rate debt to lower costs at the risk of higher future costs. With interest rates likely to go up in the future, I like seeing that SKT has limited its exposure to interest rate risk on its existing debt. Finally, I like seeing that just under half of the yearly FFO isn’t used to pay dividends, but is instead used to fund growth. With the current yield around 5% and the 5 year DGR at ~10%, I am quite happy that the company is using some of its cash flow to grow the company and so take on less debt.

Going forward I want to watch the sales per square foot figure. New centers, and possibly ones with big expansions, tend to initially have sale figures below the average, but I am not entirely sure of why that number decreased in 2016. I also worry that one of the largest tenants is The Gap. While that is only 7% of total square feet, and Old Navy has the most space, I am not so sure of the future of that clothing retailer. Included in the annual report was a message from the President of the company that detailed all the efforts SKT was making to enhance the customer experience. Included were mobile phone and electric car charging stations, VIP lounges, and soft seating in gathering areas. Management is constantly collecting feedback from shoppers to help adjust the mix of stores in centers. In 2016 a major effort was made to add more food choices to centers.

What does the latest earnings report say?

Next, I want to look at the latest quarter’s earnings report.

First, I want to look at any problems that presented themselves in the earnings presentation. This first slide has two items that concern me. First, while rents did increase, the percentage they increased this quarter is far less than they have increased in the past. It’s only a single quarter, and it is still a good size increase, but I will want to see how this progresses over the year. The next issue, which also suggests slower growth, is that Same Center NOI increased by only 1%. This is far slower than past growth, although if the centers undergoing major work are excluded this metric is more in-line with past growth rates. I will want to keep an eye on this metric as well.

This next graph sheds some more light on the sales performance of tenants. I now see that sales per square foot have been declining since its peak in 2015. This is of concern because if the tenants are having lower sales volume, even if it doesn’t affect Tanger now, it will eventually. That Q1 of 2017 came in lower than Q1 of 2016, is a problem. This is partially offset due to the 2017 period having one fewer shopping day and having no Easter holidays compared to two for the 2016 period. Also contributing to lower sales numbers was the addition of two newer properties (since new properties start with lower sales figures). This metric counts sales over the prior 12 month period, so the difference in the Q1 figure from the 2016 figure is the performance of Q1 in each year which works out to be just under an 8% drop in sales YoY.

This next slide shows AFFO growing over the last couple of years, and projections for 2017. The 2017 figure for AFFO is in the middle of management guidance. This isn’t great growth, but it is reasonable. I will want to keep this growth level in mind when I determine what the dividend growth rate will be for the next 5 years. This chart also shows why Net Income isn't a good measure to use. It looks like 2017 will see a big drop in this metric, but in fact this metric was inflated in 2015 and 2016 by profits from property sales. So the actual operations of the company are producing more income in 2017, there just hasn't been a big profit from the sale of a property.

Another area I look at is how the company handles debt. In the slide above we see that SKT has investment grade credit rating, BBB+ level, which is pretty good for a REIT. I also like seeing the bond covenants and that SKT is well within those restrictions. I think credit markets are going to get tighter, so it’s a big plus in my book that SKT has this all well in hand.

This last slide from the earnings presentation tells me a couple of things. First, since I think much of the trouble in the retail sector is due to over-building, I like that management saw this issue as one that needed to be addressed. I think it’s interesting that up to 50 new centers might be announced, but that it appears far fewer than that actually open. I also like the slow and fairly steady pace that SKT has in opening new centers. I note that SKT opened 4 new centers in 2015, which was almost double its usual number. Given that the sales per square foot metric uses the prior 12 months of sales, that means that 2016 saw a lot of new centers entering the calculation for that metric. I think that goes a long way towards explaining why that metric declined in 2016. And with only 2 new centers in 2016, I think it’s reasonable to expect that number to increase (at least from 2016 levels) in 2017.

What is a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at the David Fish’s CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) I see that SKT’s current dividend in $1.37 and that it has increased for 24 years in a row. Looking at the various rates that the dividend has been increased and at the projection for EPS growth over the next 5 years, I think it’s reasonable to use the rate of increase for the last dividend increase for the next 5 years. Since the yield is currently ~5%, I will use 1% for the terminal dividend growth rate.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV of future dividend payments is $31.07. Because of the decline in sales per square foot and because I think rising interest rates will have a small negative impact on SKT’s profitability, I want an additional 10% discount to the NPV. That puts my buy price at anything under $28. With the current market price around $26.50, that makes SKT a buy at this time.

Can options help?

Before I look to see what option contracts might be useful to me, I want to reiterate what my goals for my option trades are. Some people trade options for the sole purpose of generating the most profit at the least risk. That is a perfectly fine goal, but it is not why I use option contracts. As a dividend growth investor, I want to accumulate shares of companies that pay a reliable and growing stream of dividends. I write option contracts to help me achieve that goal. I want an option contract that will either give me more cash to buy more shares or to allow me to buy shares at a lower price than the market is offering now, and sometimes both. I don’t write calls unless I am willing to sell at the strike price nor do I write puts unless I am willing to buy at the strike price. The risk in writing an option contract is no greater than the risk in being long the actual shares, and that is fine with me. So I don’t need the protection of more complex strategies. Such strategies, where one buys an option at one strike and writes another at a different strike (or expiration date), have their place and I have even written about some. But I don’t use them on a regular basis to manage my portfolio. Here I am only looking to get a lower price, more cash than the dividend alone or both.

The August expiration date offers two interesting put contracts, one with a $30 strike price, and one with a $25 strike price. The $25 strike price is a good contract if you want the shares because it offers a share price lower than the current market price plus a very nice premium that is more than the dividend payment for a whole quarter. The $30 strike price offers a very big premium nearly 10 times the quarterly dividend for holding only 50 days. However, it would be cheaper to just buy the shares. So, with the $30 strike contract you don’t want to get assigned. The Delta is -1, so the market thinks this option will finish in the money. If you have a position in SKT already and have a pretty low cost basis and a spare $3,000 it might be worth the gamble to buy this contract. Or you could just buy the shares you want outright, they are selling at a good price. One thing to keep in mind is that the next ex-div date for the stock is at the end of July.

I don’t see any good call contracts with strikes at $30 (given the space between strike prices this is the first strike price above my buy price). Similarly to the $30 put, you could write a $25 covered call if you expect the price of SKT to be below $25 by the August expiration date. With a Delta of 0.73 the market thinks this is pretty likely to end ITM, but depending on your cost basis it might be worth the risk.

Conclusion

Tanger, as an owner of high end outlet shopping centers, is the type of shopping center an investor wants to own as its targeted tenants are doing well. SKT has the revenue and FFO growth to support a growing dividend, exactly what I want as a dividend growth investor. The dividend has grown well in the past and I see no reason that won’t continue. While the share price has taken a beating lately, I think that is more opportunity than problem. I am not saying the price has dropped as far as it might, just that the price today is a good one.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.