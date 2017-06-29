AIG: Carl Icahn Backs Down

We need a break.

But not a breakup.



Carl Icahn, the notable activist investor with a 4% stake in AIG (NYSE:AIG), called for a full-blown breakup (into three parts - see his initial letter here) in 2015 and helped get former AIG CEO Peter Hancock ousted from the company. However, now, Icahn is changing his tone. He no longer wants a breakup and is ready to play nice with the new CEO Brian Duperreault, who took over in May.



This comes as Duperreault has a plan to scale back buybacks and use that cash to get aggressive on the acquisitions front. AIG still has $7 billion on its buyback plan, but Duperreault noted, "shareholders want to see value creation, and if I can present them something that’s a better value creation, I won’t get a hard time.” This comes as the status quo isn’t working, with the stock flat in 2017 and still trading at 85% of book value.

Duperreault is 70 years old and has a lot of insurance experience. But he knows how to work fast - and better at 70 y/o. Duperreault won’t be bullied. Icahn sees value in a hard-nosed CEO with turnaround experience. During Duperreault's time at Marsh & McLennan, he resisted calls for a break-up. Before that, Duperreault spent a few years as Chairman at Ace Limited, where he was also CEO in the 1990s and early 2000s. And, of note, Duperreault cut his teeth at AIG for over 20 years from early 1970 to 1994.

With AIG, Icahn says it’s cheap because of poor management



Icahn has said that the company is so cheap because the market no longer believed in management. Now, it has a new CEO and Icahn is intrigued. Former CEO Hancock did a decent job of reducing risks and getting a handle on claim costs going forward. There are things that new CEO Duperreault can capitalize on. Icahn knows a "good" CEO when he sees one.



Icahn was pushing hard for change at Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) until the company brought in Jack Fusco as CEO and he stepped down with his demands, calling Fusco a step in the right direction for Cheniere. Since Fusco took over, shares of Cheniere are up 50%.



Icahn backs away and Duperreault gets his space.



Duperreault will have free reign to figure out how to grow AIG’s return on equity, improve margins, and set right AIG’s somewhat floundering underwriting process. The major insurer, after years of downsizing, has a few catalysts. The biggest being rising interest rates, which can boost the money AIG makes on its float.



Still - it’ll come down to figuring out how to grow and improve the AIG business to get margins and returns up from abysmal levels. Right now, AIG is generating returns on equity of 0.6% and managing a 1% profit margin. The industry giant, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), earns an 8.1% ROE and 9.5% profit margin.

Smaller players, like Chubb (NYSE:CB), Travelers (NYSE:TRV), Allstate (NYSE:ALL), and Progressive (NYSE:PGR) all have ROEs above 10% and profit margins topping 5%. AIG is still cheap, but it’s cheap for a reason. Without a breakup, there are no near-term catalysts besides hard work from Duperreault. It is a positive, however, that Icahn is giving Duperreault his space to work a growth-y turnaround plan. This is a multi-year play though, as it will take time for Duperreault to work some magic, but AIG could easily position itself to outperform the likes of Berkshire over the 3-5 year period.