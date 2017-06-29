Nvidia's Late Arrival And How It Impacts Ethereum

However, the price of Ethereum will be affected negatively, and is likely to drop considerably upon the release of P106.

As such, we’re not expecting the introduction of this card to meaningfully impact Nvidia.

Given the overwhelming demand for ether, and potential oversupply, NVDA will sell cards right when demand is dropping for graphics cards.

We think this is counterproductive, as increased network hash rates reduce the price of Ethereum.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is expected to launch a graphics card that’s better optimized for cryptocurrency mining. Of course, AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) has taken substantial share in this segment, but supply constraints have put limitations on sales/earnings contribution given the overwhelming demand (which we will discuss in more detail).

We believe the cryptocurrency mining frenzy will eventually subside, but in the meantime, the financial impact for both companies is noteworthy. Even if Nvidia were to release a market competitive GPU, the impact is not as meaningful going forward, as NVDA was also a beneficiary of recent cryptocurrency trends, as GTX 1060 series cards have similar hash rates to the RX 580 series, and are also priced similarly as well.

Why Nvidia is expected to release the Mining P106 Card anyway

The card is expected to deliver maximum hash-rate production at more minimal cost, but again, the science behind the performance advantages is not well articulated. From what we can understand from various media reports, the Nvidia card is expected to produce a 36% enhancement to non-optimized GPUs for cryptocurrency mining, though we question whether this card will meaningfully address the segment given how profitable it is to mine with either a GTX 1060/1070 or RX 570/580 card.

Keep in mind, given the overwhelming shortage of RX 580 and RX 480 cards, miners have opted to jump on mid-end GPUs from Nvidia’s line-up in recent weeks.

Mitch Steves and Amit Daryanani from RBC Capital Markets summarize the potential financial impact:

In just 11 days, the network hash rate has increased by 25% or ~$100M worth of GPUs. In our June 9 cryptocurrency mining report, we suggested that Ethereum miners could switch to NVDA GPUs given the high price of AMD products in the secondary market (~$750 at the time - June 9). Now, both the GTX 1070 and GTX 1060 are selling above retail price.

So, how does this affect the investment thesis? Well, Nvidia may report lower weighted average ASPs, but could offset the oversupply of high-end video cards with better sell-through into the mid end of the market.

Source: World Coin Index

Ironically, we view Nvidia’s efforts to launch a performance enhanced variant to be counterproductive.

Pricing of Ethereum is best optimized in a scenario of diminished hardware returns from mining activity. While Nvidia can expect an uptick in demand for its P106 series card, the corresponding impact on higher network MH/s rates will result in oversupply, which correspondingly deflates pricing. When pricing drops, miners will respond by reducing investment into new hardware. Nvidia needs to move ahead of this trend by reducing its dependency on ether miners as opposed to doubling down with a cryptocurrency card. Nvidia can accomplish this by meeting demand with its pre-existing cards and milking profits with less-performance friendly variants. Nvidia is banking on the Jevons paradox here, yet we’re still years away from smart contracts and broadened adoption of open ledgers for financial transactions.

Investors shouldn’t anticipate this latest Ethereum episode to continue for much longer, and if Nvidia does launch a crypto-friendly card, it will dampen expected price gains in the market, and in the most adverse scenario, cause panic among ether traders who must factor a network Mh/s rate that far exceeds current trends.

In other words, Nvidia’s banking on the wrong economic principle here. The market for ether isn’t tied to actual goods/commodities. Nvidia should recognize that it’s providing the means for a faster printing press of currency. Comparatively when the Federal Reserve signals open market activities, the dollar tends to drop against other currency baskets. So, if Nvidia is selling the means to currency production, it should realize that it’s effectively operating as a quasi-central bank, as new currency issuance is tied to the efficiency of its cards. Therefore, in this specific case, Fed policy makes more sense than theories on factors of production.

The investment into hardware ties directly into expected market behavior and whether investors/speculators would suddenly absorb an extra $600 million to $1.8 billion in added annualized coin production per month.

This assumes pricing can accommodate $7.2 billion to $21.6 billion in added supply over 12 months at current prices (maybe more), which is highly unlikely. Nvidia should be scaling back production of its mid-end cards, or look for other means to help regulate supply of coins. Instead, it's selling as much computer hardware as possible, which is why cryptocurrency itself detaches from the underlying realities of a central bank. Since ether isn’t tied to a network of banks that are intended to regulate circulation, we see episodes of expansion and collapse that are far more severe.

Final thoughts

The near-term tailwinds from crypto mining is short-lived, therefore investors may be disappointed once sales of GPUs slow. Hence, we’re not expecting meaningful financial contribution from this segment for much longer.

Furthermore, investors who own Ethereum should be more cautious of pricing going forward. The price of Ethereum is a function of network hash rates, and when that figure ticks higher, there’s no guarantee that there will be sufficient market liquidity to absorb added coins in circulation. This gets exacerbated by the lack of a supply cap for Ethereum coins.

We continue to reiterate our sell recommendation on Nvidia.

Cho's Investment Research is SA's premier research package that gives investors and traders an additional edge when investing into companies. It's a trade publication, research service and an idea generator. This service comes at a low annual subscription cost of $40/month.

For more information click here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.