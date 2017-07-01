PRO Weekly Digest: Special Situation Investing With Leveraged Loner

Our idea screen of the week takes a look at under-the-radar ways to benefit from the broader trend of activism and M&A interest in the consumer packaged goods space.

How to be opportunistic in today’s market, the rise of quant investing and how to trade spin-offs are topics discussed.

Welcome to the latest issue of the PRO Weekly Digest. Every Saturday for Seeking Alpha PRO subscribers and Sunday for all other Seeking Alpha users, we publish highlights from our PRO coverage as well as feature interviews and other notable goings-on with SA PRO. Comment below or email us at pro-editors at seekingalpha.com to let us know what you think. Find past editions here.

Feature interview

Leveraged Loner is a full time investor with a soft spot for special situation, "contrarian", and deep-value investing as well as long-time Seeking Alpha contributor. Notable calls include a bullish thesis on Sturm, Ruger (NYSE:RGR) and bullish thesis on CIFC Corp. (NASDAQ:CIFC). We emailed with Leveraged Loner about how to properly analyze the firearms industry, the challenges facing asset managers and investing alongside famous investors.

Seeking Alpha: Where are you finding deep value opportunities in today’s market, which has frustrated so many value investors? Does this just require waiting for the pitch you like or do you use different approaches until valuations come down?

Leveraged Loner: There are precious few “deep-value” opportunities in today’s market. With high yield spreads sub 4% (vs. 9% just a year and a half ago), equity risk premiums having come way in, and median equity valuations at perhaps all-time highs, investing today feels like searching for places to hide. But that doesn’t mean that there is nothing to do. I try to remain opportunistic.

Towards the end of last year through the early part of 2017, there was an interesting opportunity in the valuation of certain merger arb securities (namely MON, NXPI) that were trading at a substantial discount to all-cash takeout prices and at what seemed to be a fair break-point in the market at that point. I’m not a risk arb guy by trade, but the valuations were justifiable and gave adequate downside protection with the added probability that the deal was consummated at an acceptable IRR to me, the investor.

There may be opportunities in certain foreign markets. I hold small positions in Brazilian securities following the recent turmoil in that market, and small positions in certain Latin American and Russian businesses. These are typically lower conviction (it’s harder to diligence), and thus sized accordingly. I can’t discuss which ones presently, but I’d point readers to a memorable pitch that Jim Grant made a few years ago on Gazprom (OTCQX:GZPFY) when he stated (and I paraphrase) that it was the worst managed company managed by the worst kleptocrats ever assembled, but at some valuation you have to stop asking “what can go wrong?” and start asking “what could go right?”

I recently acquired shares of DYN because they trade at a discount to comparative public companies and there was a chasm between their valuation vs. private market comps, estimated cash generation from futures, management guidance, and newbuild costs. That is another low conviction investment because it is predicated on credit markets staying open as much as it is on electricity and gas futures and I will not pretend that I have an edge in predicting either.

I think that the continued pressure in certain commodity prices may create some interesting opportunities in MLPs, but that is a process that I am just embarking upon.

There are always special situations that seem to have a differentiated return profile vs. broader markets and there always seem to be certain idiosyncratic stories explaining why certain businesses go on sale. Good luck finding them, though!

SA: How will the rise of quant investing impact fundamental investing (and investors)? How can fundamental investors incorporate quant strategies into their investment-decision making process?

LL: It’s very rare that you can easily identify a clear mistake by the quants in the present, but it happens. CIFC was an excellent demonstration of that; the business went through a reorganization into a pass-through type entity which resulted in its delisting from the Russell. The result was spectacular. Without an institutional following (too small, closely held, limited float, etc.), the index funds purged it and the share price must have plunged 20% on 20x average volume on the last trading day of 2015. It was like Christmas come late. Another classic example was the Knight-mare trading algorithm. Years ago, Knight Capital’s trading algorithm seemed to gain sentience and sought to destroy its creators by cramming two weeks of programmed trades into a 1/2 hour window. I don’t remember the actual numbers, but I seem to recall selling all of my holdings in DOLE to the algo up 25% that day on no news.

I’d be reluctant to give advice on how to incorporate this into your everyday investing strategy. Quant strategies change, grow, adjust, and cycle in and out of vogue. I’m not sure that humans have the capacity to take advantage of all of their idiosyncrasies because they are rarely large enough to systematically exploit. Stat arb occasionally shows some quirks, like when all financials trade in line despite varying, or even inverse, exposure to the rate environment which investors might possibly take advantage of. But, realistically, the best advice I can give is just to have a rock-solid understanding of what you own and let the machines beat themselves up in the near term.

SA: Does the fact that more investors are aware of the opportunities in spin-offs reduce their appeal? What do you look for in an ideal spin-off investment?

LL: I’m not certain, but I’ll try to articulate my present view.

Anecdotally, not only has investor interest increased around spin-offs, but also the professionalism of the management and banking teams has improved in marketing spin-offs. Whereas before, potential investors in the SpinCo had to cut a new path, my view is that, recently, investors are handed more in the way of comp sets, management guidance, increased transparency around cost allocations, etc. Further, those materials are now freely available to every investor in real time and the transcripts from road shows, etc. are easily accessible. The spin-off days of Greenblatt’s Yellow Book seem long gone.

What is curious is that, recently, trading spin-offs seem to have worked, but it’s more of a trading factor now rather than a value investment. Again, without firm empirical evidence that I can point to, I believe some large portion of outsize returns from spin-offs, historically, came from the uncertainty around the Spin-Co which depressed valuation. Now it feels like a momentum trade. Recent deals such as CARS and VREX have traded strongly post spin, but I’m not certain anyone could call them “value” plays at any point in their brief, respective existences.

As for what to look for, I think you need to combine traditional fundamental with technical investing - not in the sense of “double candle-stick, inverse alien, head shoulders knees and toes” chart - but by asking questions about who the ownership of the Company is pre-spin, and how that might change post-spin. Will there be forced turnover, and if so, why, and how much capital is ready to absorb it? My thesis is that the more turnover from index changes/removals, style turnover, size constraints, capital structure shifts, etc. the better spin investors are likely to be in the medium to long term. If you can overlay that aspect onto a traditional, fundamental valuation practice (what’s the intrinsic and relative value of the business?) and it checks all boxes, I’ll bet you make more money than either practice in isolation.

SA: You made a great call on Sturm, Ruger - what key industry metrics should investors analyze when researching/following firearms manufacturers? What's your outlook for the group? Are any attractive from the long or short side?

LL: It’s not a space I’m currently invested in, but RGR seems pretty fairly to slightly overvalued. It’s not a deep value play anymore. But at the time, the business was priced as though it was in secular decline despite improving Adjusted NICS. Importantly, the FBI posts unadjusted NICS numbers, but they capture a lot of noise from things like permit applications, second hand sales, etc. Serious investors should shell out for the NSSF numbers.

Going back, the most misunderstood issue surrounding these businesses was (is?) that they are one-off durable purchases that forever sit under the mattresses of suburbia. The stat that there are more firearms in America than there are Americans is deeply misleading in its presentation. The data and my research seemed to belie that thesis. My understanding is that between 40% and 50% of such purchases are strictly self-defense, one-and-done purchases. The remainder end up in collections, not totally unlike sneakers. The average firearm owner doesn’t own one gun, they own something closer to 7 - a distinct minority of the US population owns the vast majority of the firearms. Many of these are as much collector's items as much as they are tools of self-defense, hunting, etc. That alternative narrative, combined with the improving NICS, indicated to me that RGR should see an almost GDP-level long-term top-line growth rather than a secular decline.

Further, the business itself was also the best in the space. When CEO Michael Fifer joined, it was transformative for the business. They optimized their processes, footprint, and cost structure without sacrificing engineering or customer relations. They are singularly focused on value creation which kept them out of distribution and aligned them better with their independent distributors. Where they couldn’t add value, they licensed, and they never got over their skis in terms of capital allocation. I really admire him and the business, even though I don’t own any today.

VSTO was another name I invested (and posted!) in and that may prove to be more interesting hunting grounds (pun!). The Ammo cycle has historically lagged the firearm cycle (though VSTO does have firearm exposure there through Savage) which may bode well for profitability. Further, a large portion of VSTO profitability now comes from sporting goods accessories, supplementing income from ammunition. My only reticence with the business is that they’ve impaired just about every deal they’ve ever purchased, and yet despite serial failure, they still seem to style themselves as a roll-up of outdoor brands. I’m just not certain if it’s cheap enough to compensate you adequately. I’m currently watching from a distance.

SA: How do you see active asset managers adapting to the numerous challenges facing the industry such as the rise of indexing and quant strategies? Is M&A the solution to their problems (see FIG or CIFC - great call by the way)?

LL: CIFC was a bit special because, as of yet, there is no way to replicate their CLO and separate account management via passive product. It was a better comp to the alternative asset managers, but in my opinion had a better business model due to the predictability of their earnings through CLO lock-ups and the fact that they were among the leaders in their space despite their niche focus. The problem with passive management replicating loan portfolios is that they seem to end up disproportionately owning the largest issuers, which often, by nature are the most levered and thereby often the riskiest. Considering that at one point Valeant (NYSE:VRX) was the largest bank loan issuer by notional outstanding (if memory serves) offers you some indication of the problem. The nature of CLO structure and product also creates something of a captive audience amongst financial customers for technical reasons.

I don’t know how you adapt as a traditional manager. M&A seems to be the answer du jour, and while you can wring some costs out of back office, you run into the issue that most of these businesses' assets are their people. If you start firing analysts and managers, they will often take assets with them and whatever cost leverage you’d just created is offset by asset flight. I really don’t know where the active/passive split settles, but I’d bet that passive still has more share to gain in equity markets without triggering any of the doomsday prophecies by some of the active ideologues.

As an aside, I may be thinking about this improperly, but it seems disingenuous to me for active asset managers to proclaim that the Fed is broadly controlling asset prices across the entire market as a marginal purchaser of treasuries and the like, and that indexers are wreaking havoc on equity valuations despite passive AUM being a clear minority share, albeit an increasing marginal buyer. Just food for thought.

SA: Can you discuss how you invest alongside famous investors (a case in point is your long call on Par Pacific (NYSEMKT:PARR), which is halfway to your price target)? What mistakes do you see investors make when they do this?

LL: In the case of PARR, investing alongside a famous investor wasn’t ancillary, it was a central question. Sam Zell’s Equity Group has a clear controlling stake in the business, and they appointed their own people to managerial positions within the business. Those people had both a history in managing resource businesses and, as importantly, in creating value from NOLs. Although the track record wasn’t spotless in that regard it also had some fantastic successes, such as Covanta (NYSE:CVA). Additionally the valuation gap, reasonable capitalization, positive optionality, and the niche aspect of the assets seemed to provide a sufficient margin of safety.

I think the most common mistake one makes in investing alongside another investor is that they enter the position with a positive bias. Tracking contracts, cash flows, and accounting becomes less urgent when you know that you’re investing alongside David Einhorn... Until that business turns out to be SunEdison. That’s not a knock on Einhorn, everyone gets things wrong and he’s way smarter than I am, that’s a knock on the people who were invested in SunEdison just because Greenlight was in the proxy filing. Investing alongside smart people can never be a replacement for the hard work required to do analysis and appropriate due diligence.

SA: What’s one of your highest conviction ideas right now?

LL: I’m not at liberty to discuss that specifically because I’m acquiring shares for clients. What I can say is that I currently hold a less-concentrated portfolio of lower conviction ideas - I believe that to be a function of the opportunity set right now. I think this is a time to make smaller bets with non-recourse leverage to you, the investor, while holding some cash to take advantage of opportunities as they arise. That should allow you to hopefully capture much of the upside while keeping liquidity at hand.

***

Thanks to Leveraged Loner for the interview. If you'd like to check out or follow their work, you can find the profile here.

PRO idea playing out

NexOptic Technology (OTCQB:NXOPF) is down ~55% (in CAD) since Keubiko took a skeptical view two months ago, noting the huge market cap for such an early-stage company, lack of details on purported “disruptive” technology, what appeared to be heavy promotion and insider selling. The call that the company event scheduled for April 4 would be a classic case of “sell the news” was dead on. In a follow-up comment in late April, Keubiko said even after the steep decline, the stock was still extremely overvalued and the market agreed as the stock dropped another ~25% since then.

Call from the archive - CMP

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) is down ~5% since Laurentian Research shared their contrarian and bullish thesis two months ago. In a sign the extreme negative sentiment may be reversing, CMP actually rose ~10% the week after management lowered guidance last month (and results beat on the top/bottom line). With the bad news apparently priced into the stock, and the original price target ~30% above the current price, this may be worth another look (also see the recent bullish article by Michael Boyd).

Noteworthy PRO articles

We wanted to highlight several of our PRO editors' favorite PRO ideas this week:

SA Editor Jeffrey Fischer, CFA: In response to a recent bearish piece on Argentina's Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA), Renaissance Research lays out a compelling variant view. A clever assessment of the bank's high P/B ratio is included.

SA Editor John Leonard, CFA: Dane Capital Management, LLC highlights Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA), an under-the-radar SPAC poised to benefit from secular growth trends trading at a significant discount to its closest peer.

New Seeking Alpha contributors to watch

Clive Fernandes shared a bullish thesis on NAHL Group (OTCPK:NHLPF). NAHL is down 66% from its high due to proposed legislation that impacts the UK legal services industry; however, management has shown itself to be highly competent in tackling similar legislation in the past. Also, NAHL diversified via profitable acquisitions a year before the announcement of the legislation, and its new segments are not affected by the legislation. It has a conservative balance sheet, growing competitive advantage and is in an industry with good long-term prospects.

Notable PRO idea update

Although it’s only been a week, Teekay (NYSE:TK) is already up ~25% since J Mintzmyer said it was his highest conviction long idea ever. In an update article he rhetorically asks if it’s primed for a short squeeze.

Notable Sohn Investment Idea contest entries

MacDonald, Dettwiler & Associates (OTCPK:MDDWF) by EventShort: Published on June 26, 2017. The core business is disappearing due to a structural shift in demand trends and existing/new competition while there is limited ability to offset the structural decline with cost cuts given the highly fixed cost nature of the manufacturing process. As the 2014 backlog rolls off and has not been replaced with sufficient orders, EBITDA can be cut in half or worse.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) by Chris Safroniy: Published on June 30, 2017. Celestica trades at lower multiples than peers however an increased focus on its diversified business away from communications merits a multiple expansion. Increased defense spending and changes to U.S. trade policies act as catalysts.

Idea screen of the week

Each week we use the PRO Idea Filter to find potential ideas based on a recent news event. This week, PRO Editor John Leonard, CFA uses the recent activist interest in Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) as a starting point for further research.

The recent investment by Third Point into Nestle highlights the growing investor interest in the consumer packaged goods space (see Kraft’s (NASDAQ:KHC) bid for Unilever (NYSE:UL)). However for investors looking for under-the-radar ideas benefiting from many of the same underlying trends, I ran a screen of PRO long ideas in the Food - Major Diversified sector.



Two ideas turned up in this screen that might be of interest (prices as of June 29 close and in local currencies):

Uni-President China Holdings (OTCPK:UPCHY) by ALT Perspective: Published on May 18, 2017, up ~15% since publication, author's price target offers an additional ~20% upside. Strong/rising market share in instant noodles and ready-to-drink tea while raw material costs are turning more favorable. The balance sheet has been strengthened while the cash flows are improving due in part to a sharp decline in capex.

Grupo Herdez (OTCPK:GUZBY) by Ian Bezek: Published on December 5, 2016, down ~5% since publication, author's price target offers ~25% upside. Herdez is a fast-growing food company with relatively healthy and natural products, an underserved export market on its border and trades around industry average multiples despite much better than average growth prospects.

About the PRO Weekly Digest

PRO members automatically receive the Weekly Digest and other PRO content in their inbox. If you are not a PRO member and would like to be notified of this, click follow at the top of this article to follow the SA PRO Editors account, or click to subscribe to the free newsletter below to receive these in your inbox. You can view all past PRO Weekly Digests here. And if you're interested in SA PRO, check out the details here to sign up or learn more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Check with individual articles or authors mentioned for their positions. Leveraged Loner is long NXPI, MON, DYN, PARR.