The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks For The Second Half Of 2017

This article will discuss the top 10 stocks with at least 4% dividend yields, for the second half of the year.

Dividend stocks have had a great run so far in 2017, but several industry groups have missed the rally.

Dividend stocks, as a whole, have performed very well to start 2017. For example, one of the most popular dividend growth ETFs, the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), is up 9% year-to-date, not including dividends. The downside of this strong performance, is that investors with cash on the sidelines, have to settle for lower dividend yields when share prices increase. VIG offers a dividend yield of 2%, which is right on par with the S&P 500 Index.

At the same time, many industries have been left out of the market rally over the past year. There are several high-quality stocks in various industries like retail, energy, and more, that have not performed well this year. Their stagnating share prices have kept their valuations low, and elevated their dividend yields. This potentially makes them attractive for investors looking to add to positions or open new positions.

Of course, dividend sustainability is every bit as important as finding high dividend yields. The good news is, many high-yield dividend stocks generate enough cash flow to sustain their payouts. The following 10 stocks (not listed in any order) represent the 10 best 4%+ dividend yields over the remainder of 2017.

Retail Dividends Are On Sale

One of the biggest investing themes over the past year is the death of retail. Retailers losing market share to Internet retailers like Amazon.com (AMZN) has prompted store closures, but many brick-and-mortar retailers will be able to adapt. They are investing to lower prices and build their own digital businesses. This will be critical to their ability to sustain their hefty dividend payouts.

First up is discount retail giant Target (TGT). Target shares have lost 27% of their value year-to-date. The company shook investors’ nerves when it revealed that earnings-per-share would decline as much as 24% this year, due to necessary investments in digital infrastructure and to lower prices.

One of these initiatives is home delivery. Target initially launched a pilot program with employees in Minnesota, and after generating satisfactory results, will roll out the service to the broader Twin Cities. The service will be called Restock, which will allow Redcard holders the ability to order household essentials for a $4.99 shipping fee.

A nationwide expansion could help the company successfully fend off Internet-only competitors. Amazon has taken a big bite out of the retail market share pie, in large part because of its delivery prowess. The Restock program could help Target even the score with Amazon’s Prime Pantry service. Target’s shipping fee is $1 less than Amazon’s comparable service, and Target also plans for next-day service, which would be faster than Amazon.

This is where having a large number of physical stores can be an advantage. Target can use many of its 1,800 U.S. stores to help with order fulfillment. For example, the company stated that on Christmas Eve last year, roughly 80% of e-commerce orders were processed through a store.

If Target’s delivery service could be a game-changer. Plus, the stock has a very attractive 4.75% dividend yield. And, don’t forget that Target is a member of the Dividend Aristocrats, which are stocks in the S&P 500 Index that have raised their dividends for 25+ consecutive years.

Target recently raised its dividend by 3%, its 46th consecutive year of dividend increases. Continued dividend increases are likely, because the company has a low payout ratio. For full-year 2017, Target expects adjusted earnings-per-share in a range of $3.80-$4.20, which easily covers its new dividend rate of $2.48 per share.

Next up, are two department stores: Macy’s (M) and Kohl’s (KSS). These two have been among the hardest-hit retail stocks, which has pushed their dividend yields all the way to 6.5% and 5.6%, respectively.

These are, by far, the highest dividend yields these two stocks have seen at any time in their history.

M Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

With such high yields, Macy’s and Kohl’s are two of 416 stocks trading on a major U.S. stock exchange that offer 5%+ dividend yields.

In both cases, investors fear the imminent death of the department store. And who could blame them, with Amazon offering many of the same products, for lower prices than department stores, with the convenience of home delivery. It is easy to assume Macy’s and Kohl’s are about to embark on a similar path as Sears Holdings (SHLD). But the level of panic surrounding Macy’s and Kohl’s seems overblown, given that they remain highly profitable, with strong cash flows.

There is no doubt that both companies have performed poorly for an extended period. Macy’s total sales fell 4.8% in 2016. Comparable sales, which measures sales at stores open at least one year, declined 3.5% for the year. Things have not gotten much better in 2017. First-quarter sales declined 7.5%, due to a 5.2% drop in comparable sales. Store closures were a significant contributor to this decline, as Macy’s has announced it will close 100 stores.

Macy’s could have a number of positive catalysts moving forward, including its Back Stage off-price banner, and its Bluemercury beauty products stores. Macy’s is still opening stores, for the concepts that are working. Last quarter, Macy’s opened 10 new freestanding Bluemercury beauty specialty stores, and 11 new Macy’s Backstage stores within existing Macy’s stores.

Macy’s comparable sales are expected to decline 2%-3% this year, which does not seem to justify such a low valuation. Macy’s still expects adjusted earnings-per-share of $3.37-$3.62 for 2017. Even if Macy’s whiffed on its forecast and reported adjusted earnings of $3, the stock would trade at a price-to-earnings ratio of just 7.7.

Kohl’s fundamentals have held up fairly well, all things considered. Net sales declined just 2.7% in 2016, due primarily to less in-store traffic. Adjusted earnings per share declined 6% for the year. However, the company still earned $3.76 per share, which easily covers its dividend of $2.05 per share. Even though sales declined, Kohl’s still generated free cash flow of $1.38 billion, while the dividend cost the company just $358 million for the year.

Kohl’s might seem like a dinosaur in the Internet age, but it has a few potential tricks up its sleeve. First, it is opening smaller-format stores, with less square footage, designed to further expand into densely-populated areas. In 2016, Kohl’s opened nine of these small stores. In addition, Kohl’s is opening off-price outlets of its own, including two last year. Separately, Kohl’s opened 12 FILA stores, which could help the company capitalize on apparel, which is a growth category. Supplementing these efforts is Kohl’s recent addition of Under Armour (UA) apparel to its stores.

Kohl’s is also aggressively cutting costs to keep the bottom line growing. In the 2017 first quarter comparable sales declined 2.7%, but cost cuts helped adjusted earnings-per-share increase 26%. The company expects adjusted earnings per share of $3.50-$3.80 per share in 2017, which will easily cover its dividend payout.

Oil & Gas Giants Pumping Out Generous Dividends

This is a very difficult time for the oil and gas industry, due to falling commodity prices. However, integrated majors like Chevron Corporation (CVX) are resilient, due to their balanced business models. Chevron possesses an upstream and downstream segment. While upstream activities suffer from low commodity prices, downstream tends to benefit from price volatility. This has helped Chevron maintain—and even grow—its dividend, each year.

Chevron is a Dividend Aristocrat. It increased its dividend again in 2017, for the 29th year in a row. The stock has a current dividend yield of 4.1%.

Chevron has seen a notable improvement so far in 2017. First-quarter revenue increased 42% year over year, to $33.4 billion. The company generated earnings-per-share of $1.41, a huge improvement from a net loss of $0.39 per share, incurred in the same quarter last year. Cutting capital expenditures by 30% helped Chevron’s bottom line last quarter, as did a $600 million asset sale. And first-quarter average production rose 3%, thanks largely to its LNG project ramp-ups.

Going forward, Chevron’s long-term growth potential is strong, due in large part to its two huge liquefied natural gas facilities in Australia, known as Wheatstone and Gorgon.

Source: June 2017 Investor Presentation, page 24

The Gorgon had shipped 39 cargos by February 2017. Last quarter, Chevron achieved the first LNG shipment from Train 3. It expects the first train by Wheatstone, by the end of 2017. These are massive projects for Chevron. Combined, Gorgon and Wheatstone hold production capacity of more than 24 million tonnes of natural gas each year. Being positioned in Australia makes them ideally suited to supply Asia, where demand is growing at a high rate.

Chevron expects to be free-cash flow positive in 2017. Moving forward, new projects coming online will begin generating cash flow, with less capital spending needs. This should help Chevron continue to raise its dividend each year.

Another oil and gas giant income investors could consider is Occidental Petroleum (OXY). Occidental has a 5% dividend yield, and it has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years, which puts it on the list of Dividend Achievers, a group of stocks with 10+ years of consecutive dividend growth.

Occidental is technically not an integrated major like Chevron, because it does not possess a refining arm, but it does have a more diversified business model than independent exploration and production companies. In addition to exploration and production, Occidental operates a large midstream and chemicals business, known as OxyChem.

Occidental’s upstream segment is based on both domestic and international businesses. In the U.S., it is the largest producer in the prized Permian Basin. It has over 24,000 wells in operation there, stretching across approximately 2.5 million acres.

Source: Bernstein 33rd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, page 21

Permian production rose by 13% last year, and Occidental expects as much as 21% Permian production growth in 2017. Being the largest operator in the Permian Basin, which has some of the best economics of any U.S. oil field, is a huge advantage. Occidental slashed capital spending by nearly half last year. It generated $2.5 billion of operating cash flow in 2016.

In the international markets, Occidental has huge assets in Oman, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. Production reached a record level last year in Oman and UAE. Occidental’s midstream business consists of pipelines, power generation, and marketing. Finally, OxyChem helps add to Occidental’s free cash flow—segment earnings rose 5% last year.

Occidental’s strong assets and cost reductions have helped it lower its break-even point. The company has stated it can generate sufficient cash flow to fund its capital expenditures and its dividend at $50 oil. With oil currently around $44, it is below its break-even. But, for investors anticipating a higher oil price moving forward, Occidental can pursue asset sales to sustain its dividend until higher prices materialize.

Two Rare High-Yielding Tech Stocks

The technology sector is not typically a good source of high-yield dividend stocks. In the run-up to the 1999 tech bubble, it was difficult to find any tech stocks that paid dividends at all. But this is a different age, one in which investors are demanding dividend payouts, even from technology companies. And many large-cap tech firms are so large, that they generate plenty of cash flow to invest in growth, and also reward shareholders with generous dividend yields.

Two high-yield tech stocks that could be appealing for income investors are Qualcomm (QCOM) and Seagate Technology (STX).

First, Qualcomm has a 4.2% dividend yield. One reason for Qualcomm’s elevated dividend yield, is that it has suffered from negative news flow over the past year. For a quick rundown, in January the FTC announced an investigation into Qualcomm’s patent licensing. The investigation alleges that Qualcomm has used anti-competitive practices in baseband processors. Qualcomm also incurred an $890 million fine from South Korea for a similar reason. If that weren’t troubling enough, Qualcomm is being sued by one of its major customers—none other than Apple, Inc. (AAPL)—for $1 billion.

And yet, Qualcomm perseveres. It has maintained its dividend payout through these various challenges, and also increased the dividend for more than 10 years in a row. Qualcomm’s 2017 dividend raise was a healthy 7.5% hike, to $2.28 per share. It has done this with healthy cash flows that support its dividend, and an excellent balance sheet. In fiscal 2016, Qualcomm’s earnings-per-share increased 18%, to $3.81.

Qualcomm generated $6.9 billion of free cash flow last year. Its dividend required less than half of free cash flow, which should leave plenty of room for continued dividend increases. Global 3G and 4G device shipments increased 10% in 2016, and are projected to grow by another 3%-9% in 2017.

Source: FY17 Second Quarter Presentation, page 8

This indicates the smartphone industry remains robust, which is great news for Qualcomm.

Going forward, Qualcomm still has plenty of growth opportunities, specifically in 5G, the Internet of Things, and autonomous vehicles. The pending $47 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductor (NXPI) would greatly accelerate Qualcomm’s growth in these areas. NXP’s revenue increased 56% in 2016. The acquisition has already received U.S. approval. Qualcomm expects the acquisition to close by the end of this year.

Qualcomm has a pristine balance sheet, which will help the company finance future investments, buy back stock, and raise its dividend. It finished last quarter with $10 billion in cash and marketable securities, along with another $18.9 billion in long-term investments. This compared with less than $10 billion in long-term debt.

Seagate’s dividend yield is even higher than Qualcomm’s, at 6.5%. The main reason for Seagate’s unusually high dividend yield, is that there is a great deal of investor skepticism regarding the company’s future. Seagate manufactures data storage products, specifically hard disk drives, or HDDs. Investors are concerned because the declining personal computer industry threatens HDD shipments. And the viability of HDDs is being questioned, as many believe the future is in solid-state drives, or SSDs.

However, Seagate is investing in new products to meet future demand. The company stated on last quarter’s earnings call that PC client revenues represent approximately 25% of total revenue. This area is in slight decline, but Seagate is making up for this with growth in other areas. For example, demand from high-capacity customers continues to grow at a steady pace. Revenues from these markets rose 25% last quarter. Capacity and shipments continue to grow at a strong pace.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation, page 9

The high-capacity segment represents 26% of total revenue. Separately, HDD sales at the enterprise level remain stable. Revenue from this segment increased 2% last quarter, and represents 36% of total revenue.

Seagate has a healthy balance sheet and strong cash flows, which help support its dividend. The company ended last quarter with $3 billion of cash and marketable securities, with an investment-grade credit rating. Seagate generated $1.3 billion of free cash flow over the first three quarters of fiscal 2017, thanks in part to a 25% reduction in capital expenditures. It required just $374 million during this time to pay its dividend.

As a result, Seagate’s dividend appears to be well-covered by free cash flow. There seems to be little risk of a dividend cut, which makes the 6.5% dividend yield attractive for income investors.

Diversify With A High-Yield REIT

Investors interested in dividend stocks should take a closer look at Real Estate Investment Trusts, which are an obvious fit for income investors, because of their high dividend yields. One of the most high-quality REITs is Realty Income (O), which has a current dividend yield of 4.6%.

Even better, Realty Income pays its dividend each month, rather than on the typical quarterly dividend payment schedule. Monthly dividend stocks are rare—so rare, that Realty Income has trademarked the name “The Monthly Dividend Company.” In fact, Realty Income is one of only 29 stocks with a monthly dividend.

Realty Income has a tremendous track record of consistency. It has paid over 560 consecutive monthly dividends. And, since its IPO in 1994, it has raised its dividend more than 90 times.

Source: May 2017 Investor Presentation, page 15

The reason for its impressive dividend history, is because of its high-quality business model. The company has a strong, diversified portfolio, consisting of 250 tenants spanning nearly 50 industry groups.

Realty Income specializes in long-term leases, of 10-20 years in duration. And, it has excellent occupancy, of 98%. Realty Income’s tenant occupancy has never fallen below 96%.

This leads to slow-and-steady growth. In 2016, Realty Income’s funds from operation increased 5% to $2.88 per share, which easily covers its dividend payments.

Realty Income owns more than 4,900 retail properties. It operates as a "triple-net" REIT, which means that tenants incur operating costs including taxes, maintenance, and insurance, while also paying rent. This allows Realty Income to shift the burden of these expenses onto tenants, while generating a steady stream of rental income, which the company uses to invest in new properties. Last year, Realty Income invested more than $1.8 billion in 500 new property acquisitions and redevelopments.

A Telecom And A Utility Stock For Defensive Dividend Investing

Lastly, defensive sectors like telecoms and utilities are appropriate for income investors, because of their ability to pay dividends in good economic times, and bad. A stock in each respective sector that have high appeal for income investors are AT&T (T) and Southern Company (SO).

AT&T commands pricing power, since customers are very unlikely to go without mobile and broadband service, even when the economy enters a recession. This stability leads to excellent cash flow. In 2016, AT&T’s revenue rose 12%, to $164 billion. Cash flow from operations rose 10%, and reached a company record of $39.5 billion. Free cash flow was nearly $17 billion for the year. AT&T’s free cash flow increased 70% in the past three years.

AT&T’s revenue growth last year was primarily due to the huge $49 billion acquisition of DIRECTV, which made AT&T the largest pay-TV operator in the world. It also boosted AT&T’s international diversification, by adding millions of new customers in Latin America. Going forward, AT&T’s continued growth will be fueled by another mega-deal, the $100 billion pending acquisition of Time Warner (TWX).

Source: Time Warner Acquisition Presentation, page 6

The Time Warner deal accomplishes several strategic initiatives for AT&T. First, it gives AT&T a huge presence in content. Time Warner has hugely successful media platforms, including TBS, TNT, HBO, and a movie studio. Diversifying into content is an increasingly common tactic in the telecom space, evidenced by Comcast (CMCSA) acquiring NBCUniversal.

This will help AT&T continue its dividend growth. The company has increased its dividend for more than 30 years, thanks to its strong free cash flow. AT&T carried a comfortable free cash flow payout ratio of 70% last year. At its current share price, the stock has an attractive 5.2% dividend yield, which is both sustainable at its present level, with room to grow.

Last but not least is Southern Company, a utility giant with a heavy presence in the Southeast U.S. One of the best aspects of Southern is that it is embracing new fuel generation—nearly half of Southern’s generation capacity now comes from natural gas.

Southern should never be mistaken as a growth stock, but it does offer tremendous stability. Utilities hold up extremely well during economic downturns. As a result, for investors expecting a recession in the U.S. at any point in the foreseeable future, Southern should be at the top of the buy list.

Southern’s earnings-per-share declined 1% in 2016, but revenue increased 14%. Earnings-per-share of $2.57 last year easily covers its dividend of $2.32 per share. And 2017 should be another strong year.

Source: Q1 Presentation, page 9

The year is already off to a good start. First-quarter adjusted earnings, which excludes non-recurring items, increased 14% year over year. For the full year, the company expects $2.90-$3.02 per share of adjusted earnings.

Southern is definitely a slow-and-steady stock, but as history as shown, slow-and-steady wins the race. According to the company’s 2016 annual report, Southern has outperformed the S&P 500 Index over the past 10, 20, and 30-year periods. The dividend has a lot to do with this outperformance—reinvested dividends made up nearly 70% of the total shareholder returns over the past two decades.

Earlier this year, Southern increased its dividend by 3%, for the 16th annual dividend increase in a row. Southern has paid uninterrupted dividends since 1948.

