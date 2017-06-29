The Tide Is Turning

You're starting to see what happens when markets start to take central banks seriously.

What we saw on Thursday was the culmination of the events that were set in motion early Tuesday morning.

Well, this is probably a good time to step back, take a deep breath, and reassess the situation, because things have changed materially over the past couple of days.

This week's fireworks started around 4 a.m. EST on Tuesday morning, when Mario Draghi decided it was a good idea to say the following at the ECB forum on Central Banking in Sintra, Portugal:

While there are still factors that are weighing on the path of inflation, at present they are mainly temporary factors that typically the central bank can look through.

That might sound innocent enough to you, but it changed the entire course of markets this week. The real problem, though, was that he opened that discussion with this:

[I can up our] assessment of the outlook for inflation and for monetary policy in three messages.

That was a mistake. Here's what I said over at HR just three hours after he said that:

For one thing, it probably wasn’t a great idea to open with something like “I’m going to sum up what I think in three messages,” because that doesn’t leave a whole lot of room for interpretation. Draghi is a good communicator so he should know it’s better to ramble and obfuscate in the current environment.

Instead, he sent the euro (FXE) soaring. The next day, the ECB did what they always do in situations where the market gets caught offside: they tried to walk it back by leaking something to the press about traders having "misinterpreted" things. In short, that worked for about half an hour.

On Wednesday, BoE Governor Mark Carney came across as similarly hawkish, sending the pound (NYSEARCA:FXB) to its highest level since May 25:

This all comes against a backdrop of Fed speakers who seem laser-focused on curbing excessively loose financial conditions. In short, it's looking more and more like the Fed has adopted a third mandate and it's not hard to see why:

(Goldman)

They've been hiking, but financial conditions have remained loose. Part of the reason for that is US markets have essentially gotten a free ride. That is, by virtue of being the first mover, the Fed has had the luxury of hiking rates while ECB and BoJ stimulus ensure that global risk assets remain buoyant and volatility remains subdued. Here's how former FX trader Richard Breslow put it on Thursday (full note here):

There has been a tremendous benefit to the U.S. from being first out of the gate in snugging rates. They were smart or, at least, opportunistic. The Fed has enjoyed free-ridership of doing so while everyone else is still printing away. This has meant that financial market conditions have taken it wholly in stride. To assert that this will be the case when everyone else join is making a big assumption about the efficacy of the cure.

Good point.

Well, now "everyone else" is indeed starting to join. And today you saw what that can mean. Have a look at German, UK, and US yields on the week:

And here's a Bloomberg screengrab from early Thursday morning that gives you an idea of what was unfolding across government bonds globally as US traders got to their desks:

(Bloomberg)

In short, markets are starting to take central banks seriously, something I suggested was probably both necessary and inevitable a couple of weeks ago.

The read through for equities (SPY) isn't good. That was reflected in both European and US shares on Thursday.

The tide has turned here. And if what you saw today was any indication, the threshold for a tantrum-like environment where equities and bonds sell off together has fallen materially over the past couple of years.

That makes you wonder what's up next for the risk parity crowd (deleveraging?):

(Bloomberg)

Oh, and finally, this isn't good for emerging markets (EEM) either, as the following set of charts from Nedbank quite clearly suggests:

(Nedbank)

