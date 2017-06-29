Therefore, one should look at various possible actions that can be taken between (the valid question of) "The Clash" to (an extreme scenario potentially ending with) a crash.

One of the things many investors struggle with the most is how to invest during a transition period, when a certain type of market (bull or bear) seems to be making its final steps and possible reversing course.

This struggle is causing many investors to adopt an "all in" approach. Accordingly, they are either "fully invested" or "fully in cash," whereas "fully" = minimum 75%.

This is a mistake! A bear or a bull market hardly ever ends with a "bang" - a one-off event that changes things overnight. It may take a certain type of market many months, if not years, to change course. Usually, we only see this change retrospectively when it's too late.

Since the stock market isn't moving between two (extreme) modes, it is a mistake to treat it as if it's a binary option with only two possibilities. Instead, the right thing to do is to adjust your portfolio throughout the transition period so that your stance fades away over time rather than instantly.

In their 1982 hit, "The Clash" asked: "Should I stay or should I go?". Retrospectively, 1982 was a great time to get into the markets. Both credits (AGG, LQD, HYG, JNK, UST, TLT) and equities (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWB, IWM, IWV) have made a fortune for anyone investing in them during these past 35 years.

Nonetheless, it surely feels like we're getting close to the end of this rally. The combination of many indicators that are already pointing at this and a central bank that has adopted a hawkish tone is one that I'm very reluctant to fight. Therefore, as far as I'm concerned, the right question to ask is not "Should I stay or should I go now?" but "How should I go?"

Yesterday, one of my readers placed a comment/question in this article that not only is very relevant but also summarizes the problem/struggle very nicely:

It is a "given" that the FED does not have a clue and that a "crash" of some sort is in the cards. The question I have as a 1946 "baby boomer" is what do we do to maintain our "life savings"? Go all cash and live off the savings because we have no dividend or interest income? Can we as a "class" stay invested and watch our savings drop 50% or more and be too old to wait 10 years to recover our current savings? When the banking community including the FED was "looking into the Abyss" in 2007/2008 no asset class was safe from losses. Today the MBS toxic waste from 2007 is still in the banking system. This time the crash could even be worse.

This is a very good question because not only does it touch upon the (overall) struggle but it also emphasizes the importance to differentiate between investors. The investment horizon and, consequently, the time that a 30-year old investor can afford to waste following a crash is far greater than that of a 70-year old. They must look at things differently.

We are all familiar with the old mantra that if you have 20-25 years to invest, you should put your entire money into the stock market, go to "sleep", and when you wake up, you will realize that stocks have performed better than any other asset class.

First of all, I'm not sure that I would feel very comfortable adhering to this mantra today. As a matter of fact, it's safe to say that I don't.

Secondly, nobody knows how much time is left for him/her on this planet, not to mention that even if you live happily ever after, unexpected, less pleasant, things may occur along the way - unfortunate events/situations that may require you to get off the long-term investment tracks. If the need for money occurs exactly when the market is experiencing a rough time, this could be destructive (financially) and devastating (mentally).

Finally, just like the above comment has asked: What if statistically I may not have 20-25 years ahead of me? (The comment used a 10-year time span, but I'm a generous person, so I'm happy to grant twice as much and then some.)

What are the ways one can and should shift from being "fully invested" to not being "fully in cash," yet improving the firewall protection of a portfolio?

There are several ways to do that, and they are all very easy to implement:

1. Increase the level of cash. I don't mean to be "fully in cash" but rather to be raising the level of cash over time. Remember: The older you are, the more defensive you need to be. But you know what? Even if you are 30 years old, I'd say that after 8.3 years of superb, rallying, markets, it wouldn't be such a bad idea to give (some of) it a rest. Knowing that many would call this a "market timing" move, my reply is that staying in a market that went up over 250% in about 3,000 days is as much a "market timing" move as a decision to get a bit out of it is.

For many people, sitting on the sidelines seems like a "waste of time," a "non productive move" or a "risk to miss the train." All fair-valid points that surely may prove to be right. Nevertheless, I see no "shame" is sitting on the sidelines for a while. My simple calculation/claim is that (250%*100%) > (300%*80%), i.e. even if you see another 20% up from here (so 250% would turn into 300%) and only then a 20% decline, you are better off sitting on cash for a while, from both return and certainly risk perspectives.

I'm intentionally using the same magnitude of a market move (20% up or down) so that nobody would claim that I'm distorting the calculation. Having said that, it's very likely that the next potential decline/correction would be greater than the next/upcoming potential incline/extended rally (That, of course, if there's any fuel left in the "rally tank.")

2. Buy protection. Just like with any insurance policy, you pay a premium to be (and feel) safer. Just like cash, many investors look at buying protection as a form of "wasting good money." I wonder why they don't think the same way about insuring their property, vehicle or jewelry. Buying an insurance is, by definition, paying for something that you wish not to happen.

A claim that might be heard is that the probability of someone breaking into one's house is greater than the probability for a market correction. Really? Although I admit that I don't have supporting data I wish to ask: How many times have you been the victim of a crime versus how many times have you experienced a market correction? Thankfully, I believe that the latter still happens much more frequently (on a personal level) than the former.

3. Hedging: Play both long and short sides. I admit that this is one of my favorite ways to tackle the "one foot in, one foot out" attempt. I wrote about this strategy quite extensively in the past starting (back in mid-2016) with introducing the H-Team as a hedge against the A-Team and ending (at the beginning of this year) with presenting (though not recommending) a diversified portfolio comprised of 50 pair trades.

Unfortunately, it seems like many investors don't see the great value and a much better safety of a long-short strategy. If this is done correctly, such a portfolio may provide much better risk-adjusted returns than a long-only portfolio during times of uncertainty and extended levels of risk.

4. Delay straight purchases by using options. This is a topic I cover extensively in "The Wheel of FORTUNE", and I find this to be the easiest decision one can make. Why so? Because (without getting onto the exact details/technicalities) when you sell a PUT option on a stock that you anyhow wish to purchase (right away, as far as you're concerned), you put yourself in a win-win situation: Either you get to keep the premium (should the options you sold never get assigned) or you get the stocks (should the options get assigned along the way) at a (usually much) cheaper price compared to the current market price.

Obviously, there's one risk to this strategy, which is missing out on a great stock should it rally from the current level (where you sold options instead of buying the stock outright) without you. You know what? Let it be. As I said, in such a case, you still get to keep the premium, which usually represents a double-digit annualized return - nothing to be sad about.

5. Enhance income by selling covered CALLs. In such a market that went up over 250% since March 2009, we all hold stocks that made a fortune, many of which are already trading at record-stretched valuations. There's nothing wrong, and it's not a sin to sell some winners (or get rid of losers), and one of the best ways to do so ("one foot in, one foot out", remember?) is to sell CALL options on stocks that you own while using overall-net prices (=strike+premium) that are higher than current market prices.

If you set a price target for a certain stock where you are happy to let it go, you may conditionally do so by finding a CALL option that meets the following criteria: 1) Price target <= Strike+Premium, and 2) Strike is as close to the price target (or slightly below) the price target. By doing so, you effectively set the strike as your price target while the premium (that you collect out of the sale) actually takes you beyond this price target, i.e. improves your overall net position, should a sale indeed occur.

Just like in the case of selling a PUT on a stock that you anyhow wish to buy, selling a CALL on a stock that you anyhow look to sell is a win-win situation: Either you get to keep the premium (should the options you sold never get assigned) or you sell the stocks (should the options get assigned along the way) at the same or a higher price compare to your target price.

Those are five easy ways for anyone who may be a bit anxious to keep on investing in a market that seems like it's getting more and more anxious itself.

Simple steps may save you a lot of money and/or add some extra cash to your portfolio at a time where cautiousness and defensiveness are, in my humble opinion, are a must.

Let me finish this piece with two quotes from John P. Hussman's most recent weekly market commentary (emphases mine):

On the basis of the most reliable valuation measures we identify (those most tightly correlated with actual subsequent 10-12 year S&P 500 total returns), current market valuations stand about 140-165% above historical norms. No market cycle in history, even those prior to the mid-1960s when interest rates were similarly low, has failed to bring valuations within 25% of these norms, or lower, over the completion of the market cycle. On a 12-year horizon, we project likely S&P 500 nominal total returns averaging close to zero, with the likelihood of an interim market loss on the order of 50-60% over the completion of the current cycle.... Notably, we’ve observed a widening of internal dispersion in recent weeks. For example, weekly NYSE new lows have averaged about 4% of traded issues recently, with nearly 6% last week, even with the S&P 500 near record highs. Meanwhile, nearly 40% of stocks are already below their 200-day averages.

Although I'm not as bearish as much as Mr. Hussman apparently is, I do find his warnings/observations to be spot on at this point in time.

Trade wisely, and don't forget: Sleeping well at night is a matter of what (defensive) actions you take to weather a storm, not what (stocks) you buy to cross a storm relatively better than others. Because a storm is usually an absolute, not a relative, event that doesn't differentiate between those who only compare the quality or color of the new umbrella they bought to walk through it. Those are the sand bags that make the real difference.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/We are short out-of-the-money CALL options on the SPY