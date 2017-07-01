High-Dividend Stock Yields 11% With Strong Coverage, Looks Cheap Vs. Peers

We took another stroll back to the dog pound this week to see if Martin Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:MMLP) should be let out to run. Mr. Market doesn't think so yet - MMLP has trailed the market and the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) over the past month, quarter, year to date and year:

What's the beef? For one thing, MMLP's management slashed its distribution by 39% in Q3 '16, from $.8125 down to $.50, in order to improve its coverage, which had dipped to .76x in Q2 2016.

Since then, however, there's been a big improvement in coverage, which peaked at 1.98x in Q4 '16 and ended Q1 '17 at 1.68x, giving it a 1.3x trailing coverage ratio:

MMLP also has seen a downturn in revenue, EBITDA and DCF over the past four quarters, as management sold off less profitable assets in 2016, which accounts for some of the revenue and cash flow decline. Although revenue perked up in Q1 '17, growing by 12%, it's down 10.66% on a trailing basis. EBITDA and DCF were also down in Q1 '17 and on a trailing basis:

Management announced a secondary offering of 2.6 million shares at a price to the public of $18.00 per unit, on 2/15/17, so units have grown by 5.7% versus Q1 '16. Funds from this offering netted MMLP $51.2 million and were to be "used to fund a portion of the purchase price for the acquisition of an asphalt terminal facility in Hondo, Texas, from Martin Resource Management Corp., to repay a portion of the outstanding indebtedness incurred under its revolving credit facility and for general partnership purposes." (Source: MMLP website)

MMLP was also downgraded by Stifel on 4/28/17 from Buy to Hold, with a $20.00 target, in spite of beating Q1 '17 earnings estimates by 24%. It is currently 19% below analysts' consensus price target of $20.89.

Distributions

MMLP is currently yielding around 11.40%. It already had a very low five-year dividend growth rate of around 1.2%, and after the distribution cut, its growth rate turned negative to -.79%.

Like many other LPs, it pays in a Feb-May-Aug-Nov cycle. Unit holders receive a K-1 at tax time. IRA holders should consult their accountants about the possible tax ramifications of holding an LP in an IRA. IRS form 990-T relates to this issue.

Positive Factors

Management has become more transparent in their guidance figures, giving quarterly and full-year EBITDA estimates for divisions within each of the company's business segments.

As a result, we can compare the performance of the assets to the Q1 '17 guidance. The Natural Gas segment missed management's Q1 estimate by $2 million. They said on the Q1 '17 earnings call, "the largest portion of the miss was $1.4M from our wholesale propane business, as a result of the warm weather, we experienced in our market area, which negatively impacted, both sales volume and margins. Our butane margin per gallon contracted 35% between quarters, and spot demand from our refineries fell, as the butane blending season began to wrap up in late February this year."

"Our distribution in West Texas LPG - WTLPG, missed its mark by $600,000, as a result of reduced volumes on the pipeline during the quarter. Our volume has improved as we have an average of 187,000 barrels per day. So going forward we should see cash flow improvement, when compared to the first quarter."

The Sulfur Services segment, however, outperformed guidance by $3.1 million:

The Terminalling and Storage and Marine Transportation segments also beat guidance figures in Q1. However, it was down versus Q4 '16, due to the December '16 sale of the company's Corpus Christi crude terminal - "our terminalling and storage segment, had first quarter adjusted EBITDA of $14.6 million compared to $16.7 million in the fourth quarter. This accounted for $2.4 million of the decrease. We did experience increased cash flow in our packaged lubricant business of 1.1 million, due to increased volume and increased margins." (Source: Q1 '17 earnings call)

We combined the Q1 '17 actual figures for each segment with management's quarterly guidance figures to try to hone in on any outsized estimates. It turns out that the Q4 '17 estimate calls for a big leap in EBITDA from the Natural Gas Services segment, from $12.7 million to $29.7 million.

Management explained on the Q1 earnings call that, "For our Natural Gas Services segment, we will experience reduced cash flow in the second quarter, as a result of the seasonality of our butane logistics business which services our refinery customers. We have begun our butane inventory purchases and we'll build inventory during the second and third quarters, before significant refinery sales return in the fourth quarter."

The Terminalling and Storage segment should start showing higher earnings in Q3 as the new Hondo terminal starts contributing - "we also expect our Hondo cash flows to come on line in July 1st, effort of the dropdown we experienced in Q1". (Source: Q1 Earnings Call)

Management's 2017 EBITDA guidance calls for $157.4 million, which would represent a 10.86% decline versus 2016. However, the company beat the overall EBITDA guidance by around 5% in Q1 '17:

Management reiterated its commitment to maintaining a healthy distribution coverage factor on the earnings call, saying, "we are laser focused on debt reduction and keeping our coverage above 1.2 times."

Can They Do It?

To find that out, we put together a table, which incorporates actual DCF adjustment figures from Q1 '17...

(Source: MMLP Q1 '17 earnings release)

... and pro-rated them out for the next three quarters. We also added the actual EBITDA Q1 '17 total to the guidance for Q2 through Q4 '17. These calculations actually work out to a 1.2x factor for MMLP, and it appears that so far management should be able to hit its 1.2x Distribution Coverage target for 2017:

Risks

MMLP's West Texas LPG division has an ongoing rate case hearing in front of the Texas Railroad Commission, which management is hoping to get settled in Q3-Q4 '17 - "a hearing on our rates was held in front of the hearings examiner, during the week of March 27th of this year. We believe the hearings examiner will make a recommendation to the railroad commission in August and a final road solution on this matter is expected before the end of 2017."

These cases can drag on for a long time, so it's not certain when it will be decided. A reduction in rates could hamper the company's earnings, but management explained on the earnings call that "there is a lot of upside in some of these other businesses that would help to offset any sort of reduction."

The Q4 '17 Natural Gas segment estimate of $29.70 will be important to total 2017 earnings. If that market nosedives, or the estimate is much too high, MMLP's DCF coverage ratio factor won't be as robust.

CapEx

"For the remainder of 2017, we anticipate additional growth CapEx of approximately $12 million. With this our full year growth CapEx guidance is $43 million. Now switching to the maintenance CapEx, we're holding our guidance in from the range previously disclosed of $20 million to $25 million with a narrow range of $22 million to $24 million." (Source: Q1 '17 earnings call)

Other positive factors include the fact that management doesn't expect to issue any more units in 2017, "we expect to fund all remaining CapEx utilizing availability under our revolving credit facility as we have no current plans to issue additional equity this year."

Options

Valuations

We compared MMLP to other midstream dividend stocks we've covered in other articles, such as Delek Logistics (NYSE:DKL), Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP), Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA), Arc Logistics Partners (NYSE:ARCX), Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP), MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX), and Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP).

MMLP has the second-highest yield in this group of high yield LPs, 11.40%, the highest Distribution Coverage factor, 1.3x, and by far the lowest Price/DCF at 5.85x. It also has the lowest EV/EBITDA valuation at 8.62, and ties for the lowest price/sales at .77:

Financials

These figures aren't nearly as flattering - MMLP's debt ratios are above average, and its ROA and ROE are below average.

Debt and Liquidity

However, management has been whittling down the company's debt leverage. They commented on its Debt/EBITDA ratio on the earnings call, "On March 31, 2017, the partnership's balance sheet reflected total long-term funded debt of approximately $751 million, a reduction of approximately $57 million from the year end 2016 level. (This) quarter end ratio represents an improvement of almost 50 basis points, compared to our 2016 year-end total leverage ratio and our best leverage ratio in almost four years."

"For the quarter ended March 31, 2017 our bank compliant leverage ratios, defined a senior secured indebtedness to adjusted EBITDA and total indebtedness to adjusted EBITDA were 2.24 times and 4.42 times respectively. Our bank compliant interest coverage ratio, as defined by adjusted EBITDA to consolidated interest expense was 4.06 times."

MMLP's debt looks well laddered into the future, with its credit facility not maturing until 2020 and its Senior notes not due until 2021:

(Source: MMLP Q1 '17 10Q)

Summary

We are rating MMLP a long-term buy, based upon its attractive yield, its very low price/DCF and EV/EBITDA valuations, its improving debt leverage ratio, and its 1.2x distribution coverage target, which we feel management can attain.

