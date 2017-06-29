To Be Announced: How ARR Plans To Support A 9% Dividend Yield

Hey, at least ARMOUR’s dividend is probably sustainable for the near future. Near future. Don’t extrapolate indefinitely.

ARMOUR Residential REIT used to trade at a 20% discount to book value. If they still traded there, shares would be attractive.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) is swimming in risk (picture below):

Mortgage REITs are looking at using heavy exposure through TBA (To Be Announced) securities to make up for weak core earnings. So what are TBA securities? They are a contract to buy a pool of MBS in the future. When a mortgage REIT buys a pool of MBS, they expect to earn interest income from that position. For instance, a mortgage REIT could buy a pool of fixed rate mortgages where they expected to earn a yield of 3% above the cost of financing with a repurchase agreement. That means the mortgage REIT is expecting to earn about .5% for two months. This is important because TBA securities generally last 2 months or less.

Because TBA securities do not pay interest, the mortgage REIT must be compensated in another way. Over the span of 2 months the TBA contract should appreciate by roughly .5%. This expected appreciation is referred to as ‘drop income’. It is a substitute for interest income until they own the actual security. Often, the mortgage REIT will ‘roll’ the position in TBA securities. Rolling the position means the mortgage REIT closes out the TBA contract and enters a new TBA contract with more time left before maturity.

Example:

Mortgage REIT purchases 2-month TBA for $102.50

TBA is expected to be worth $103 after 2 months

Mortgage REIT over those 2 months has ‘drop income’ of $.50

The mortgage REIT will likely sell the contract on the market for $103 when it is close to maturity and enter into a new TBA security.

If the market price changes, the mortgage REIT would still record ‘drop income’ of $.50. The unexpected change in the contract’s value would all flow through realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives.

In an efficient market, the expected price gain here should be roughly equal to the interest income the mortgage REIT would’ve earned by buying the position outright and then financing it with a repurchase agreement.

Let’s look at ARR’s portfolio and TBA position:

21% of ARR’s effective portfolio comes through the TBA securities. These assets are valued on the balance sheet based on the unrealized gain or loss. For instance, the difference of 104% for the weighted average current market price and 103.6% for the weighted average book price would create an asset worth about .4% of the total exposure.

Why Are You Sure That is How It Would Work?

Another mortgage REIT, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), was brilliant at arbitraging between the two methods. Gary Kain, one of their executives, realized it was a way to enhance performance because it didn’t matter whether they owned the security or simply used a TBA security to own the right (and obligation) to buy the security.

Consequently, “Drop Income” was born. When a mortgage REIT invests in TBA securities, they estimate the implied price gain that would be equivalent to the net interest income and refer to that as the drop income. This brought many mortgage REITs to using the term “Core EPS + Drop Income”. The drop income was calculated on a per share basis a well.

Cool History Story. Why do I Need to Know?

This is very important because mortgage REITs can use TBA securities to pump up their leverage. The TBA securities don’t go directly on the balance sheet. The gain or loss so far on a security will show up on the balance sheet, but the TBA security does not.

This is something I struggled with when I was first learning accounting. If a company enters a legally binding contract to purchase an asset at a pre-specified price and on a specific date, their balance sheet does not include a liability for “commit to purchase” and an asset for “asset receivable”. Consequently, even though the mortgage REIT is absolutely committed to owning the asset, the only asset or liability showing up is the fair value gain or loss on the position.

Why Does ARR Need So Much Leverage?

ARMOUR Residential REIT sports a dividend of %.19 per month. That comes out to $2.28 per year. Compared to their book value of $26.90 as of 05-31-2017, the yield on book is 8.47%. For ARMOUR Residential REIT to support that dividend they will need to earn enough in net interest income to cover their operational expenses and the dividend. Without the TBA securities to provide drop income, I think ARR would fall materially short. The ‘drop income’ could make up the gap so long as ARR is willing to run both credit risk and duration risk.

Outlook

The positive factor is that the dividend should be maintained in the near future. However, I believe shares are still too expensive. I believe book value will decline within the next year. The combination of leverage risk and duration risk should eventually cause a setback for the mortgage RE IT. When shares were trading around a 20% discount to book value, those problems were effectively priced in. Today, the mortgage REIT is trading around book value. Therefore, shareholders do not get a sufficient margin of safety on the investment.

