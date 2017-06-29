Nike: Home Run

After a brutal two months for all things retail, especially those in the athletic footwear space, the long awaited Nike (NYSE:NKE) earnings have just been reported and they have some extreme implications for names like Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) and The Finish Line (FINL). I have opined that Nike is a buy in that past the closer it gets to $50, and have been buying Foot Locker since it fell well under $60, and completing my position in the mid-$40s. That said, does my buy call hold water for Nike? Let us turn to the earnings, where we see that Nike just delivered a pretty strong quarter.

What do I mean? Well, Nike just reported a Q4 that was a positive surprise, not unlike some other niche companies that have reported thus far. Let us remember that consensus estimates for Nike were to report revenues of $8.63 billion, earnings of $0.50 and gross profit margin of 44.3%.This is the benchmark. This quarter should have seen some benefits of the so-called delayed tax refunds that many companies cited in their Q1 reports. Well, with its strong name brand and sales strategy, this was another decent quarter. It wasn't perfect, but it was truly solid. Diluted earnings per share were up 22% year-over-year and beat by a whopping $0.10, coming in at $0.6. Continued strong international momentum drove better revenues and expenses were once again well managed. The revenue growth was clear. Revenues rose 5% year-over-year to $8.7 billion and up 7% in constant dollars. This figure met expectations of the Street. It was a solid performance, but we need to dig further.

It is worth noting that although they have diminished in the last two years, there are still some currency issues. As you know, there has been a lot of movement in the US dollar relative to other currencies, which has impacted revenues and earnings on an absolute basis. If we look at things on a constant-dollar basis, revenues overall were up 7%. Once again, this is strong for a company of this size. Nike brands continue to do well. Revenues here were up 7% on a constant-dollar basis year-over-year, with revenues of $8.1 billion. Converse brands performed well too. Converse brands saw revenues rise 10% on a constant-dollar basis to $554 million.

As sales rise, generally speaking, the cost to generate those sales rises as well. In this case, however, we saw extreme strength. Unlike past quarters where revenues rose, selling and administrative expenses actually declined 4% to $2.7 billion, and operating overhead expense decreased 1% to $1.9 billion. Because revenue growth outpaced expense growth I thought gross margin would expand. However, gross margin contracted to 44.1%, down from 45.9% last year, mostly due to higher product input costs. Still, these numbers are solid. They did miss estimates very slightly by 20 basis points. The name is sitting on $6.2 billion in cash and equivalents, up $722 million from last year.

This was a very anticipated report. I would not be surprised to see heavy pin action in Foot Locker and Finish Line. The name may not be in hyper growth mode, the name continues to deliver reliable growth. I see no reason to not like the stock on weakness. It's beating estimates. It is controlling expenses. Sales are growing. Let us not forget that the company continues its shareholder-friendly policies. During the quarter, Nike repurchased 14.9 million shares for approximately $820 million as part of the four-year, $12-billion program it has in place. Let us not forget that the dividend has also been hiked once again. I maintain a strong buy rating. The conference call will run in about a half hour from the time of this writing, where we will discuss further news related to Amazon (AMZN) and its brick-and-mortar retailers such as FL.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.