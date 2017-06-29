One Photo To Sum Up Annaly Capital Management

I’ve made money investing in Annaly Capital by understanding the fundamentals and knowing when to put my money on the table.

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) is overvalued. To appreciate the price, consider this cat picture below:

The stock trades at a significant premium to their trailing book value. I bet the cat’s tailing book value doesn’t justify that price tag either.

Because credit spreads tightened during the quarter, book values will be up for the vast majority of mREITs. The downside for shareholders is simple. Tighter spreads raise book value but do nothing to increase interest income. Since sustainable dividend levels are tied to interest income, premiums to book value should be reserved for periods when each dollar of book value can produce more income.

Annaly is having an incredible performance this year. The share price has risen dramatically. The book value has benefited from thinner credit spreads. The yield curve has flattened and reduced the appeal of leveraged investments in agency backed securities. That last one should not be a positive, but investors don’t seem to care. The share price continued hiking higher.

When the share price movements are disconnecting from the fundamentals. It is a problem. When the share price is too low, the problem is an opportunity. Today, the problem is a stumbling block for new investors.

Annaly Doesn’t Always Work to Fix the Problem

This is Annaly Capital Management choosing to contribute to the problem rather than fix it:

This chart is designed to run from 2014 since it puts the start date after an enormous decline in the share price that sent shares to trade at a huge discount to book value. Yes, these returns are accurate for someone who bought in at precisely that time, but it reflects a shift in a valuation rather than the underlying performance of the company.

This is important because it means such results are not representative of the fundamental operations of the mREIT. Unfortunately, this kind of slide could appeal to many investors, analysts, and even some managers who want to feel intelligent. If you think NLY’s share price outperforming book can be maintained on an annualized basis like this for the next two decades, you would be betting on shares trading at an absolutely massive premium to book value.

While mortgage REITs do fluctuate between premiums and discounts to book value, when those premiums become substantial it encourages more mortgage REITs to be launched. It also encourages NLY to issue new shares. Issuing the new shares can help to boost book value per share and boost management revenue to the external manager. It is not even remotely reasonable to think that NLY might trade at 200% of book value. No.

If Annaly Capital Management rallies to such ludicrous highs, it would prompt massive amounts of equity to be issued. By the time NLY reached a 15-25% premium to book value, I would expect them to issue at least one hundred million new shares. If they continued to trade at such a premium, I would expect Annaly to line up another hundred million new shares. The premium to book value remains a function of supply and demand. Annaly Capital Management has the ability to increase supply when they choose to. Increasing the supply immediately increases compensation to management through the external management agreement. I can think of no reason Annaly would wait for a premium larger than 25% to begin pumping out new shares. A few days ago, ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) decided a premium of a couple percentage points was good enough. They began pumping out new shares. ARR was down over 5% within 24 hours.

Earlier this week

I wrote an article explaining why people should stop reading garbage analysis on Annaly Capital Management stock. I stated that NLY was severely overvalued because of spam analysis, confirmation bias rather than real analysis, and amortization expenses wreaking havoc on tools relying on GAAP figures.

Not Growth Stocks

Contrary to the market’s recent idea that “perhaps NLY is a growth stock,” the company’s stock is simply the equity stake in a leveraged portfolio of option-embedded bonds. A significant increase in top line “sales” does not change the underlying fundamentals. I have owned NLY in the past and earned a nice profit. I’ve also owned 3 of the 4 series of preferred shares and turned profits on those. One of the keys to avoiding a loss is understanding that the fundamentals still matter.

I know someone is dying to say: “There is no loss if you never sell and just collect the dividend.” I suggest they talk about that idea with investors who remember when the quarterly dividend was more than twice what it is now.

For dividend champions I’m invested in Wal-Mart (WMT), Target (TGT), Altria Group (MO), and Philip Morris International (PM).

Common stock buy ratings

I will take a buy rating for Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) and Bimini Capital Management (OTCQB:BMNM).

Common stock sell ratings

I will take a huge sell rating on Wheeler Real Estate Investment (WHLR) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI).

Conclusion

Annaly Capital Management is now severely overvalued. The company receives favorable coverage from scripts designed to (poorly) write articles using only the information they could mine from public sources. The company presented some great slides that help investors understand the problem with using “sales”, but they also contributed to the problem by abusing Modern Portfolio Theory with a cherry-picked start date. NLY is a mortgage REIT; it is not a growth stock. It should never trade with growth stocks. The company’s prospects have not improved, but the share price is riding ever higher. My condolences go out to new investors who read this article months or years from today and mourn over their loss.

If you want to know more about finding the best opportunities in preferred shares, consider joining my service for the best research on preferred shares. In addition to constantly updating models with clear buy and sell target prices, I also offer free text message and e-mail alerts when I find a great deal. Anyone who signs up before July 1st, 2017 will be able to lock in annual rates at only $330 per year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, WMT, TGT, PM, FSIVX, FSITX, BMNM, WPG, GPMT, SFM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: Buy GPMT and BMNM. Sell WHLR and CHMI. I am also long CMO-E, ARI-A, CBL-D, and GBLIL

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.