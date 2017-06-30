Annaly Capital Management: The Bearish Tone Right?

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) is a company with a high dividend yield, elevated liquidity and interest risks. Although it may seem a suitable addition to a highly volatile portfolio, the timing is just not right. We believe that the anticipated increase in interest rates should undermine the company’s business model and deprive it of some part of its income – and most likely, a significant part.

The company’s business is investing in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities. To boost its returns to shareholders, NLY operates with a high leverage. Total debt/equity ratio was exceeding 5.5x and economic leverage was 6.1x at the end of 1Q17. So the net income which amounted to $441mln in 1Q17 resulted in a solid 14% return on equity. It should also be noted that the company is constraining its leverage to decrease risks and potentially it can increase it up to 10x which is the internally set limit.

Such leverage is caused by a “pyramid”-type investment in mortgage-backed securities. The essence of such strategy is as follows – the company purchases securities using the funds it has available, pledges them under repurchase agreements, and receives new funding which it, in turn, uses to purchase new securities.

Residential investment securities are the core of NLY investment portfolio (88% of interest income in 1Q17). Average portfolio yield for the same period was 2.7%. These operations are mostly funded by repurchase agreement with the funding cost of 1.1%. The resulting net interest margin is the core of NLY’s earnings. This interest spread is also caused by the mismatch in the maturity of the securities pledged and repurchase agreements. While the securities have a weighted average maturity of about 7.5 years, the funding is mostly short-term (less than 2 months). According to the yield curve, this maturity mismatch currently adds about 1% to the company’s net interest margin.

The question is how this business model will be affected by the anticipated further interest rate rise in 2017? First, the margin should shrink as the cost of funding will adjust much faster than the portfolio yield will increase. The net interest margin is already just 1.47% and should the rates rise by another 0.25%, the company will lose about 17% of its net interest income. To be more precise, the company had a $44.7bn negative interest rate gap on a 3-month time horizon at the end of 1Q17. So interest rates increase by 0.25% would cost the company $30mln pre-tax in a single quarter. The interest rate increase in March 2017 hasn’t yet been fully reflected in 1Q17 since less than a month passed before the reporting date, so we should see most of its negative effect on profitability in 2Q17. In addition, in June 2017 the Fed rate has already been raised by 0.25% and it’s expected to have at least one more step-up in 2017. So we forecast that 2Q17 should be less profitable for NLY and the rest of the year has even worse perspectives.

Another effect of raising the interest rate on the company’s net income is the decrease in securities portfolio value. The company’s intention is to hold most of the portfolio to its maturity, so any fluctuations in price are considered to be temporary. But securities are still measured at fair value so market price changes are very important given the size of the portfolio. Speaking numbers, the above-mentioned interest rate rise by 0.25% should cause a decline in portfolio price by approximately by 0.5% (as indicated by the company’s own analysis). This amounts to $0.4bn or all the company’s net income in 1Q17. Another implication of the decrease in portfolio price should be margin calls that will require the company to increase the amount of cash held as collateral.

Here we come to the last point, liquidity requirements. If a need for liquidity arises, the company may be forced to sell its securities prior to their maturity when prices are depressed. Potentially such a need may arise from the increase in haircuts the lenders are demanding which are only 5% on average at present. In this case, unrealized gains on the securities sold shall be recognized as realized. Although this will not affect the company’s net income, it would be a negative event since these losses could never be recovered after that. Portfolio currently carries a $1.4bn of such unrealized loss.

Although the dividend yield is still high at 9.7% it has already fallen from almost 12% six months ago. The company maintains stable payouts but the core source of dividends is its net income. NLY is a REIT so it must distribute no less than 90% of its net income – and the rest is left to the management’s decision. If net income diminishes so may the dividends as it happened already in 2006 when the dividend yield was less than 4%. Given the high exposure to interest rate risk and negative interest rate gap, we do not believe that NLY is a suitable investment at this point. Potentially, it may be viewed as an addition to a high volatility portfolio for diversification purposes due to its low beta (0.45) – but this is better to be done after the situation with interest rates fully incorporated in stock price.

