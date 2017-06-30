Cheetah Mobile Still Has A Long Way To Go

In April 2016, Mr. Sheng Fu, Cheetah Mobile (CMCM)’s Chief Executive Officer, announced that artificial intelligence has become CMCM’s core strategy with content transformation. Is the future of CMCM in AI as optimistic as Sheng Fu says? The answer must be considered carefully because of its declining advertising revenue, defective customized news in News Republic, and low investment in research and development of artificial intelligence.

Decline of Advertising Revenue

Cheetah Mobile has changed its revenue category in its earnings report since Vincent Jiang assumed the role of CFO in April 2017. The revenues from online marketing services were removed from the financial results since the first quarter of 2017, with a consequence that made specific figure from advertising revenue ambiguous and unclear. It is doubtful whether the change of revenue category was to conceal the decline in advertising revenue either short or long term. In 2017 Q1 report, there were RMB 827.2 million from the company’s utility products and related services for the first quarter of 2017, which could be considered as revenues from advertising and security services (most could be seen as ad revenue). Since CMCM no longer provides investors exact numbers of advertising revenue from content-driven products and mobile game business in its earnings report as it did before, what is the specific advertising revenue supposed to be for the first quarter of 2017? According to CMCM’s historical performance, we estimated the total advertising revenue for the first quarter of 2017 decreased by 18% quarter over quarter from RMB 1033.1 million to RMB 845 million. Although the quarter-over-quarter rate for the first quarter is commonly negative for Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) as well (Figure 1.1), the drawdown for these two companies was much smaller than Cheetah Mobile's in 2017 Q1 (Figure 1.1).

Figure 1.1

Graph created by author. All information is from company official reports.

As shown in Figure 1.1, Cheetah Mobile’s ad revenue grew rapidly in 1st quarter 2015. Then, it started to continuously decline since 2nd quarter 2016 due to the changes of revenue algorithm by Facebook, although the ad revenue rebounded in 2016 Q3 temporarily. The fall in ad revenue hit CMCM’s management team severely. In 2017 Q1 conference call, Mr. Sheng Fu announced that Cheetah Mobile would gradually stop investing in businesses that are not consistent with its development direction. Yet, Cheetah Mobile subsequently sold equities on a game company and an advertising platform company. We believe Cheetah Mobile’s online advertising business will be further shrinking.

Is News Republic’s customized news so intelligent?

Cheetah Mobile said that it has started applying data mining and deep learning to understand users’ reading interests and habits in News Republic App recently, called ‘For You,’ which could provide customized news to users. Yet, we cannot ascertain whether CMCM truly has strong AI technology as it says or whether its customized news is truly helpful to users. Thus, we conducted an experiment to test its accuracy on pushing accurately customized news to users.

Figure 2.1

Graph created by author. Information comes from News Republic App

As the first two screenshots show (Figure 2.1), we only followed the Sports section and read all news from this section, but we only saw a piece of news was related to sports while browsing ‘For You’ page. Actually, the personalized news in 'For You' include news from technology, life, politics, entertainment, finance, etc. (Figure 2.1), which means it just shows regular news from different fields rather than providing customized news for users. Though the experiment we did cannot completely repudiate CMCM’s ability in AI technologies, it made us consider carefully about its efficiency and credibility.

CMCM’s investment on AI is too low in terms of its blueprint

CMCM is willing to draw a bright blueprint for its artificial intelligence field, including speech recognition, deep-learning tags, face recognition algorithm, and intelligent robots. Undoubtedly, the development of AI requires great investments and needs the company to yield a large span to turn them into profits. We compared CMCM in terms of research and development cost with other companies that also emphasized AI technologies, as follows.

Figure 3.1

Table created by author. Information comes from SEC’s annual report.

In recent years, many large technology companies engaged in AI development, such as Google, Facebook and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU). For instance, Baidu has invested over 4 billion dollars in research and development, most of which were contributed to artificial intelligence field according to Mr.Li’s speech. Other two Internet giants, Google and Facebook, spent 36 billion dollars and 13 billion dollars, respectively, on R&D, most of which was also utilized for AI development. Comparing with these giants, CMCM only spent 0.31 million dollars on R&D (Figure 3.1). It is uncertain and questioning whether CMCM’s AI technology is mature enough to compete with peers.

Today, how to monetize Artificial Intelligence is still a big problem to most companies. Chinese tech giant Baidu has been desperately seeking solutions for monetizing Artificial Intelligence to increase revenue. Baidu has been aggressively investing in Artificial Intelligence, but its outcome just stays around the average so far. When even a giant investment can hardly meet successful monetization, how CMCM with low expenditure can impel the change?

To sum up, CMCM’s fancy blueprint might become foam if it could not instantly enhance its financial supports and expenses on AI development. In current AI field, Google and Facebook have much better performance than rest of their competitors, because of the capital they have put into AI research and development.

