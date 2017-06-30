IGA: A Global Covered Call Fund Trading At An Attractive Discount

Its expense ratio is below that of most of its CEF peers.

It is trading at more than an 8% discount to NAV.

Overview

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGA) is a covered call equity closed-end fund with about $217 million in assets under management.

It invests in a global equity portfolio of 100-150 stocks. The target allocation is 60% U.S. and 40% international equity securities.

It sells call options on selected indexes and/or ETFs on about 50-100% of the portfolio.

In order to achieve more NAV stability, the fund uses a currency hedging strategy.

Investment Objective

The fund seeks a high level of current income. Capital appreciation is secondary.

Investment Strategy

IGA uses fundamental analysis and selects securities through solid long-term based analysis of a company's sales, margins and capital use. The Sub-Advisers try to target a relatively high "active share" compared to the MSCI World Index (in other words, they are not just "closet" indexers), but they do try to achieve a moderate tracking error compared to the index.

Low Compensation Cost of Trustees

One thing that helps to reduce IGA's expense ratio is the low compensation cost for its trustees. These trustees receive a generous total compensation of over $300,000 each, but they each serve on 151 different Voya fund boards! Because of this, the total cost for the independent trustees was under $8,000.

Compensation Paid to Independent Trustees (fiscal year ending February 28, 2017)

Name of Trustee IGA Compensation Total Compensation from Fund Complex Number of Funds Overseen Colleen D. Baldwin $723.35 $360,000 151 John V. Boyer $863.97 $430,000 151 Patrick W. Chadwick $723.35 $360,000 151 Peter S. Drotch $713.31 $355,000 151 Martin J. Gavin $663.09 $330,000 151 Russell H. Jones $713.31 $355,000 151 Patrick W. Kenny $713.31 $355,000 151 Joseph E. Obermeyer $723.35 $360,000 151 Sheryl K. Pressler $793.66 $395,000 151 Christopher P. Sullivan $663.09 $330,000 151 Roger B. Vincent $663.08 $330,000 151

(Where can I sign up for these independent trustee positions? With little or no pressure, they seem like the ideal "retirement" job.)

Expense Limitation Agreement

The Investment Adviser, Voya Investments LLC, has entered into a written expense limitation agreement to limit the management expenses of the fund to 1.00% of average daily managed assets.

Last Year's Share Repurchase Program Was a Disappointment

In March 2016, the Board authorized an open-market share repurchase program allowing the fund to purchase up to 10% of its stock over the period ending March 31, 2017.

In the year ending February 28, 2017, the fund repurchased 6,254 shares, representing only 0.03% of its outstanding shares. The shares were purchased at a weighted average discount from NAV of 13.14%. The average share price for the purchases was 9.584 including commissions. Overall, the repurchases definitely added some value, but the small size of the program was a big disappointment. Perhaps the fund managers only look to repurchase shares when the discount is in the double digit range.

On March 9, 2017, the Board authorized another open-market share repurchase program where the fund may purchase up to 10% of its stock in the period ending March 31, 2018. The fund managers do not promise to purchase shares at any specific discount level, but it does appear that they normally look for at least a 10% discount or more. If the discount does not widen from the current level, there may not be any repurchases this year, but the plan is still a small plus because it would give some support to the stock in case discounts were to widen dramatically.

Distribution History

The quarterly distribution of IGA has been gradually reduced over time, which is often the case with the covered call closed-end funds because of their high distribution rates.

The quarterly distribution was last reduced in September 2016, from $0.2800 to $0.2250. Before that, the previous cut occurred in June 2012, when the distribution was reduced from $0.3120 to $0.2800.

Recently, IGA has managed to increase its NAV from a low point of $10.09 on February 11, 2016, to the current NAV of $11.82, so I believe it is highly unlikely we will see any more distribution cuts in the near future unless there is a vicious stock market correction.

Portfolio Breakdown

Sector Breakdown

Covered Call Option Strategy

Within the equity covered call CEF sector, I generally prefer funds that use index options over those that use options on individual stocks. Aside from the tax advantage, the options on stock indexes generally trade with a lower bid-ask spread and are more liquid. This means reduced "slippage" costs, resulting in less drag on performance.

The "slippage" issue with options trading was made clear back in April, when a former Eaton Vance portfolio manager (who managed the options "sleeve" for ETJ) pleaded guilty to options fraud. He used his personal brokerage account to take the other side of trades by his fund and allegedly earned $1.9 million in profits. These profits definitely hurt the performance of the fund.

The SEC document with all of the trading details can be found here, for those who are interested.

The following is a summary of the call option statistics for IGA:

In the last shareholder report, IGA wrote calls on four indexes: the Euro STOXX 50 Index, the FTESE 100 Index, the Nikkei 225 Index and the S&P 500 Index. All of these have liquid options markets, which helps to reduce trading "slippage."

Here is the fund's total return NAV performance record since 2007 compared to the S&P 500 index.

IGA NAV Performance S&P 500 2007 + 7.78% + 5.49% 2008 -25.87% -37.00% 2009 +20.18% +26.46% 2010 +10.35% +15.06% 2011 - 0.66% + 2.11% 2012 +14.71% +16.00% 2013 +15.05% +32.39% 2014 + 3.80% +13.69% 2015 + 0.40% + 1.38% 2016 + 7.60% +11.96% YTD + 7.52% +9.17%

(Source: Morningstar)

IGA Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund

Pays quarterly distributions

Total Assets = $216 million

Last Quarterly Distribution = $0.2250 (Annual = $0.90)

Annual Distribution (Market) Rate = 8.29%

Fund Expense ratio = 1.02%

Discount to NAV = -8.58%

Portfolio Turnover rate = 98%

Average Daily Volume = 82,748

Average Dollar Volume = $880,000

No leverage used

Fund Management

Pieter Schop: Portfolio Manager since 2012

Senior investment manager of equities NNIP Advisors

M.S. Econometrics, State University of Groningen

Willem van Dommelen, RBA: Portfolio Manager since 2012

Head of investment managers team of the systematic beta column in the structured investment strategy department at NNIP Advisors

Masters Economics, Tilburg University

Jeffrey Meys: Portfolio Manager since 2015

Head of Optimised Portfolio Strategies at NN Investment partners.

Summary

The discount to NAV as of June 29 is -8.58%, which is less than the 52-week average discount of -10.92%. The 3-month discount Z-score is +1.10, which means the discount to NAV is about one standard deviation above the average discount over the three months. On an absolute basis, IGA does not look so cheap here.

But, it seems like a very good "relative" buy compared to its covered call peers. IGA has the highest discount currently available. For example, let's compare the fund to two of its covered call peers - the Eaton Vance covered call funds ETV and ETW.

The 3-month total return NAV correlation of IGA with ETV is 89.92%, but ETV is trading at a 6% premium above NAV and has a slightly higher expense ratio than IGA.

The 3-month total return NAV correlation of IGA with ETW is 75.63%. ETW is trading at a 1% premium above NAV and also has a higher expense ratio than IGA.

This may a good time to buy IGA as a lower beta alternative to straight equity index funds. It is fairly liquid and easy to purchase. The bid-ask spread usually is 1 or 2 cents, and you almost always get some price improvement on small market orders.

Marketplace Service For Those Hunting For Yield

In April 2016, we launched our marketplace service, Yield Hunting: Alternative Income Investing, dedicated to yield/income investors who wish to avoid the froth associated with most of the equity market. We encourage investors to utilize the free two-week trial in order to benefit from our yield opportunities within closed-end funds, business development companies and other niche areas.

George Spritzer's top investment ideas are being featured on Alpha Gen Capital's "Yield Hunting" marketplace service. The goal of the offering is to provide a "low-maintenance portfolio" with a yield in excess of 8% on a tax-equivalent basis with capital gain optionality. The core portfolio is now up 26.6% over the trailing year through the end of May and generates a high-single digit yield, while taking approximately half the risk of the S&P 500 on price and one-third on NAV. For safe and reliable income streams, check out our unique marketplace service.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IGA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.