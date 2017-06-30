The 4-Trillion-Dollar Question

Unless you have been living under a rock for the past decade, you are well aware that the Federal Reserve has massively grown its balance sheet through three rounds of quantitative easing since the 2008 financial crisis and the ensuing Great Recession and the not-so-great recovery. It appears to this author that this creation of nearly $4 trillion of new money (from about $0.7T before the crisis to about $4.4T now) has had little effect on the real economy, which has slowly but surely inched ahead at about the same pace as before the crash, and conspicuously, without any accelerated catch-up phase.



Meanwhile, in the stock market, for eight years there has been an uncanny correlation between the Fed's monetary expansion and price appreciation in equities (SPY).



In this chart, the S&P 500 and the Fed's balance sheet are both indexed to 100 as of 11/5/2008, the day after the U.S. general election. To be clear, this choice is somewhat arbitrary - there is nothing magical about the election with respect to the financial crisis. The single most important event of late 2008 was probably the collapse of Lehman Brothers on September 15. The following weeks saw the steepest stock market declines. While the election was not quite the bottom (the S&P 500 closed at 953), it was after those very steep declines and was at a level that turned about to be approximately the average level between the fall of Lehman and the end of the calendar year (954). The true market bottom of 676.53 hit on March 9, 2009, was part of a very short-lived dip.

Call me crazy, but I see a little bit of a correlation between these two quantities. "Lockstep" might be too strong a word, but I find it remarkable the extent to which the two have moved together. This does not appear to have been a happenstance. How many times over this period did we hear the phrase "Don't fight the Fed"?

But something strange appears to have happened following the 2016 election. The correlation is gone. The Fed's balance sheet reached its peak in early 2015 and has been flat since; and for nearly 2 years stocks moved sideways, unable to find a reason to rally... until the election. The market has charged up 11% with no help this time from the Fed (in fact it has raised interest rates). This article is not intended to cover the validity of Trump Rally in its own right. Plenty has been written on that topic. I'll simply say that the level of political intransigence in Washington and the level of governing competence demonstrated by the Trump administration through its first 5 months give me pause, to put it mildly.

The question is, does it make sense that suddenly the Fed no longer matters? And, in case anyone missed the memo, it's not simply the case that no more massive balance-sheet expansion is coming. The Fed has stated that later this year it will begin to shrink its balance sheet by not re-investing some of its maturing securities:

The Committee currently expects to begin implementing a balance sheet normalization program this year. June 14, 2017, FOMC Statement

No one yet knows exactly what the pace of this "unwind" will be, but from a long-term perspective, it is the ending target level, rather than the pace, that is more important. This is also an unknown, but Yellen provided some clues in her June 14 press conference:

We anticipate reducing reserve balances and our overall balance sheet to levels appreciably below those seen in recent years but larger than before the financial crisis. Yellen Statement, June 14, 2017

"Appreciably below" sounds to me like "less than half," but that is a guess. Less than half of recent levels, but more than double the pre-crisis levels would give us a range of $1.8-2.2T. If I was a betting man, I would say that is where we are headed.

If this impending balance sheet contraction does negatively impact equity prices (as the chart above implies it will), will the Fed blink? In particular, what if equities decline significantly while the real economy continues to slowly march forward just as it has for the last 8 years with positive, albeit slow GDP growth, low unemployment, and low but stable and positive inflation? What will the Fed do then? While the S&P 500 was doubling, GDP grew by about 16%. It is beyond the scope of this article, but it turns out that much of the new money that the Fed created never left the financial sector. If you are interested in the details and have an hour to spare, I highly recommend listening to the following podcast:

EconTalk episode: George Selgin on Monetary Policy and the Great Recession

In short, the newly minted money largely went toward recapitalizing the nation's banks and never really entered the real economy, hence the lack of inflation in everyday goods. But, nota bene the substantial price appreciation in financial assets (stocks and bonds). It appears that the Fed's expansionary policies since the crisis have had a far more powerful impact on Wall Street than on Main Street even though the Fed's dual charter of low unemployment and stable prices is ostensibly in service of the real economy. If the ensuing tightening has similar effects but in the opposite direction, how will the Fed react? What if Wall Street falters while the real economy marches on with slow but steady GDP growth, low unemployment and stable prices (low, but positive inflation)? Would the Fed take solace in a stable economy, and let foundering financial markets work themselves out? Maybe it will not come to that but if it does, how much fortitude will the Fed be able to muster?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.