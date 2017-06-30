8Point3 Energy Partners' (CAFD) CEO Chuck Boynton on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

8point3 Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:CAFD)

Bob Okunski

Thank you, Blake. I’d like to welcome everyone to our second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. On the call today, Chuck Boynton, our CEO, will provide an operational review of our second quarter 2017 performance, followed by Bryan Schumaker, our CFO, who will discuss our quarterly financial results, as well as provide our guidance. As a reminder, a replay of this call will be available later today on the investor relations page of our Web site, 8Point3energypartners.com.

During today’s call, we will make forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that are described in the Safe Harbor slide of today’s presentation, today’s press release, our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2016 and in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2017. Please see those documents for additional information regarding those factors that may affect these forward-looking statements.

To enhance this call, we have also posted a set of PowerPoint slides, which we will reference during this call on the events and presentations page of our investor relations Web site. With that, I’d like to turn the call over to Chuck Boynton, CEO of 8Point3, who will begin on Slide 3. Chuck?

Chuck Boynton

Thanks, Bob, and thank you for joining us on our second quarter earnings call. I will provide some comments on our performance, and provide an update on our current portfolio. I will then turn the call over to Bryan to discuss our financials.

Before we get started, I’d like to say that our sponsors strategic review related to their partnership interest in 8Point3 is still in process. Given the ongoing nature of this review, we will not be commenting on the status of this process during this call or take any questions related to this topic during the Q&A session.

First our Q2 performance. Overall we were pleased with the progress we made in Q2 as our portfolio continues to perform as expected. Additionally, we increased our distribution for the eighth quarter in a row and believe that given our high quality solar asset portfolio we are well-positioned to achieve our financial guidance this year.

Now let's discuss our progress in more detail. Our Q2 results were solid as we exceeded our revenue, net income, adjusted EBITDA, and CAFD guidance for the quarter. At the end of Q2, our portfolio included interests in 945 megawatts projects on a gross basis with performance in line with our expectations.

In relation to the ROFO, as we indicated last quarter, our conflicts committee and Board waive the negotiation period for First Solar's 179 megawatts Switch Station project, 280 megawatts CA Flats, and 40 megawatt Cuyama projects which were formally offered to the partnership. We now expect First Solar to sell these projects to a third-party, and as a result we have removed these three projects from our ROFO.

Excluding these projects, our ROFO remains unchanged at approximately 300 megawatts. We did not utilize our $125 million ATM program during Q2. We also declared our most recent distribution of $0.2642 per share, which will be paid on July 14 to shareholders of record as of July 6. For Q3, we are guiding a distribution of approximately $0.2721 per share or a sequential increase of 3% over Q2.

I’d now like to provide an update on our current portfolio. Please turn to Slide 4. As of the end of the second quarter, our portfolio consisted of interests in 945 megawatts of solar assets with an average PPAs contract life of approximately 20 years. Post Q2, the fifth phase of our Kern current County project reach COD, so it will be included in our portfolio starting this quarter.

Our portfolio is performing to plan, and this stable performance is the result of the quality of our projects as well as the high predictability with minimal variability of the sun as an energy resource.

I’d also like to point out that we continue to maintain high credit quality standards for the portfolio as a significant majority of our assets have investment grade uptakes. This profile gives us confidence in the long-term stability of our cash flows. In summary, we were pleased with our performance in the second quarter with a high quality operating asset base and significant visibility on future cash flows, we believe we are well-positioned to achieve our financial goals for 2017.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Bryan to discuss our financials and provide our guidance. Bryan?

Bryan Schumaker

Thanks, Chuck. And I would also like to welcome everyone to our call. I will start by reviewing some of the financial highlights for the quarter before moving on to guidance.

Now please turn to Slide 6. As Chuck mentioned, we are pleased with our Q2 performance as we exceeded our revenue, net income, adjusted EBITDA, and CAFD guidance for the quarter. Revenue for the second quarter was $16.7 million, up from Q1 due to better seasonal insulation levels in the quarter.

Operating costs and expenses totaled $11 million, slightly higher than Q1 with $6.9 million in depreciation. Approximately $2.1 million for cost of operations and $1.9 million in SG&A costs. On an annual basis, excluding project related SG&A, we expect corporate SG&A to continue to be approximately $5 million.

We recognize net income of $7.1 million for the quarter. Equity and earnings of unconsolidated investees was $9.4 million. The net income attributed to 8Point3 shareholders was $3.4 million or $0.12 per Class A share.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $28.5 million and CAFD was $18.8 million, both above forecast. Finally, the Board of Directors of our general partner declared a Q2 distribution of approximately $0.264 per share, up 3% sequentially.

Turning to Slide 7, I’d like to briefly discuss our guidance for Q3 and fiscal year 2017. For Q3, we expect revenue of $25 million to $26 million, net income of $21 million to $24 million, adjusted EBITDA of $44 million to $47.5 million, CAFD of $28 million to $30 million and a distribution of approximately $0.272 per share, an increase of 3% to our Q2 2017 distribution.

For 2017, our guidance remains unchanged. Revenue of $63.3 million to $66.7 million, net income of $27 million to $32.6 million, adjusted EBITDA of $106.5 million to $113.1 million, and CAFD of $91.5 million to $101 million and a distribution growth rate of 12%.Additionally, our guidance is based on our existing portfolio and assumes no additional material acquisitions or changes in capital structure for 2017.

In summary, with our solid asset portfolio and strong cash flows, we are well positioned to deliver strong financial results. With that, we would like to open the call for questions. Operator?

Chuck Boynton

Brian, you out there?

Brian Lee

Can you guys hear me? Hello.

Chuck Boynton

Yes, we can hear now. Thanks, Brian.

Brian Lee

Okay, great. Sorry about that. Chuck, I know you guys are not going to speak to the ongoing strategic reviews at your sponsors, but just wondering if you can comment on -- you specifically 8Point3 whether or not those processes have any implications for your ability to refinancing or exercise the ATM or anything else operationally that that we should be aware of?

Chuck Boynton

Yes. You know I don't think it -- well, first we have not exercised the ATM because of the strategic review. I think it's possible that or might be allowable to do that, but we thought it would be prudent not to during this process. We also thought it’s not -- we probably wouldn't be dropping assets at this time for the same reason. So I think the conclusion of that review, we will get back together with the analysts community and talk about kind of what the forward plan is.

Brian Lee

Okay, great. And then this might be bordering on something you can't answer, but in terms of the existing PPAs and financing arrangements you have at 8Point3 in the event that the strategic reviews with your sponsors results in changing control triggers, are there implications? How are you sort of planning to navigate that process and have you talked to some of your counterparties about what the impact would be from their perspective?

Chuck Boynton

Well, I think -- so a number of the PPAs, these are very strong PPAs with really great counterparties and these are legacy PPAs that are I think favorable to 8Point3 and I don't see that being a roadblock or an issue broadly. There are certainly things that need to be navigated, but we think that that the process there aren't any kind of showstoppers or roadblocks as it relates to PPAs or uptakes. And -- but in every M&A deal and if it goes down that path, there are things that you need to work around. But here we don’t see any challenges.

Brian Lee

Okay. Last one for me and I'll pass it on. There seems to be a few different areas of regulatory and policy uncertainty that are impacting the landscape right now. So one on tax reform, wondering if any potential changes to tax rates, what you'd see in terms of impact on your existing PPAs, and then how you think about the impact for financing costs or availability on future assets you take down from sponsors? And then, secondly on the pending trade case in the U.S. I know you guys are not directly involved in the development, but to the extent that there are impacts to pricing, wondering if you’ve seen any of that upstream of you and whether or not that that impacts your thinking around the timing of procuring new assets that what might be prevailing prices versus prices that might see inflationary pressures under a trade restricted environment? Thanks.

Chuck Boynton

So the first part of your question as it relates to tax reform, this is a question we’ve received in the past. And I think we don’t really know how -- what tax reform will look like, if it happens and what it would look like? There's certainly an upside case to 8Point3 because we've a very long-term tax shield from depreciation that is north of 10 years. A lot -- materially more than 10 years and into the extent corporate tax rates are lowered, that could be a benefit and push out the tax shield. There are also cases where it could be a drag and it could hurt the tax shield. So it's too early to know kind of what form and what will happen. And obviously all the assets in 8Point3 are U.S assets or any kind of order issue, would not be an impact to 8Point3. Your second question, Brian, is a great question and I think SunPower and possibly first solar look forward to answering that on our earnings call in a month.

Brian Lee

Okay. Fair enough. Thanks guys.

Chuck Boynton

Yes.

Tyler Frank

Hi, guys. Thanks. I’m calling from Baird. How should we think about -- as you go through this strategic review, is there a propensity to lean towards other sponsors who can provide drop downs or are you also looking at just someone who might be able to step in financially to take over First Solar's ownership position?

Chuck Boynton

Yes, just to repeat Tyler what we had said last quarter, and that is that we’re doing a market check with First Solar and conducting a review. We don’t know where that will end and what that will look like. And unfortunately we can't provide more details or comment on that more on the call today. But we’re looking out at sort of all alternatives and not kind of -- we are keeping the options open.

Tyler Frank

Got it. And then can you provide a little bit of color on where your ROFO stands today and should we expect any dropdowns over the next six months?

Chuck Boynton

Certainly. So the ROFO is 300 megawatts. It's a combination of Boulder Solar 1, which -- these are all SunPower projects at this point. Boulder Solar 1 which is a utility scale project 100 megawatts, and then a mix of commercial assets and then one residential portfolio. The -- we are in the current time not inclined to do any dropdowns while we’re doing the review process. And so I think we’re trying to let the process run and then we will see in the future what that looks like. We’ve -- First Solar is off with the three projects that we talked about to 8Point3 and we declined on those and First Solar is going to likely market those and run their process. And so I'd say we are in a holding pattern while we’re doing the review.

Tyler Frank

Thank you.

Chuck Boynton

Thanks, Tyler.

Pavel Molchanov

Raymond James. As I look at your existing portfolio of 945 meg, it's very heavily tilted to the utility scale category and I think two years ago as you were going public, you talked about having perhaps more of a footprint in distributed scale systems. Can you talk about kind of positioning and you’re not doing dropdowns now, but if you were to restart would you perhaps prioritize distributed scale versus utility scale?

Chuck Boynton

Well, certainly if you look at the current ROFO, it's a 100 megawatts of utility scale and 200 what I would call DG or distributed generation. So, if we bought off the ROFO, then that mix would certainly change. We’ve always had the model upfront of having stable cash flows and focusing on investment grade counterparties, and we view the residential portfolio that we have 39 megawatts at 8Point3 as being effectively investment grade. Now it's not rated, but we believe if it was, it would be. And importantly the profile in our distributed generation commercials assets, they’re investment grade. And so that’s being more the focus versus the type. It is the certainty of collecting that -- those cash over the contracted period and then well into the future beyond the contracted period. So we had always thought residential would be a small piece based on how big the market opportunity is and commercial second, but it would be majority utility scale and that’s based on the TAM and over time that might shift a little bit. Thank you, Pavel.

Pavel Molchanov

Okay. Let me ask one more, if I may. Just more broadly there has been some talk in the media that U.S solar patterns this spring have been below average kind of statistically unfavorable and that’s dampered solar output. You guys obviously beat guidance suggesting that perhaps it's not the case. Have you been observing any unusual sort of variances from your assumed output levels?

Chuck Boynton

It's a good question, Pavel. One of the things that we've liked about solar is the predictability and you do have some weather variations. For example, in California we had a very, very wet winter, which does reduce the radiation, but it's also the lowest period of time for energy generation. So it had an impact, but it was not perceptible to the investors. We also guide a Probability 90 or P 90, and so this quarter we had strong results and we didn't see a lot of weather variation across the portfolio. Certainly certain projects did experience different output, but on balance we were -- we performed extremely well in Q2. And then obviously Q3 is our biggest quarter that has the June month, which is the long day of the year, we generate the most energy and best cash flow. So really Q3 is typically our best quarter based on the radiation, but it's -- the short answer is we -- there is not a lot of variability even with the weather changing a bit. This does not impact the profile that much.

Pavel Molchanov

All right. Appreciate it.

Chuck Boynton

Thanks, Pavel.

Chirag Odhav

Hey this is Chirag Odhav on for Chris, Bank of America. Would you be able to comment at all on when we would be able to get more clarity or a rough time line on what's going on with your sponsors?

Chuck Boynton

Yes. We really can't get into that level of discussion for obvious reasons. So we are not going to comment on the timing and the process.

Chirag Odhav

Okay. Okay. And then also do you -- could you please clarify any timeline for delevering the company or any progress you've made so far on your delevering efforts?

Chuck Boynton

Yes, we're naturally delevering by generating more cash then we’re paying out in distributions. Now that profile is seasonal though, so last quarter we showed a chart that showed the quarterly seasonality with revenue, cash flow, and EBITDA -- adjusted EBITDA and you will note that in Q1 and Q2 we have lower cash flow than Q3 and Q4. So the financials are roughly slightly negative in Q1 kind of breakeven in Q2, and then significantly positive Q3 and Q4. And that delevering really will happen in Q3 and Q4 as we generate more cash than we are paying out. And then we would likely use that excess cash to reduce the revolver or pay down the loan at First Solar, and that’s in the absence of buying additional projects or whatnot. So that would be the long-term plan and today -- if you look at the model today where our payout ratio is in the 80-ish percent range, so we are generating quite a bit more cash than what we’re using.

Chirag Odhav

Okay, great. Thank you.

Chuck Boynton

Thank you.

Justin Clare

Everyone this is Justin Clare on for Phil today with ROTH Capital Partners. So first question here, given the strategic review you're putting a number of decisions on hold like the targeted dividend growth rate for 2018 dropdowns, and then the decision on using amortizing debt. I’m just wondering if the strategic review takes longer than expected, can you give us your thoughts on how you might manage these decisions ahead?

Chuck Boynton

Okay. So Justin, first, we've not guided or talked about 2018. So just to make sure you’re clear and the other investors are clear. What we have guided is we've reaffirmed full-year '17 guidance, we've guided Q3 and we've reaffirmed dividend growth for '17 at 12%. We've not commented beyond '17, so just to be clear and then -- obviously the second part of your question I can't really go into the process, but we have a term debt in place that is not due in any near-term. So we’re in a very good position from both the holdco debt and the revolver and are not exploring refinancing or debt alternatives and won't do that until we’re completed with the strategic review.

Justin Clare

Okay, got it. Maybe one more for me. So recently your stock has actually performed fairly well. If the stock continues to perform well, could you look to raise capital or is that something that is on hold until after the strategic review?

Chuck Boynton

Well, again I think the -- there is a question earlier, is it possible? I think it's possible, but I think -- so we’re not limiting options, but I think our plan is to focus on the review and then following the review take action. So we don't have a -- we're not committing that we're not going to use the ATM, but we're -- we’ve not used it the last [technical difficulty] regardless of what the share price was, because we want to complete the review first.

Justin Clare

Got it. Thanks very much.

Mark Strouse

Hi. This is Mark Strouse on for Paul at JPMorgan. So just following up on some earlier questions, if we can assume that the strategic review was into a hurdle for accessing the ATM or capital markets in general. Can you just kind of talk about the current environment? Is that supportive of accretive dropdowns? If you maybe just talk about what you're seeing with project costs and potential cash on cash yields?

Chuck Boynton

Yes, I'd say those are really good questions for the First Solar and SunPower earnings calls in a month or so. But just broadly on demand there is very strong demand generally for SunPower and First Solar projects because of the quality of those companies and the projects that they build. And so it's a robust market out there. There is an air pocket of projects created by the rush in '16, and so I think there's a strong market for solar projects generally.

Mark Strouse

Okay.

Chuck Boynton

Thank you, Mark.

Mark Strouse

Okay. That’s helpful. Thank you.

Rachel Lei

Hi. It's Rachel for Vishal, Deutsche Bank. Just a question regarding I think in last earnings call you guys contrasted performance of the asset between P90 and P50. Just wondering if that still stands, and in terms of operating structure, is there any changes in the operating structure? Thank you.

Chuck Boynton

Yes. Thank you, Rachel. No, changes to the operating structure and we’ve continued our model of how we've guided and how we run the company. And we have looked at a adjusted P90 model, which roughly is 10% give or take in overall output. And then of course there is timing between cash flows and the P&L, because of that we have a material amount of minority investments in solar projects that have a one quarter lag and that’s why we provided the chart in prior quarters that shows the seasonality of revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and cash flow. Thank you, Rachel.

Rachel Lei

Thank you.

Cynthia Motz

Hey, yes, so just thanks for taking the question. I just -- I know you don’t want to talk about dropdowns, but with regard to the current one, which that delay was like a little bit, it's sort of timing and it's not very large and you did have nice results this quarter. Is that also something, does that still count like because it is only a few meg -- a couple of megawatts, I think? Would that be something that you would look at? And then, just secondly, I know it's part of -- maybe it's part of the strategic review, but there has been some nice deals done with Pattern Energy with financial investors and then also Nexterra announced the private investing with financial investors. Can we think about the potential? I would think, with the strategic review, you guys are also considering financial investors or that might be something that the sponsors would look at in conjunction with it as well?

Chuck Boynton

Yes, first, on Kern. Kern is a world-class project. It's one of the largest school district solar projects encompassing many, many sites, delivering great energy to a really great customer and we are happy to own that project to protect the investors at 8point3. We have bought that project in phases as they get delivered. The latest one was a group of schools that were completed just after Q2 and so that's a -- 8point3 pays for those over time. There are still a few more sites that we will get dropdown later in the year. And then, as to your second question, those did not play a meaningful contribution to the financial results for the quarter, but they’re great projects. And then, as your second question or second part, I think there are many, many different alternatives out there. And right now, we’re focused on the review. And concluding the review, we'd look at possibly structures like that, but our focus today is on the process that we've outlined.

Cynthia Motz

Sure. Okay.

Chuck Boynton

Thank you, Cindy.

Sophie Karp

Hello. Its Guggenheim Securities. Thanks for taking my question. My question is on the dividend. In the face of this uncertainty around the strategic review with the sponsors, how do you get confidence to raise the dividend? Thank you.

Chuck Boynton

Yes, Sophie. So we have a payout ratio that allows us to maintain dividend growth for a while and earlier in the year we made the decision to fix the dividend rate at 3% per quarter, which is a little bit higher than 12% per year. Historically we had said between 12% and 15% and last year we have raised at 15% annualized. And so we have the room to continue to do that and because we committed to the street and have guided the year at 12%, we’re maintaining that distribution growth. I believe its eight quarters in a row now and so we still have capacity. We’ve guided that we will continue to raise it at that 12% annualized rate through the end of '17 and we’ve not commented again on '18 at all.

Sophie Karp

Thank you.

Chuck Boynton

Thank you, Sophie.

Bob Okunski

There is time for one more question.

Colin Rusch

Thanks so much, guys. Can you talk a little bit about the performance of the assets and if there is any surprises that you’re seeing at this point and then also the potential integration of energy storage. Is that something that’s just part of the ongoing operation of the plans or is that part of those strategic review at this point?

Chuck Boynton

That’s not part of the overall review. We do think that’s embedded long-term option value in owning solar assets and one of the thesis of why it's great to own solar projects. So that has not been our key focus.

Colin Rusch

[Multiple speakers].

Chuck Boynton

Oh, in the performance, yes.

Colin Rusch

And could you just [indiscernible] data where you are at in terms of evaluating that?

Chuck Boynton

I’d say both sponsors are actively evaluating that, but 8Point3 is not -- is mostly focused on this review process. And your question, Colin about asset performance, we've seen really kind of a string of really solid quarters. And there is -- solar is very predictable, very reliable, especially in the areas that we’ve concentration which is primarily the West Coast. Even with a historically wet winter, we still generated really strong performance and we’re seeing across-the-board really solid results, and it's very predictable. You know we're beating our numbers because again we guide at P90 and we've been performing quite well. These are great projects and we’ve -- there is a bit more diversity now with projects in Colorado, Maryland, California, etcetera. And so these are -- there is really not a lot to talk about in terms of overall variability.

Colin Rusch

Thanks so much.

Chuck Boynton

Okay. With that, we will conclude the call. Thank you all very much for calling in and we look forward to talking to you all next quarter.

