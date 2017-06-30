American Outdoor Brands' (AOBC) CEO James Debney on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC)

Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call

June 29, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Liz Sharp - Vice President of Investor Relations

James Debney - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jeffrey Buchanan - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Administrative Officer, and Treasurer

Analysts

Cai von Rumohr - Cowen & Company

Greg Konrad - Jefferies LLC

Scott Stember - C.L. King & Associates

Greg Palm - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Chris Krueger - Lake Street Capital Markets LLC

Ronald Bookbinder - Coker & Palmer Investment

Sean Wagner - Wedbush Securities

At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode, and later we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time.

Liz Sharp

Thank you and good afternoon. Our comments today may contain predictions, estimates and other forward-looking statements. Our use of words like anticipate, project, estimate, expect, intend, believe, and other similar expressions is intended to identify those forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding revenue, earnings per share, non-GAAP earnings per share, fully diluted share count, and tax rate for future periods, our product development, focus, objectives, strategies, and vision, our strategic evolution and organizational development, our market share and market demand for our product, market and inventory conditions related to our products and then our industry in general, and growth opportunities and trends. Our forward-looking statements represent our current judgment about the future and they are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Risk factors and other considerations that could cause our actual results to be materially different, are described in our Securities filings, including our Forms 8-K, 10-K, and 10-Q. You can find those documents, as well as a replay of this call on our website at aob.com.

Today’s call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of this time, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from our statements today.

I have a few important items to note with regard to our comments on today’s call. First, we referenced certain non-GAAP financial measures on this call. Our non-GAAP results and guidance exclude intangible expenses related to acquisitions, acquisition-related deal expenses, corporate rebranding expenses, one time insurance recoveries, debt extinguishment cost, and the tax effect related to all of those adjustments.

The reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures whether or not they are discussed on today’s call can be found in today’s Form 8-K filing, as well as today’s earnings press release, which are posted on our website or will be discussed on this call.

Also, when we reference EPS, we are always referencing diluted EPS. For detailed information on our results, please refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the quarter and fiscal year ended April 30, 2017.

I will now turn the call over to James Debney, President and CEO of American Outdoor Brands.

James Debney

Thank you, Liz. Good afternoon and thanks everyone for joining us. With me on today’s call is Jeff Buchanan, our Chief Financial Officer. Late during the call, Jeff will provide a recap of our financial performance, as well as our guidance for the first quarter and fiscal year.

Fiscal 2017 was a strong year for our company with solid performance taking as ever closer to our vision to be the leading provider of quality products for the shooting, hunting and rugged outdoor enthusiasts. Let me recap on our key accomplishments for the year.

We successfully renamed our holding company as American Outdoor Brands Corporation, a name that better represents our growing array of brands and products in the markets for shooting, hunting and rugged outdoor enthusiasts. We introduced exciting and innovative new products across all divisions. From our Firearms division, we introduced the new M&P 2.0 pistol and all major calibers. From our Accessories division, the Caldwell Universal pistol Mag charger. And from our electro-optics division several new Laserguard products and Laserguard Pro light laser models.

We established an outdoor recreation division, hired a President for the business and announced our plans to expand our portfolio of consumer brands and products further into the $30 billion plus rugged outdoor market. We acquired Crimson Trace, the industry leader in laser sighting systems for firearms. This acquisition vertically integrated a key OEM supplier and marked our entry into the electro-optics market, providing a platform for both organic and inorganic growth.

We acquired the assets of UST and the assets of Taylor Brands significantly growing our Accessories division and expanding our portfolio of well-known consumer brands in the cutlery campaign and survival markets. And lastly, we announced plans to create a distribution center, an important element in enabling us to consolidate our warehousing footprint, harvest synergies from past and future acquisitions, and better service our customers. It was a year of multiple accomplishments across all of our businesses, each playing an important role and positioning our company for long-term growth by increasing the size of our overall addressable market.

Now, let me provide a recap of our fourth quarter. Total company revenue exceeded the high-end of our guidance range due largely to market share gains by our Firearms division. Total company revenue growth in the quarter versus the prior year came from acquisitions made throughout fiscal 2017. In our Firearm segment, revenues declined from the prior year, a softness in the consumer market for firearms continued.

Firearms revenues were supported by a highly successful promotion of our M&P Shield pistol. This promotion also included our M&P Bodyguard 380 and SDVE pistols. In fact, participation in the promotion by multiple direct retail customers were so significant that we believe a meaningful amount of M&P Shield sales volumes was actually pulled forward into our Q4.

As a reminder, we serve multiple large retailers and two buying groups directly and not by a two-step distribution. Even with the success of that promotion, distributor inventory of our firearms nearly decreased by 12,000 units to a total of 232,000 units at the end of Q4. This is because, as I stated earlier, a large portion of the sales driven by our promotion went to our direct retail customers, such as Cabela’s and Academy and the two large buying groups that we serve.

Obviously, those sales did not go through our distribution channel and therefore had minimal impact on those channel inventory. Our weeks of sales in the distribution channel were above our targeted eight-week threshold at the end of Q4, and they have since increased, which we would expect as we move through the summer seasonal slowdown. We believe these levels will continue to build through the summer, as I will discuss later.

Turning now to NICS, adjusted NICS background checks during our fourth quarter declined just over 3.1% versus the prior year, while our firearms unit shipped into the consumer channel for the same period was relatively flat. Of most relevance to us is the handgun portion of adjusted NICS, since handguns comprise 74% of our Firearms segment revenue in the quarter.

During our fourth quarter, adjusted NICS for handgun purchases decreased by 4.8% year-over-year, while our handgun unit shift into the channel for the same period increased by 4%. We believe these results reflect strong market share gains, primarily as a result of our very successful strategic promotion.

During the quarter, we exercised the flexible manufacturing model that has served us well in past periods of demand fluctuation. Late in the quarter, we began to dial back some of our outsource capacity for manufacturing, allowing us to continue to fully optimize our internal capacity and align our production mix to better match consumer demand.

In our Outdoor Products & Accessories segment, which includes our electro-optics division, revenue increased versus a year ago due to our acquisitions of Crimson Trace, the assets of UST, and the assets of Taylor Brands. Without those acquisitions, revenue in the Outdoor Products & Accessories segment remained relatively flat, which we believe is a good result in a market that is under pressure from multiple store closures.

Lastly, we announced plans to establish a new 500,000 square foot distribution center in Missouri to support long-term growth and efficiency in our business. This will service our new Logistics & Customer Services division and will eventually operate as the central distribution facility for all American Outdoor Brands products. It will also allow us to more effectively serve our wholesale and retail customers and create a platform for the efficient integration of any new business we may acquire.

We plan to break ground in late calendar 2017, with construction expected to take at least 18 months and the entire project requiring two to three years to complete. In addition, we have since hired Lewis Hornsby as President of this new division. Lewis was most recently with Vista Outdoor, where he is a Vice President of Global Distribution Transportation and Logistics. We’re pleased to welcome Lewis, who brings with him a wealth of experience in warehousing, logistics and customer service operations in both consumer and outdoor product companies.

Now I want to provide some perspective on our outlook for fiscal 2018. Even though we have made important strides in growing our business within the broader outdoor products market, our core firearms business remains by far our largest source of revenue. As a result, we expect to continue to see the annual seasonal revenue patterns that we have historically experienced.

The primary driver of our seasonality is, of course, consumer purchasing behavior, which changes throughout the year. That annual revenue pattern is as follows: Q1 is typically sequentially down from the prior Q4 due to the summer slowdown of consumer firearms buying. Q2 is generally flattish to Q1, with inventory builds underway to support the full consumer buying season. Q3 rises slightly due to the holiday shopping season, and Q4 is often our strongest quarter due to distributor selling shows.

In a typical environment, this pattern occurs more often than not and is generally the path we expect to see in fiscal 2018. That said, we expect the seasonal impact on our revenue to be much more pronounced in the first-half of fiscal 2018 for a number of reasons.

First, the M&P Shield promotion we launched in Q4 was extremely successful. In fact, we believe we took substantial market share as a result of the promotion. And as I mentioned, we also believe that both pull forward, a meaningful amount of M&P Shield volume from our first quarter of fiscal 2018.

Second, this success occurred against a backdrop of ample channel inventory and cautious buying behavior by distributors and retail in most other product categories. We believe the overall channel inventories will take, at least, another four to five months to work through.

Lastly, we’re operating in a heavily promotional environment that we believe is very likely to continue. While challenging in the short-term, this type of environment is not new to us and we’re addressing these conditions as follows: we continue to employ our flexible manufacturing model continually adjusting our component outsourcing as needed in order to optimize our internal resources.

We believe this approach which has served us well for many years along with higher gross margins in our Outdoor Products & Accessories segment should help us remain within our annualized gross margin target range of 37% to 41%. Quarterly gross margins, however, will periodically come in below that level, primarily because of promotional activity driving our annual gross margin to the low-end of our range for fiscal 2018.

Product innovation and consumer adoption of our products remains our highest priority. Accordingly, we have scheduled several meaningful new product launches for the full timeframe. In addition, the fall typically remarks an uptick in retailer activity as we head into the fall hunting and holiday shopping season. We intend to build inventory accordingly, including a significant amount of inventories for new products scheduled for launch during our fiscal Q2, Q3, and Q4.

The success of our recent promotion demonstrates our ability to drive volume and take market share. We believe that consumers are seeking attractive promotions and we fully intend to participate as required to maintain and grow our market share. As we navigate those changes over the course of fiscal 2018, we will continue investing in our company, both inorganically and organically.

As we consider inorganic opportunities, we’ll continue to carefully manage our balance sheet to allow us to make targeted acquisitions of small reasonably sized businesses that fit within our strict criteria that include strong brands and products that serve the needs, wants and desires of our core consumers; a market leadership position with plenty of runway for growth, a return on investment that exceeds our hurdle rate balance with an acceptable level of risk; and the opportunity to build upon the record of solid execution and long-term shareholder value creation.

With that, I’ll ask Jeff to provide more detail on our financial results and our guidance. But please note that he is getting over a slight cold, so you may hear him cough once or twice. Jeff?

James Debney

Thanks, James. Revenue for the year was a record $903.2 million, of which $140.7 million was from the Outdoor Products & Accessories Reporting segment, $776.6 million was from the Firearm segment and intercompany eliminations were $14.2 million.

Strong consumer interest in firearms early in the year, three acquisitions in outdoor products and accessories, and market share gains in firearms at the end of the year contributed to our record results in fiscal 2017, with total revenue up 24.9% from the prior year.Without considering the current year acquisitions, full-year revenue was organically up 16.7%.

Revenue for Q4 was $229.2 million, an increase of 3.6% over the prior year, with firearms at $189.9 million, outdoor products at $44.3 million, and intercompany sales eliminations of $5 million, mostly related to Crimson Trace sales to our firearm business. We exceeded our estimates in Q4, primarily as a result of significant market share gains in firearms, especially in our M&P Shield products.

The gross margins were 41.5% for the full-year. Gross margins increased for the year, because higher sales in firearms resulted in greater absorption. Thus, the full-year of firearms gross margin was 40.7%, an improvement of 80 basis points over the prior year. The Outdoor Products & Accessories gross margin was 46.6% for the full-year, but on a non-GAAP basis was 50.2%. The non-GAAP improvement in Outdoor Products over the prior year was due to acquiring businesses with accretive gross margins.

For the fourth quarter, gross margins were 39.6%, which is a 2 percentage point drop from the prior year. The reduction was primarily because of the strong promotional activity in firearms, which was somewhat offset by better gross margins in outdoor products related to our acquisitions.

Operating expenses for the full-year were 19.4% of revenue compared with 18.7% last year. On a non-GAAP basis, full-year operating expenses were 16.8% of revenue versus 17.5% last year with the improvements primarily related to better leverage of operating expenses in the Firearms segment.

Operating expenses in the quarter were 20% of revenue, as compared with 15.9% of revenue last year. On a non-GAAP basis, which excludes amortization, resulting from acquisitions, fourth quarter operating expenses were 17.3% of revenue versus 14.7% last year. The biggest contributor to the increased operating expense percentage came from the fiscal 2017 acquisitions. All of which were in outdoor products and all of which have a higher percentage of operating cost to revenue than our firearms business.

Our full-year EPS was a record $2.25, which was a 33.9% increase over the prior year EPS, or $1.68. On a non-GAAP basis, EPS was $2.58, a 41% increase over the prior year. Our EPS for Q4 came in at $0.50, as compared with $0.63 last year. Non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.57 well above the top-end of our guidance range and which compares to EPS of $0.66 in the prior year.

For the full-year, our adjusted EBITDAS, a non-GAAP measure was a record $266.3 million, I’m sorry, 29.5% EBITDAS margins. In Q4, our adjusted EBITDAS was $60.5 million for 26.4% EBITDA margin.

Turning to the balance sheet. We ended the year with a total debt of $219 million and cash of $61.5 million, thus ending with net debt of approximately $157 million. Operating cash flow was $123.6 million for the year and $14.1 million for the quarter.

Cash flow was down from the prior year, primarily because there was an increase in accounts receivable from $72.9 million at the end of Q3 to $108.4 million at the end of Q4, mainly as a result of extended terms given in connection with certain promotions and dating programs. Thus, cash flow normally associated with the fourth quarter will be deferred mostly into the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

Our internal inventory levels were slightly elevated in Q4, mainly in firearms, and we expect those levels to continue rising over the next several months building inventory for the fall hunting and holiday season. During the year, we spent $34.9 million in CapEx, $211.1 million on acquisitions, and $50 million in stock buybacks. Since we started our buyback program in 2012, we have bought approximately 17 million shares of our stock at an average price of $12.67 for a total stock buyback of $215 million reducing our public float by over 25%.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, we anticipate strong operating cash flow in the back-half of the year. We expect CapEx to be about $40 million, as we purchase tooling for several important new product introductions and as we continue to invest in IT.

In fiscal 2018, we’ll also start construction on the new distribution center in Missouri, but that should have little impact on cash as we plan to do a sale leaseback of that new facility.

So turning now to fiscal 2018. Our guidance incorporates four key assumptions in the Firearms segment regarding the seasonality, inventory levels, promotional activity and new products are as follows: first with regards to seasonality, we believe that consumer sales will slow as they typically do in the summer and early fall and that those consumer sales will be primarily filled by the inventory that currently exists in the channel at the distributor and retail levels.

Second, we believe that the excess in the channel inventories will begin to subside in the late fall as firearm consumer foot traffic increases, which it seasonally does every year as indicated by NICS.

Third, we believe the promotional atmosphere will continue and we’ll have an impact on our gross margins, especially in Q1 and Q2. It should be noted that promotions are intended to increase or maintain our market share and are an investment in the future of our business. That investment drives brand recognition and creates a solid foundation to optimize distribution of our new products.

Going forward, we believe Q3 and Q4 will be positively impacted by upcoming new product introductions several of which are significant. So based on the foregoing, we expect revenue for the full fiscal 2018 to be between $750 million and $790 million, with GAAP EPS of between $1.16 and $1.36, and non-GAAP EPS of between $1.42 and $1.62. And for the first quarter of fiscal 2018, we expect revenue to be between $140 million and $150 million, with GAAP EPS of between $0.01 and $0.06, and non- GAAP EPS of between $0.07 and $0.12.

All these estimates are based on our current fully diluted share count of just under 55 million shares as expected tax rate of 36%. James?

James Debney

Thank you, Jeff. With that, operator, please open up the call for questions from our analysts.

Cai von Rumohr

Yes, thank you very much. So, James, can you tell us, you mentioned the pull forward on the Shield. Can you give us some quantification what percent of – roughly how big was that?

James Debney

Really difficult to say, Cai. It’s – certainlywe’ve done some analysis and we have a very strong belief. But really because of the uplift that we saw particularly in the M&P Shield volume, it is safe to say that there would have been some pull forward.

We ran the promotion April – 1st of April to the end of June. So we had a lot of activity upfront in April, which is obviously the last month of our fourth quarter. And for us, certain retailers really stepping up very strongly to participate much more strongly than we expected in that promotion making sure that they had the inventory to serve the consumer for the full 90 days. Our expectation would have been – that would have been more level, but people really got in early.

Cai von Rumohr

Got it. And then so your receivables went up considerably, I think, you’d advised that we expected the inventories to go up. Why did the receivables go up and maybe give us some color in terms of both the inventory and receivables, I assume, you expect them to be down by the end of fiscal 2018, give us some color on those patterns if you would?

Jeffrey Buchanan

Yes, Cai, this is Jeff. The receivables were up for really two reasons. One is, there were more sales in the back-half of the quarter. So this quarter was little bit back-loaded that that always drives higher receivables. And then we did do a lot of a promotional and dating programs in which we gave extended terms. So as I mentioned in the script, the receivables that we typically expect in Q4 are more likely right at the beginning of Q2. And we do expect receivables will come down at that point to what we would call typical levels.

James Debney

And, Cai, those are the sort of activities that you have to deploy to make sure that you’re maintaining market share, and if you can increasing your market share when you’re in such soft environment, it’s very important that you’re sort of first either by wholesaler or retailer.

Cai von Rumohr

Okay. And are you worried about receivables that basically some of them are given what’s happed to the retail chain might be more difficult to collect?

James Debney

No, we have a – there’s two things we do with respect to receivables. One, we do have a receivable insurance program. Second, when we do these kind of extended promotions, we only do it with companies that have solid financials. I mean, like you’ll note that with the Gander Mountain bankruptcy, we had driven down our receivables and ended up with a loss of only a little over a $1 million. Even though their typical receivable balance probably would have been around $3 million to $4 million. So we’re very cautious on that, and I have to say that, I’m fairly confident about the receivables.

Cai von Rumohr

Got it. And you said, they should be down, I didn’t quite catch. Do they go down just in the second-half and the inventory I assume stays relatively high in the first-half and then in the second-half it mitigates. But do the receivables really go down over the year? And then what sort of DSO should we expect it by end of the year?

Jeffrey Buchanan

Yes, I think the receivables will go by the end of Q2 it would be down as I would say the typical that they’ll be under 30 days. And then once they’re down, we don’t expect that they’ll rise back up. With respect to inventory, we have said that we expect inventories will rise through the year in quarter one, two and then begin to back ease off a bit in Q3 and four. A lot of that inventory rise is due to the loading, the manufacture and loading of new – our new product introductions.

So we typically build a lot here. And then before we push it out into the channel, we’d like to push that all once, so there’s no leak of the new products. So, yes, basically, we – it’s kind of a bell curve on inventory this year.

Cai von Rumohr

Got it. So, I mean, you’d mentioned the strong cash flow in the second-half. What are we looking for? I mean, as I kind of pencil it and it looks like, over $130 million free cash flow, cash flow from ops minus CapEx, is that a realistic type of target?

Jeffrey Buchanan

No. I’m kind of – we’re not going to get into – that we don’t forecast our cash flow. So, I won’t say whether that’s reasonable or not, but I just – I’ll continue to say that we expect strong cash flow in three and four.

Cai von Rumohr

Okay. And just last one, how come not in a second if the receivables are going to come down to under 30 days? I would think that that would be a major plus?

Jeffrey Buchanan

Because in Q2, there’s a significant inventory build, because that is the critical point of a lot of our new product introductions. So we were like we will be really ramping inventory in Q2.

Cai von Rumohr

Wonderful. Thank you so much.

Jeffrey Buchanan

And also we have the shutdown at the end of Q1 first quarter of Q2. And that two-week of shutdown always causes a bit of a hole in Q2.

Cai von Rumohr

Great. Thank you very much.

James Debney

Thanks, Scott.

Greg Konrad

Good evening.

James Debney

Hi.

Greg Konrad

I just was hoping to touch on outdoor products. I mean, most of your comments are on the promotional environment were in firearms. Have you seen any change kind of the overall promotional environment within outdoor products?

James Debney

From our perspective, that’s been pretty quiet. Obviously, I mentioned in the prepared remarks, we find ourselves relatively flat. The market is, of course, under pressure with the store closures. I referenced a lot of bricks-and-mortars under pressure there. So that obviously does not help down the mountains going through a liquidation process, so there’s some headwinds there.

So for us sometimes, we’re thinking about the business right now. As I said, we think a relatively good result, given some of the headwinds there. We’ll promote when necessary in the outdoor side of the business as well. We certainly have healthy margins that we can afford to spend back a couple of points, if necessary.

Greg Konrad

Thanks. And then it seem like in terms of the promotions that you ran in April and May, it was more of the big box retailers stepping up and you mentioned that the wholesaler inventory is still high. I mean, has there been a big shift between the help of those two markets more the retailers versus the more independent players?

James Debney

Not at all, and I’d just say, yes. There were the larger retailers, such as Cabela’s who did participate strongly in our promotional activity. But there are also the two buy groups, certain members of those buy groups also participated very strongly. Both members are the independence. So those are bricks-and-mortar independence. So it’s really a balance.

Greg Konrad

Thank you.

James Debney

Thank you.

Scott Stember

Good evening.

James Debney

Hi, Scott.

Scott Stember

Can you maybe talk about the mechanics of the rebates whether there’ll be any more of that flow through into the first quarter. It’s my understanding that, obviously, as you said, this is a very popular promotion. I imagine, there’s still a lot of rebates that have yet to go out? Were those are quarter all in the fourth quarter and how much would be in the second quarter? I guess the reason that [ph] ran through June, correct?

Jeffrey Buchanan

Right. Well, the promotion ran – well, I’ll start by saying that on rebates you accrue them at the time the sale occurs with an estimation of what you think the – like the rebates going to be. But the promotion ran like through June. So, yes, there will be an impact in Q1 on rebate expenses actually impact on the gross margin.

Scott Stember

Got it. And James, you had talked about on the handgun side. I think, you said the industry NICS in the quarter were up 4%-plus, you guys are up 4%-plus, so you’re taking share there. Could you give us same statistics for the long guns?

James Debney

Much noisier there, I would say. And as a reminder, we really only participate in long guns with a modern sporting rifle. And I will say, I’m typically – we do say it every quarter, it’s our belief. As we look at our market share analytics there, we remain the market leader for modern sporting rifle. So we have a very successful product, the M&P 15 SPORT II and really continues to lead the way, so comfortable there. But I will add like other firearm categories. Modern sporting rifles was one in Q4 that was under pressure. And I think, it’s safe to say that everybody should assume that that will continue.

Scott Stember

Got it. And maybe just last question on NICS and any assumption that you have within your guidance, where you see the market? I know, you said you expect things to in the back-half of the year, notably in the fourth quarter to – in the third quarter to pick back up. But just your sense of what NICS will possibly do over the next six to nine months just high level?

James Debney

Yes, we do have a lot of analytics around, not a lot of predictive work on, where we say adjusted NICS is going. It’s part of our process to build guidance. We just don’t disclose what those assumptions are. I will say, as you look back prior year, what we see ahead, as you think about June, July, August, a very likely in a normalized environment, both consumers, which is an absence of fair-based buying, you’re going to see negative comps for adjusted NICS. We all know why, because there was some fair-based buying in those months a year ago. So, that as much color as I can give, bit of an obvious statement.

Scott Stember

Got it. Thanks. That’s all I have. Thanks so much.

James Debney

Thanks.

Greg Palm

Good morning. It’s actually Greg Palm on for Steve Dyer.

James Debney

Hi, Greg.

Greg Palm

Ask maybe a little bit different way on the NICS, from our standpoint, at least, firearms demand as measured by NICS has held up relatively better. And curious, if your – because your guidance assume anything different from kind of what we’ve seen year-to-date. So does that assume consistency with what we’ve see an uptick or downturn, can you give us any color now?

Jeffrey Buchanan

This is Jeff. Again, I don’t think we can like say anything more than what James said. We – which you basically said, it’s certainly going to be down over like last year. The last year was definitely aberration. But if you look at the graph of NICS, I mean, we expected just a follow with typical seasonal pattern last year did not. But this year if that’s what we expect.

Greg Palm

Okay.

James Debney

Yes, the only thing I’d add is, I mean, the difference as you compare to prior year, and I’m talking about our fourth quarter is obviously the level of promotions going on. It’s a pretty promotionally intense environment right now. What is really difficult to understand is how much is that helping NICS – adjusted NICS, okay, versus the prior year. We just don’t know, it’s tough to understand a lot of noise out there.

Greg Palm

Okay. Fair enough. Moving on, if I heard you right, it sounds like accessories revenue on an organic basis was flat in Q4. I guess, can you comment on your expectations there for fiscal year 2018 for that segment specifically on an organic basis?

Jeffrey Buchanan

No, actually, we don’t give guidance by some segments, so I’m sorry about that.

Greg Palm

Okay.

Jeffrey Buchanan

Actually, I think I will make a statement of the obvious and that is, we did three acquisitions in the last year in the middle of the year. So certainly accessories’ revenue is going to be up over last year just because we have a full-year of accessories’ revenue.

Greg Palm

Okay. I mean, how would you characterize the competitive/promotional environment in that segment compared to firearms right now?

Jeffrey Buchanan

As James like mentioned earlier, it’s not as promotional environment, it’s just under a lot of pressure from store closings, et cetera. So if you just want to do it on a comparative basis, it’s definitely not as promotional as firearms. But there are – it’s got higher gross margins, and so we certainly have the gross margin bandwidth to participate in any of promotional activity that we have to do to maintain or grow market share.

Greg Palm

Gotcha. And then just lastly, I guess, as it relates specifically to the acquisitions you made, how did it perform compared to your internal expert – expectations? I mean, what worked? What didn’t? Does it make you more or less aggressive maybe in your desire to grow on an organic basis this year? And then maybe any update on sort of how the environment is now versus maybe three or four months ago?

Jeffrey Buchanan

Right. I think in general, they’re definitely in line with our expectations maybe a little soft at the top, but basically like meeting our EBITDA expectations.

Greg Palm

And in terms of maybe the pipeline?

Jeffrey Buchanan

The pipeline is tough right now, because the sellers want in many instances more than we’re willing to pay. So there’s a little bit of buyer seller gap right now. There recently was a sale of a company at very high EBITDA multiple, yes, something that we would never like consider paying.

So, we continue to focus on small companies that we have a relationship with and that the acquisition is good for the seller for various reasons and good for us and meets our hurdle rate, which has to be higher than our WACC. So it’s – as long as the interest rates stay down, there’s a lot of money on the side in DE firms. It’s probably going to continue to be a challenging environment to find good acquisitions.

Greg Palm

Okay. Thanks for the color and good luck.

James Debney

Thank you.

Chris Krueger

Hi, good afternoon.

James Debney

Hi, how you’re doing?

Chris Krueger

Hi, good. I just have one question, all my others have been answered. This is really more of a not really about the near-term environment, but more of a big picture question. A lot of brick-and-mortar retailers have been losing share to Amazon and Amazon is entering new markets. And just wonder what your thoughts are overall on Amazon. Do they benefit your outdoor products business as it neutral to your business, or what do you think of that looking on for years?

James Debney

Amazon for us is a strategically important customer. So we pay particular attention to them, obviously, more important to us in terms of our non-firearm products, given as you know, firearms serializing can only be sold through a federal firearms licensee. So for the rest of the business and where we’re looking to grow in the rugged outdoors, yes, absolutely, Amazon is a very important account and it’s an account that we focus on. And so we continue to learn more about how to optimize the placement and positioning of our products with Amazon.

So that the consumer finds it easy to discover on Amazon and we’re incredibly focused on the reviews of our products as well. So our products and brands are attractive to the consumer when they’re shopping on with an Internet retailer, such as Amazon.

Chris Krueger

All right. Very good. Thank you.

James Debney

Thank you.

Ronald Bookbinder

Good afternoon and…

James Debney

Hi, Ron.

Ronald Bookbinder

Hi. Congratulations on a another quarterly. Could you remind us when the last time you didn’t meet or exceed your guidance?

Jeffrey Buchanan

I think that would have to be several years ago, but..

James Debney

Ron, we’ll have to get back to you, I think, Ron.

Jeffrey Buchanan

Perhaps I feel that one.

James Debney

Yes.

Ronald Bookbinder

Yes, I’m looking at a table here and it looks like you’ve exceeded as 20 quarters, and the two that you didn’t exceed you met the high-end of your guidance change.

Jeffrey Buchanan

Yes, I don’t break up, Ron…

James Debney

So, Ron, you already knew the answer.

Ronald Bookbinder

Yes, I did…

James Debney

That’s a [Multiple Speakers]

Ronald Bookbinder

It just seems like you’re being overly conservative in your guidance, given this is a five-year pattern of 20 straight quarters. So the NICS for the first two months of the quarter, it’s been positive yet you’re guiding revenue down 30% and that’s despite the addition of some additional revenue from acquisitions in the Accessories segment. Are you planning on losing market share in this quarter, you’ve done a such a great job of taking market share. Do you think the environment is so promotional that you could end up losing market share this in Q1?

James Debney

It’s always a possibility, Ron. But I think, we’ve proven, we’ve been very successful both with leveraging our existing product portfolio, our new product introductions on our almost recent promotional activity taking market share. And as I said, we’re always well-positioned to strongly anticipate in such an environment, where promotional spending is required.

So we’re here, we have the same promotions continuing to run in, it’s last couple of days right now. Yes, NICS has been holding up, adjusted NICS has been holding versus prior year. That as I said earlier, it’s tough to understand how much of that is due to some of the intense promotional activity that’s going on at retail right now.

But don’t forget the dimension of inventory that’s out there, okay. So there are still ample, let’s say, inventory out there. Some product types are way worth than others and that have to work its way through. And you think about we are going through the summer slowdown. Right now, we’ve got to really wait until the fall to understand how strongly that consumer returns to the retailer and their appetite for firearm buying firearms. So that’s really where we find ourselves right now.

Jeffrey Buchanan

Okay. And Ron, this is Jeff. I want to add one quick comment about – your question about the guidance in Q1 been conservative. I would point out that this call is way later than is typical in a typical quarterly call. So we’re almost like two months done. So oftentimes a lot of the conservative is caused by just waiting for orders to come in, et cetera, when you’re a long ways away from the end of the quarter.

Ronald Bookbinder

And on the pull forward, why do you think you didn’t create a product that was so good that it did expanded the market and created new demand for the Shield versus just pulling forward sort of an existing static market for that product?

James Debney

We have – I have to be honest, Ron, we just have – don’t have the data to be able to support any type of thought along that path. We just don’t know. So I have to plead ignorance, I’m afraid. That data is extremely difficult to come by. There’s no doubt, as we go through the next six or nine months, we’ll be in a better position to understand what really happened as we continue to do our consumer research.

But, as I say, it’s a very noisy environment right now. As you throw everything in that bucket with the way the consumer is shopping, looking for attractive pricing, participating in promotions, retailers cautious because of the inventory that they have is tying up, they are open to buy dollars, manufacturers clamoring to maintain distribution and prevent their loss.

So it’s a tough environment for manufacturers. But I go back and on the bright side, we’re always been well-positioned, as you think about how we protect ourselves with our outsourcing strategy. We always want to fully optimize our internal assets here in the plants. We don’t want to idle anything and have an absorption issue.

Top tier brands, iconic brands, Smith & Wesson, M&P, which has done an amazing job of entrenching itself over the last five to seven years to become one of the top brands, our biggest brands for sure and fantastic success of products under the M&P brand umbrella as well, all position us really strongly to participate. But you just got to go back to those fundamentals that we face now of, it appears to be a soft market, there’s inventory out there, and its highly competitive promotionally driven.

Ronald Bookbinder

Okay. And just lastly, on Amazon. As they build out their bricks-and-mortar environment, do you think they could get licensed, such that people could go to the bricks-and-mortar outlet and fill out the FBI paperwork and buy firearms through Amazon?

James Debney

I really don’t know. I would hesitate to comment on what Amazon strategy is with regards to bricks-and-mortar. I think that’s a wait and see.

Ronald Bookbinder

Okay. Thank you very much and good luck in the New Year.

James Debney

Thanks, Ron.

Sean Wagner

Hi, this is Sean Wagner on for James Hardiman. Kind of going to your last point, on the heightened promotional environment, the heightened channel inventories, any idea of kind of maybe based on history, or where you feel we are at now? What inning we are in? How long we have to go to, so we’re kind of in a more normalized environment until maybe you’re within your eight weeks threshold that you’re comfortable with?

I know you talked about late fall some of that channel inventory coming down and then the promotional atmosphere still being heightened in Q1 and Q2. Is there any just kind of high-level expectation for how long this might last?

James Debney

Nothing beyond what you’ve already described, I think you did a great job. And also what I said in the prepared remarks is it’s that four to five months period. And as I said earlier, we really will know a lot more once we get into September and October when we’re looking to understand the strength of consumer foot traffic with firearms retailers and their appetites just whether it’s the firearm itself or an accessory. That’s one of the advantages we have is that, we’re not only the firearms manufacturer and marketer. We’re also an accessories business as well. So very well-positioned we feel.

Sean Wagner

Okay. And just my second question, any color you can give us on kind of the initial reception to the M&P 2.0?

James Debney

Very encouraging, very well received. There’s a great deal of editorials if you’ve got a sample. A lot of firearms-related publications, you will see the M&P 2.0 full size on the front page and some very good editorial, a lot of very favorable and positive comments about it. So, we’re very happy. As we’ve said, it’s a new platform for us. Next generation, we have the M&P 1.0, as we now refer to it for a decade.

So it was ready for an upgrade. So here we are with 2.0 new platform and ready to start building out that family. A lot of work to be done there, a lot of great work by engineering and marketing combined.

Sean Wagner

Okay, great. Thanks for taking my questions.

James Debney

Thank you.

James Debney

Thank you, operator. Please note that we’ll be attending the C.L. King Conference in New York City on September 14, and I hope to see some of you there. I want to thank everybody across American Outdoor Brands for their dedication to excellence and their contribution towards delivering an outstanding performance in 2017. Thank you, everybody, for joining us, and we look forward to speaking with you next quarter.

