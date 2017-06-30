Under Armour: No Growth For Now

What was so good about this stock became its worst nightmare: it showed its worst for the last 9 quarters at least and raised doubts whether its growth is sustainable.

This growth was primarily achieved through high levels of innovation, endorsement and product placement as well as the roll-out of the company’s retail business.

Under Armour became an object of interest for many investment analysts, when it demonstrated ca.30% CAGR in revenue between 2010 and 2015.

Under Armour (UAA) (UA) has drained its growth potential as it seems at the moment. This leads to a “Sell” recommendation with a target price of $15-16.

Products and geographies

In 2016, sales of apparel, footwear and accessories (primarily bags, headwear and gloves) represented 67%, 21% and 8% of UAA’s net revenues, respectively. The remaining 4% of net revenues are attributed to Licensing and Connected Fitness. The company plans and hopes to grow the latter segment of its business to get exposure to the Internet of Things upside worldwide.

UAA operates in four key regions: the U.S. and Canada, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It can be seen that the company tries to take a strong grasp on the international market with the North America share of net revenues decreasing gradually from ca.91% in 2014 to 87% in 2015 and 83% in 2016. Asia-Pacific share of net revenues increased more than twice for the same time period. One important point should be addressed here: Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) was one of the major customers of the company taking up ca.10% of total net revenues. This means UAA’s revenue stream is not materially diversified.

Mainly, Under Armour became an object of interest for many investment analysts, when it demonstrated ca.30% CAGR in revenue between 2010 and 2015. This growth was primarily achieved through high levels of innovation, endorsement and product placement as well as the roll-out of the company’s retail business. Evidently, to build up on this growth momentum, Under Armour will need to diversify its business in all areas – both geographically and product-wise (apparel-footwear-accessories). Last but not least, increased interest in health and wellness became a driver of the company’s growth as well. People show more demand in sporting activities and subsequently, performance-led products.

Fig. 1 – Under Armour’s net revenue vs. retail stores



Source: Company’s data, author’s calculations

The company’s strategy to build its business around one brand played its role, leading to high brand awareness and an ability to earn licensing fees (which increased ca.20% in 2016 y-o-y). That coupled with product innovation represents the main strength of the business. Among the opportunities of the company, one should without doubt list international expansion as well as women apparel sales (which are now significantly lower than men apparel sales, source: Euromonitor).

The company’s weak spots are focus on the U.S. only (even though international revenues is characterized by high growth rates) and lack of scale, which are attributes of industry leaders – Nike (NKE) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDDF). Concerning the threats to the company’s business, it’s always under pressure to innovate as it managed to win its market niche exactly by innovation. Moreover, as Under Armour will improve its scale, it will risk losing its unique image.

Competitors

UAA managed to overrun all of its more powerful competitors in terms of growth rates. Still, this trend seems to be nearing its end.

Fig. 2 – Under Armour’s growth rates vs. competitors

Source: Euromonitor

The sportswear market is significantly more concentrated than the overall apparel and footwear market, with 42% attributed to 10 top sportswear brands in 2015 (compared to 34% in 2010).

Fig. 3 – Under Armour’s brand share vs. competitors



Source: Euromonitor

I would also like to raise one more issue here and that is sponsorship deals. Football is the most popular sport worldwide – therefore, sporting brands (UAA included) should be on the lookout for strong partnerships. This is especially the case for UAA as it tries to boost its international sales. Nevertheless, there were at least two failures in 2017. First, UAA pulled out of the Real Madrid deal, which would allow it to gain popularity not only in Europe but also in Asia (as Real Madrid and Barcelona are extremely popular there). Second, Paulo Dybala who was blowing up this Champions League season, as it seems, chose Adidas (also the current partner of Real Madrid). This unwillingness to invest more and take risks to gain international presence signal that UAA is not ready to give what it takes and sends a negative sign to investors.

Sales growth rates

This is the main concern and the key graph to look at when drilling into this investment case. High growth rates which made us think people are shifting to more performance-led products and that there is a significant growth potential in terms of UAA footwear sales are now practically zero.

Fig. 4 – Under Armour’s sales growth rates (apparel and footwear only)



Source: Bloomberg

Stock performance

Overall, UAA lost 28% this year and promises to lose even more (as compared to S&P which gained 6%). When 1Q2017 turned out to be not so awful as the consensus forecast, the stock gained ca.5-10%. Nevertheless, one needs to keep in mind that the company posted its first ever (since the IPO) earnings loss. As it was stated earlier, the most significant and negative signal was still there – 2% growth q-o-q in footwear sales (which promised to be the fastest-growing segment).

Fig. 5 – Stock performance vs. S&P 500 in 2017



Source: Bloomberg

Analyst recommendations

I like to give a brief overview of analyst investment recommendations on covered companies just to provide an insight of how an investment community sees the stock in the moment. The situation for Under Armour is mixed with 8 “Buy” recommendations (incl. Barclays (BCS)), 21 “Hold” recommendations and 6 “Sell” recommendations. Consensus 12M target price for the stock is $20.27, which corresponds to a ca. 5% downside potential (source: Bloomberg).

Valuation

DCF

I am a big believer in the DCF analysis and its power of determining intrinsic value of companies, provided the assumptions are made carefully and with due diligence. I highly encourage you to use the model, which is attached here, because then you can see, how our outcome (target price) is going to vary depending on the set of assumptions used – I try to make these models as user-friendly as possible (the most important tab for you then is the control panel).

I use the following assumptions in my DCF model:

Apparel and Accessories sales growth rates: 15% per quarter (from the previous year).

Footwear, Connected Fitness and Licensing sales growth rates: 20% per quarter, which is extremely optimistic taking into account 2% growth rate in 1Q2017 for footwear (from the previous year).

Gross margin increasing 1% each year until 2022 (as the company should be able to make its products more cost-efficient with strong growth in turnover).

SG&A expenses decreasing 2% each year until 2022 (same reasoning as above).

WACC of 10.2% (Bloomberg) and terminal growth rate of 3%.

Even at the above-mentioned assumptions in the model, the stock’s fair price is at $15-16, which is 20-25% lower than the current market price. With such declining growth rates, the stock does not offer much and should be taken into consideration, if high growth rates pop up again.

Relative valuation

This table below further proves the theory that UAA is priced higher than it should be. Its multiples (EV/Revenue of 2x and EV/Sales of 17-19x) are way higher than those of its comparable companies (1.5x and 11-13x, respectively).

Fig. 6 – Under Armour comparable multiples

Company Country Market cap, $m EV, $m EV / Revenue EV / EBITDA LTM 2016A 2017F LTM 2016A 2017F Under Armour UNITED STATES 9 049 9 738 2.0 2.0 1.8 17.9 17.3 19.9 V.F. Corp. (VFC) UNITED STATES 22 854 24 844 2.1 2.1 2.1 14.3 14.0 13.1 Hanesbrands (HBI) UNITED STATES 8 385 12 061 1.9 2.0 1.9 13.6 13.7 11.3 Columbia Sportswear (COLM) UNITED STATES 3 995 3 442 1.4 1.4 1.4 10.7 10.9 10.5 G-III Apparel Group (GIII) UNITED STATES 1 228 1 654 0.7 0.7 0.6 14.0 13.1 9.3 average 1.5 1.6 1.5 13.2 12.9 11.0 median 1.7 1.7 1.6 13.8 13.4 10.9

Source: Bloomberg, the author’s calculations

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.