20% Upside Potential With Strong Tailwinds For This Steel Player

There is still room for dividend increase because the dividend payout ratio is very low.

Some stocks in the steel industry are positioned to see outstanding days in the interim, and I believe your portfolio could benefit from adding exposure to Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD). The World Bank forecasted that the price of the iron ore would continue to decline until 2019, when the bank expects the dry metric ton to trade at $50. Even though STLD produces steel from iron scrap, lower iron ores also translate to lower metal scrap prices.

The demand for steel looks optimistic. The U.S. economy is improving, as observed after the revised GDP number for Q1. Other developing and emerging economies, such as Russia, India and Brazil, are experiencing accelerating growth. Meanwhile, in the U.S., if the current administration passes a bill to boost government spending in infrastructure, we should expect steel demand to explode. According to the World Steel Association, demand is on course to expand 1.3% in 2017 to 1.535 billion tonnes. Also, steel demand in developing markets, excluding China, is expected to grow by 4.0% in 2017 and 4.9% in 2018.

(Source: World Steel Association - World Steel Short Range Outlook 2017-2018)

Steel Dynamics

Tunnel River Capital published a well-thought out article about STLD in February. The firm establishes a price target of $41 using the FCFF discount model. I agree with the model presented and also with how the weighted average cost of capital was calculated. I urge you to read the article.

I would like to build on their valuation and talk about the dividend yield, which may be appealing if you are looking for a steady income source.

Presently, STLD offers $0.155 on a quarterly basis, or 1.75% on an annual basis. While the dividend yield may not be mouthwatering, the company has consistently paid a dividend since 2004, even during the dreaded financial crisis in 2007-2009.

Let us take a look at STLD's ability to grow considering the current dividend paid. For the FY2016, the company posted net income of $360 million. Total equity was $2,777 million for the same period. The return on equity was 13%. The dividend payout in 2016 was 36%.

Let us consider the steel industry to be in the mature stage, where investment opportunities are not readily available. Under this circumstance, we can expect STLD to continue boosting the dividend yield and maybe approach the sweet 3% mark. A 3% dividend yield is consistent with other industry leaders such as Ternium (NYSE: TX) and POSCO (NYSE: PKX).

Analyst coverage

According to the Financial Times, 13 analysts rated STLD Buy/Outperform, two analysts rated it a Hold, and one analyst rated it Underperform. According to the Wall Street Journal, the average stock price target for STLD is $41.00 and the median target is $43.00, representing 17% and 22% upside potential, respectively.

Potential headwinds

President Trump has encountered difficulties in passing bills. Therefore, if the infrastructure bill does not pass, the demand for steel will dry quickly.

Keep an eye on economic growth in Brazil, Russia and India. It is imperative that they continue to grow at the same or faster pace.

My two cents

Steel Dynamics is in an excellent position to capture value from the surge in demand for steel. Lower iron prices, coupled with improving market conditions in emerging markets and the U.S., should boost revenue and, hopefully, profits. I do not have a price target, and I never use one because I feel it biases my position. I will continue to ride my long position in STLD and TX until the market says "no more."

Disclosure: I am/we are long STLD, TX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.