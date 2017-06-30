Chipotle's Decline Has Just Started... Here's Why

Margins and revenues are likely to decline as customers realize that CMG is really just fast food, not really fast casual.

June has been a tough month for Chipotle (CMG), falling nearly 15% since its high of $484 at the beginning of the month. While most of the precipitous decline was attributable to the Form 8-K that Chipotle issued last week, there is still quite a ways for Chipotle to fall. Traders may be able to play around the margins, making money on the long and short side of this highly volatile stock. But for investors, these are five reasons - in reverse order - why Chipotle will continue to fall:



5. It’s Overbuilt

Chipotle burst onto the scene in most places after 2010. Back then the company had only outlet 976 restaurants at the end of the first quarter. As of the end of 2017Q1, Chipotle had 2,291 outlets. It has added 460 net outlets since 2015Q1, when just before its catastrophic food safety crisis commenced.



Today, there are 19 locations of the restaurant chain within one mile of Manhattan’s Union Square. (One that was Located next to an always packed genuine Mexican restaurant recently closed, presumably because of the authentic competition.) There are only 17 McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) restaurants in the same radius.

That level of restaurants in a single area, especially after the Chipotle food safety crisis, likely results in sales at one restaurant cannibalizing sales of another nearby restaurant.



Instead of building new locations, Chipotle should be closing those that under-perform and that have low margins.



4. Customers are paying Premium “Fast Casual” Prices for Basically Fast Food



While Chipotle purports to be a “fast-casual restaurant,” it is basically a fast-food outlet not terribly different from other fast-food joints, just with far more arrogant home office marketing and only somewhat better quality food. It’s not really “fast casual.” You order off of a steam table, carry a tray to your table and pay a high price, relatively, for doing so. That’s not terribly different from what you do in McDonald’s, when you think about it, although McDonald’s is a bargain by comparison.

Chipotle is basically an over-priced burrito (or burrito bowl) slinger; that's it. The only real difference is the protein and how you choose to contain it (in a burrito, bowl, or taco). It’s not a “Mexican restaurant” with a diverse menu. You can have a burrito, a burrito bowl, tacos or a salad. That’s it; end of story. If you get sick of the fare or someone in your party wants something else, go elsewhere.



That’s not true for most other fast casuals. Compare Chipotle’s limited menu, to those of Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA) or Boston Market, true fast casuals.



The difference between a fast-food restaurant and a true “fast casual,” by most analysts’ definitions, is the food quality and the ambiance of the restaurant.



But Chipotle has substituted the slick but nebulous “Food with Integrity”/ “As Real as It Gets” marketing for measurable, definitive food quality. In “Chipotle World,” food “quality” seems to be basically whatever Chipotle chooses to define for itself; it's more corporate spin than any definable metric of true quality.



Take this perplexing word salad, drawn word-for-word from Chipotle’s own website, that purports to explain the “difference” between “conventionally raised” and “responsibly raised” meat and poultry:

Q: IN THE PAST, WHEN YOU HAVE RUN INTO SUPPLY ISSUES WITH RESPONSIBLY RAISED STEAK AND CHICKEN, YOU HAVE TEMPORARILY SWITCHED TO CONVENTIONALLY RAISED SOURCES OF THOSE MEATS. WHY NOT DO THE SAME WITH PORK? A: "Conventionally raised" refers to the way most animals raised for meat are raised in this country. Animals raised conventionally may have been given non-therapeutic antibiotics or synthetic growth hormones to promote growth and often live in more crowded and less humane conditions. When it comes to chicken and beef, the differences in standards between conventional and our Responsibly Raised brand ingredients are significant, but not so great that we would not consider serving the conventional version.

In other words, “Here at Chipotle, 'Conventionally raised’ and 'Responsibly Raised' mean whatever we say they mean; trust us.” It sounds like something from re-runs of the old “The Outer Limits” TV show: “We control ..what you see and hear.” Or, as others have noted,

…’responsibly’ and ‘naturally raised’ are not terms regulated by the government, and Chipotle does not require producers to have a third-party certification, such as Certified Organic or Certified Humane. 'Natural' is on the honor system,’ wrote food expert Marion Nestle in her book What to Eat.

“Responsibly Raised” should probably have a “™” for “trademark” after it as the term seems to be a concoction of the Chipotle PR department and totally inconsistent. Chipotle serves the best proteins it can get, but you pay the same whether it is "Responsibly Raised" or not.



Of course, there are several brands that are squarely in the “fast casual” sector now, not just one-time leader Chipotle. And there are a number of “up-and-comers.” Even McDonald’s is trying to move away from “fast food” to the “fast casual” market, offering “Signature Crafted Sandwiches” complete with guacomole and lime that purport to be higher quality than the usual McDonald’s fare (although not really; I’ve sampled them). McDonald’s now even has table service at some locations as it tries to position itself in the “fast casual” sector.

All this, of course, begs two serious questions for sector investors:

First, just how big is Chipotle’s share of the “fast casual” dining market that it once dominated now a days?

Second, and far worse for Chipotle: how long will customers continue to pay premium fast-casual prices for what is essentially fast food (and beans, rice, salad and around a quarter cup of protein) dining experience where “quality” amounts to a heavy helping of corporate PR with a side order of nebulous “Responsibly Raised” corporate propaganda?



3. Chipotle’s Ability to Buy Back its Stock is Waning

Watching Chipotle in after-hours trading on the release of bad news over the past year was rather like watching the Bank of Japan defend the yen back in the 80s. I alluded to this in my last article about the company. Regrettably, we will never know whether, or to what extent, Chipotle's robust stock buyback program played a role in the after-hours trades that rescued the falling share price in the screen shots I illustrated then.

What we do know is that, as of January, Chipotle’s stock buyback authorization, which once stood at $1.3 billion, is now down to a relatively paltry $169 million and that’s after the board added another $100 million in stock buyback authorizations. That’s only about 400,000 shares at today’s closing price. That may be enough to generate a short squeeze, but should a company’s ability to defend its share price be a measure of actual value?



Exchanges in London and Hong Kong require companies to disclose details of their buybacks the day they are made, but the SEC doesn’t require such disclosures about buyback purchases, and according to former SEC Chair Mary Jo White, (the last SEC Chair to publicly address the issue) the securities regulator is hard-pressed to monitor the programs or determine if there is abuse, although further disclosures were at least being considered.

A few elected officials have pointed out that stock-based compensation arrangements for top executives encourage buybacks. Others have gone so far as to allege it is a form of stock manipulation. It’s clear, though, that Chipotle’s seemingly endless buybacks won’t be able to buy back as much as the company once did. And there is less cash now to extend such sales and, perhaps, maintain the stock price if there is future bad news.



2. Lawsuits, Lawsuits, Lawsuits...

Something close to 10,000 current and former Chipotle employees - equal to 15% of the current workforce - have brought a suit against the company for wage and hour violations, alleging they were required to work “off the clock.” If proven, the allegation may lead not only to restitution for the workers but also punitive penalties by aggressive state attorneys general. New York’s attorney general has, for example, been very aggressive in imposing punitive fines on employers who violate the state's wage and hour rules. Several other AGs around the country are similarly aggressive, seeking punitive damages against offenders, as is the US Department of Labor.



Chipotle also faces a potentially much larger lawsuit for alleged negligence in its recent data theft, the full extent of which it announced just before the Memorial Day holiday. On the Friday afternoon before the three-day weekend, Chipotle reported that the breach would allow credit cards to be cloned, accounts of bank-linked debit cards to be drained and fraudulent purchases to be made.

A proposed class-action lawsuit on the matter alleges, among other things, that...

While Visa implemented minimum EMV chip card and terminal requirements in October 2015, defendant (i.e., Chipotle) has not implemented EMV technology in its stores, and thus, left vulnerable to theft all of the information on the magnetic stripe of cards used in its restaurant locations, in a way it has been repeatedly warned about… In 2015, Chipotle reported that it would not upgrade its terminals to EMV technology, claiming that it would slow down customer lines.”

Finally, it’s not clear what has become of Chipotle’s federal criminal investigation announced early last year.



Restaurant Level Compliance with Chipotle’s Food Safety Protocols May be Sketchy.



Even the most aggressive Chipotle bull will admit that the stock and the company would be KO'd if there is another widespread food safety outbreak. Chipotle itself said in its 2016 Form 10-K that,



Because of customer perceptions in the wake of these food safety incidents, any future occurrence of food-borne illness associated with our restaurants—even incidents that may be considered minor at other restaurants—would likely have an even more significant negative impact on our sales and our ability to regain customers.”

So investors should be concerned whether Chipotle has ensured compliance with its food safety protocols over its nearly 2,300 restaurants.

If one follows the Chipotle group on Reddit, as I do, that may not be the case. There, people purporting to be Chipotle employees have posted photos and complaints that food safety is not all that it should be.

For example, one purported worker complained that his manager “makes us pretend to do stuff the right way when Ecosure (i.e., Chipotle’s food safety auditor) is there” but then just “victory washes produce” instead of blanching it. (Blanching puts produce in water over 185 degrees momentarily to kill bacteria. It was one of the central food safety protocols Chipotle adopted after the food safety crisis.)

Another person, also purporting to be an employee, reported that he or she was required to work while sick and even wrote that she or she was “not allowed” to blow their nose!



Yet another person purporting to be an employee complained that his or her manager had them falsify temperature readings.



These posts are, of course, only anecdotal and there is nothing to ensure that the posters are who they say they are. But given that a single restaurant can serve hundreds in a single day, a single, genuine, anecdotal incident wherein food safety protocols are not followed and illnesses resulted could be disastrous to the company’s reputation.



Summary:

I have followed Chipotle closely since December of 2015 as I watched the food safety crisis snowball and, in my view, the Chipotle management team botch the response. I’ve even given some thought to writing a book - or at least a business policy case - on the entire affair. As a business/management/PR “junkie,” I have found the missteps and errors fascinating; it is one of the great business stories of the 2010s.



In my view, Chipotle should, first, find another CEO. Steve Ells is well beyond his executive skills and probably should have been replaced in the immediate aftermath of the food safety crisis. He can be kept on as a consultant, but there needs to be a new, more competent, more credible management team in place.



Second, Chipotle should freeze, or at least slow, its restaurant growth. Chipotle’s restaurant growth has been far too aggressive, particularly after the food safety crisis. The company should assess whether its cluster of locations in leading cities is cannibalizing business from each other and whether staff, facilities and demand are sufficient to support additional expansion. Until and unless Chipotle’s new management can restore restaurant comps to a level of what they were before the food safety crisis, future growth in locations should be halted.



Third, Chipotle should remove the veritable "Sword of Damocles" of litigation overhanging the company. Settle the lawsuits, fix any shortcomings they allege, and enter into discussions with federal authorities to resolve the criminal matter, assuming it is still pending.

Finally, Chipotle needs to more rigorously police restaurant operations to ensure full compliance. The first step is to abandon its internal promotion system. Chipotle entices workers with what the authors of Freakonomics called a “sweepstakes” promotion system. It's a system that inspires aspirants to make enormous sacrifices in pursuit of future success at law firms, pro sports teams, and even street drug gangs. While those aspirants in those fields can become partners, sports stars, or drug kingpins, at Chipotle those who do well in the Chipotle cultures can become “Restaurateurs” with a low six-figure salary and other regional executive-style benefits.



But even Steve Ells knows that such a model of internal promotion is unworkable. While he focused his critique on the program not having a customer focus, he seems to ignore that it leads to the kind of management behavior that puts “numbers” and restaurant performance above all else. Managers might force sick workers to come in; they might bypass food safety protocols if the customer line is busy, and they might shave workers time and pay if work requires shifts to be extended.



With employees reaching for the proverbial “brass-ring” and a limited number of rings, workers will be tempted to short-cut and ignore company rules that might impinge on how they are viewed by their superiors. Instead, performance should be measured by how rigorously workers comply with rules that are intended to keep customers - and shareholders - safe.

___________________________________

Author's note: Our commentaries most often tend to be event-driven. They are mostly written from a public policy, economic, or political/geopolitical perspective. Some are written from a management consulting perspective for companies that we believe to be underperforming and include strategies that we would recommend were the companies our clients. This approach lends special value to contrarian investors to uncover potential opportunities in companies that are otherwise in downturn. (Opinions with respect to such companies here, however, assume the company will not change.)

If you like our perspective, consider following us by clicking the "Follow" link above.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The views expressed, including the outcome of future events, are the opinions of the firm and its management and do not represent, and should not be considered to be, investment advice. You should not use this article for that purpose. This article includes forward looking statements as to future events that may or may not develop as the writer opines. Before making any investment decision you should consult your own investment, business, legal, tax, and financial advisers.