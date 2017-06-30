Nike: A Nice Surprise

It was a big week for Nike (NKE). The company announced fiscal fourth quarter profits, and announced its intent to sell shoes directly through Amazon (AMZN). This deal has been a long time coming as the athletic apparel king hasn’t wanted to give Amazon any ammo. I empathize with their sentiment. Amazon is a real problem for retailers as it keeps crushing their store traffic. That said, Nike’s revenue growth has slowed from the competition, and this deal could help usher a little more juice into the stock.

The great irony is that while Nike hasn’t sold its product to Amazon, the Nike brand is one of the best sellers on Amazon through third parties. If their apparel is going through Amazon anyway, why shouldn’t they take that piece of the pie?

The Fourth quarter helped

Fourth quarter results beat estimates of $0.50 a share by 20%. At $0.60 per diluted share, these earnings represent a 22% increase from the year prior. Revenues climbed 5% year over year to $8.7 billion. The quarter reads great in light of what’s been happening in retail. While revenues grew, selling and administrative expenses have been tampered back by 4%. Gross margins did pull back 180 basis points due to currency fluctuations in spite of higher selling prices, but overall net income found its way to $1 billion. That’s a 19% increase year over year.

For the full fiscal year, Nike also displayed good results. Revenues are up 6% to $34.4 billion, while net income rose 13% to $4.2 billion. This resulted largely from lower selling and administrative expenses (in terms of % of revenue).

Nike (NKE) was recently downgraded by J.P. Morgan (JPM) in light of slowing North American sales, and a generally uncertain cloud over the segments future. I disagree with the call, and think that Nike’s pricing is fair. At a P/E of 22 (at the time of writing..it might be different after the opening bell tomorrow) the stock isn’t ridiculously priced. Nike displayed solid growth in its most recent quarter, despite hardship being felt through the industry as retail store traffic softens. The quarter shows that the sad layoffs earlier this month that sent the stock downhill are more a safeguard against future inefficiencies rather than desperation from a failing business.

Looking forward, Nike’s deal with Amazon offers potential for the king of athletics to get a bigger piece of the eCommerce pie. It’s expected to start slow, with access to limited part of their product portfolio, as a means to test the waters. As much as I hate seeing brick and mortar swan dive, Nike’s move is a smart one in making sure its sales figures avert the trend. If they can push down the number of third party dealers selling Nike products, and make themselves the dominant supplier on Amazon, I think this deal could spell big earnings growth. Everyone wants Nike, and if they’ll certainly buy it up on Amazon.

I’d point out that this deal could mean rough seas for companies like Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) since there will basically be an increase in online contention for Nike sales. Kohl’s (KSS) is also likely to suffer from the deal as it will shift ever more product to online competition. I feel for them as they just got their hands on the Nike brand not long ago.

As Nike continues its “consumer direct” initiative, it is hoping to not only trim the workforce, but also streamline its product line by 25% and speed up how quickly its product gets to market. It is essential that their distribution process be constantly perfected. Especially as more and more gets ordered online.

If I were to make a complaint about the company, it would be the level of debt it has accumulated lately. In a year’s time, long term debt has increased by 74% as Nike attempts to weather its operations in light of slowing retail. At $3.47 billion, I don’t love it. But stockholders equity is still at a grand $12.407 billion.

The stock closed at $53.17. Based on after-hours moves, I’m guessing it could find its way to $60 tomorrow. As a trade, tomorrow could be a big day for Nike. As a day to take profits, tomorrow could be a big day for Nike. As a day to just enjoy the fact that you held onto your Nike stock, tomorrow could be a big day for Nike. Personally, I’d like to be in the category of those that held onto their stock, and plan on still hanging onto it. This Amazon exposure could lead to a comeback in growth rates that we’ve been missing in recent years.

