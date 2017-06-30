The Crash Is Starting - Now

The market is in the process of breaking down.

The tech sector which has been driving the market put in a large technical failure today. The Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) completed and broke through a head-and-shoulders topping pattern on high volume and closed below its 50-day moving average, something it hasn't done since Trump's election.

This comes as the market is on a confirmed Hindenburg Omen. While many people are unfamiliar with this indicator, it is a series of unstable market conditions that happen prior to large market declines (about 25% of the time when there are confirmed Hindenburg Omens the market declines significantly but rarely when they aren't evident).

Market is on a confirmed Hindenburg Omen

In addition, this is at a time when the market is at levels of valuation that have only been surpassed in 2000 and 1929 other periods of catastrophic equity returns. (Using CAPE, Cyclically Adjusted P/Es)

Robert Schiller Warns on Valuations

And when Central Banks are starting to remove the unprecedented amounts of stimulus put into the system through Quantitative Easing, which has caused turmoil.

Draghi Tried to Be Cautious But Spooked the Market Anyway

This under-performance started as a sector rotation of the high flying tech sector into more defensive sectors and continued into financials today, but represents the market acknowledging the increased risk in the market.

This technical breakdown is indicating this is about to move into a full-fledged risk-off with substantial downside remaining.

With the VIX just recently trading at all-time lows, there is a compounding factor that contributes to large declines. Like portfolio insurance in 1987 and the sell-offs in 1997, 2000 and 2008 when risk models factored in too low volatility, the market declines forced additional selling for hedge funds and other leverage players to get back to acceptable risk profiles. With the muted volatility and lack of significant declines, this sets the market up for an unprecedented decline, which I believe is starting now.

The breaking of the head-and-shoulders pattern indicates another 5% decline for the Nasdaq 100 (from the measurement of the pattern), but I believe that is just the beginning and expect us to rapidly move to the breakout level from November 8th post-election rally, at 5000 for the Nasdaq 100 (another 11.5% decline).

This makes sense from a technical perspective but also a fundamental basis, as it appears the legislative agenda of the Trump administration has stalled which was the catalyst for the rally (based on the pro-business tax cut agenda). While I believe there is potential for much more significant declines they would happen more gradually and probably require some type of geo-political black swan event.

