Nike: Shareholders Will Not Be Rewarded For Holding This Stock

The market was delighted with Nike's (NYSE:NKE) most recent earnings beat. I, on the other hand, am less impressed with this company's overall stock valuation, as it leaves investors with no margin of safety at the current price. Bear with me as I articulate my thoughts.

The article that follows contains recent business highlights, then financials and a balance sheet appraisal, followed by valuation work and finishes by discussing investment risks.

Recent Business Highlights

In this article, I have solely focused on the Nike Brand operating segment, as this segment accounts for more than 90% of the company's consolidated revenue. Converse's revenue is small and will not make or break Nike's overall business.

Nike's performance has been particularly strong recently. While revenue increased at 5% in its most recent quarter of 2017 Q4, its gross margin compressed, not fully reflecting the company's performance. Nike's management blamed product costs for fully offsetting the company's efforts in increasing the average selling price of its products. In 2017 Q3, its discounted products were also responsible for partially compressing the company's gross margins, and since the 2017 Q4 10-Q has not been published, this author can only assume the cost will in some way have persisted. Nevertheless, lower down the income statement, management's tight reigns on SG&A, coupled with its strong share repurchases, did ultimately deliver EPS growth of 22% YoY.

However, Nike, as most retailers, is struggling to adapt to the decline in foot traffic in stores. The lack of traffic is causing the company to continue with its promotional environment. It understands the challenges of having to deal with less traffic and is reshaping how it does business. Through 3 strategic goals, which it has termed "triple double," Nike will focus on being innovative, further optimizing its supply chain, as well as improving the way it ultimately interacts with its customers through memberships and personal shopping experiences in its stores.

All the while the company is adapting and investing in being innovative, it still managed to bring down its SG&A by 4% YoY. For a company the size of Nike to still have any levers left to pull speaks volumes for its management team. And one can understand why - when insiders own approximately 3.9% of the common stock (Class B), they really think like company owners over the long term.

In its most recent results for fiscal 2017, a particularly noteworthy geographic segment worth highlighting is its growth in emerging markets. In 2017 Q4, revenue from emerging markets grew by an astounding 21% and up 8% for fiscal 2017. At the end of Q4, emerging markets revenue now accounts for an impressive 12% of Nike Brand segment revenue.

Financials

Source: Morningstar; author's calculations. The latest results (2017 Q4) are not included in the above table, as the 2017 Q4 10-Q has not yet been released. Nevertheless, this omission does not detract from Nike's overall picture.

Nike continues to be an impressive growth company. Its business model of investing in winners all throughout the sporting arena continues to deliver strong results. However, while its recent 5-year CAGR is just above 9.1%, this growth appears to have slowed down recently. The company's 3-year CAGR ending fiscal 2017 is approximately 8%, and fiscal 2017 was only up 6% YoY.

Balance Sheet Position

While Nike has a net cash position of just over $2.7 billion, a large portion of its cash and cash equivalents are held overseas. Around 85% of its cash balance is held overseas (as of 2017 Q3, as the most recent 10-Q has not yet been published), which is typical for a multinational company of its size. Nevertheless, this cash is subject to permanent reinvestment overseas in order to avoid repatriation taxes, meaning this money cannot be returned to its shareholders. Therefore, while interest rates are on the low end of the scale, management took on approximately $1.5 billion in debt in 2017 Q2 and is using these proceed to repurchase shares and increases its dividend and reinvest in business infrastructure. This strategy wins this author's approval for as long as the company continues to have a net cash position.

Valuation Relative to Peer Group

Source: Morningstar; author's calculations

A superficial analysis of Nike stock's relative pricing comes up with mixed messages. Highlighted in green is shown that the stock trades cheaper than its peer group on a Price/Cash Flow ratio. However, while paying up more than 22 times Price/Cash Flow might seem like a discount to its peer group, it's certainly expensive overall. The Price/Sales ratio tells a slightly different story, which is that investors are willing to overpay more than twice for Nike compared with its peer group. The DCF analysis below somewhat echoes this latter statement.

DCF Analysis

I performed a back-of-the-envelope DCF analysis with a normalized $2.6 billion of FCF (for the last three fiscal years), with a strong 8% growth over the next five years (which is very bullish in this environment) before leveling off at 5% (which is level with the level of growth Nike currently generates and not likely to be sustainable at this level terminally). I then discounted this FCF back at 10%. I used 10% (which is a standard discount rate) because it is difficult to forecast just how much success company management will have in adapting its business model.

This brings the DCF to approximately $70 billion, which is a small discount to what it currently trades for, in spite of very bullish assumptions all around.

Investment Risks

As the company adapts to the changing consumer environment and invests heavily in its Direct to Consumer, or DTC, business, Nike will have to increase its investment in infrastructure and carry higher inventory to best serve its customers' demanded products in a timely fashion. This change in its business model has already been partially reflected in fiscal 2017, with inventory being up 4% YoY.

Another risk facing current shareholders is that Sales to Wholesale customers account for approximately 72% of Nike Brand total revenue. And while the company is doing a fantastic job investing in its DTC business and growing revenue, the bulk of that revenue comes from its Sales to Wholesale customers, which is only up 5% at constant currency. This type of growth does not support Nike's current share price. The multiples which NKE shareholders are currently paying the company need strong growth in its core business to support this level of valuation. The company's current business is facing a tough and uneven environment, which its management must first tackle and prove to the investment community, with hard numbers, that it can indeed adapt to - by delivering growth of greater than 5%.

Moreover, while Nike certainly has a mighty strong brand, which is evidenced by its strong normalized FCF margin of 8.6%, I suspect that its online gross profitability is not as strong. Management alludes to this in the 2017 Q3 10-Q, where it highlights that its DTC gross margins are down driven by higher off-price sales, meaning a stronger promotional environment. Furthermore, while its online promotional environment compressed margins by 30% in the trailing 9 months ending 2017 Q3, this latest quarter ending fiscal 2017 saw its gross profit margin compress by 180 basis point. These two facts taken together reinforce the overall risk the company faces as it adapts to consumer preferences - which is that Nike's online brand is significantly weaker.

Further confirmation that its online business is weaker than its brick-and-mortar business is that Nike+ members who make appointments for a more personal shopping experience are likely to spend on average three times more in a transaction. However, this type of member is not spending enough to offset to lower foot traffic that the company's retail and wholesale partners are facing. Overall, Nike's online business is not as sticky as its brick-and-mortar business.

Conclusion



My article demonstrates that there is only minimal opportunity in Nike in terms of investment returns for the enterprising investor. While the company is certainly growing quite aggressively, its share price already reflects this success. In the best-case scenario, NKE stock trades close to its fair value, but with no margin of safety, this investment becomes somewhat speculative in nature.

