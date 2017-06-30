Supreme Court Case Could Have A Major Impact On Sears Holdings

A U.S. Supreme Court case could have critical implications for various Sears Holdings Corp. (SHLD) investors. On June 27, the court agreed to hear the case PEM Entities LLC v. Eric M. Levin (16-492) by granting a writ of certiorari. While Sears is not a party to the case, it could impact the company. Depending on the scope of the decision, Eddie Lampert’s loans to Sears as an insider could be considered capital/equity and have low priority in any future bankruptcy; or if the court rules in the opposite direction, Lampert’s secured loans would be considered a relatively high priority.

Seeking Alpha is an investment-oriented website and not a legal website, but this court case is critical and the legal details need to be considered by investors. The legal issues asserted in this case have caused some confusion and hopefully, the decision will give investors clarity on the important bankruptcy issues raised in this case.

Case Background

Here is a brief background to the actual case: A group of investors bought a secured loan at a large discount from a bank for a project that they were equity investors in (insiders). During Ch.11 bankruptcy proceedings, unsecured creditors asserted in court that the purchase of the loan by the equity holders was just an equity investment and should be "recharacterized as equity” and not debt. The unsecured creditors would, therefore, move up to a higher priority status above this secured loan (now considered capital/equity) in getting recovery under a reorganization plan.

The unsecured creditors asserted that Section 105a of the Bankruptcy Code gives the bankruptcy court authority to recharacterize debt as equity. The equity holders are asserting that the state law (in this case North Carolina) should decide if the loan is actual secured debt.

Two U.S. Circuit Courts, the 5th and 9th, have sided with state laws and five other Circuit Courts have ruled that the bankruptcy code should give judges latitude in determining if the loans by insiders are equity or debt. As stated in the writ of certiorari, “The question presented: Whether bankruptcy courts should apply a federal rule of decision (as five circuits have held) or a state law rule of decision (as two circuits have held, expressly acknowledging a split of authority) when deciding to recharacterize a debt claim in bankruptcy as a capital contribution.”

The lawyers (Ropes and Gray LLP) for the petitioner understood the significance of this case for investors by asserting in their Reply Brief, “Inconsistent decisions among the circuits concerning the law applicable to debt recharacterization in bankruptcy make the enforceability of rescue loans uncertain and inhibit investment in distressed businesses.”

Assuming Federal Rule Prevails

Assuming the court decides that the federal rule should apply, then investors need to understand what is usually considered to determine if a loan is really a capital/equity investment by an insider. Loans by Lampert to Sears have always been sort of in a “grey area” and he seems to have attempted to structure them to be “good-faith loans” by an insider. The problem is that the standards are not written in an actual statute/code but are from case law, especially a court case (link may require subscription to read the full court decision) brought by the unsecured creditors of Dornier Aviation, Inc. in 2006.

Below are the issues that should be factors in recharacterizing debt as equity, according to the Dornier decision. The court, however, stated that they should not be considered a “mechanistic scorecard,” but as a guideline.

(1) the names given to the instruments, if any, evidencing the indebtedness; (2) the presence or absence of a fixed maturity date and schedule of payments; (3) the presence or absence of a fixed rate of interest and interest payments; (4) the source of repayments; (5) the adequacy or inadequacy of capitalization; (6) the identity of interest between the creditor and the stockholder; (7) the security, if any, for the advances; (8) the corporation's ability to obtain financing from outside lending institutions; (9) the extent to which the advances were subordinated to the claims of outside creditors; (10) the extent to which the advances were used to acquire capital assets; and (11) the presence or absence of a sinking fund to provide repayments.

Loans by Lampert seem to meet many of these standards, such as specific interest rates and maturity. If SHLD files for bankruptcy, some stakeholders expect that an ad hoc unsecured creditor committee will assert in court that his loans were not “good-faith loans’ and were really capital/equity investments, which have lower priority in recovery than unsecured creditors.

The critical point is this: What happens if the court decides on the federal approach, but issues a broad scope ruling that specifies the standards needed to make the determination if a loan by an insider should be recharacterized as really capital/equity? Following that same approach: What happens if the standards are such that Lampert’s loans would now under the U.S. Supreme Court decision be classified as equity in a Ch.11 proceeding?

Assuming State Law Prevails

If the court decides that state law prevails, it will reinforce the assumption that Lampert’s secured loans would be considered to having the same standing in bankruptcy as other secured loans with a high priority class. It would be a win for Lampert.

Going Forward

Trying to forecast SCOTUS opinions is often extremely difficult, especially when a case does not necessarily follow some ideological philosophy. Those who have an interest in bankruptcy issues have followed this case, but not until the writ of certiorari was granted did it get much attention by investors in Sears. (Attention actually started when there was a conference by the justices on June 26.) The case will be heard during the 2017 term and a decision will be handed down before the term ends in June 2018.

Impact on Sears Holdings Corp.

One of the possible reasons for the surge in SHLD stock price this week was that some investors feel that the best/easiest way for Eddie Lampert and Sears to avoid any possible negative decisions from this case is for Sears to never file for bankruptcy. If Sears never files for Ch.11, the decision regarding this case would be irrelevant.

Will this throw a wrench into the way Lampert was recently thinking, since this case will now actually be heard by the court, instead of the court not hearing the case and just letting the lower court decision stand? That would have meant the federal rule would apply, but there would be no impact from SCOTUS regarding any standards for recharacterization of debt for capital/equity.

I was expecting Lampert to use his secured debt holdings as means to own new stock under a Ch.11 bankruptcy reorganization plan. I also expected him to use various components of a plan to get a maximum amount of new stock via rights offerings, backstopping rights offer, management incentive plan, and capital/equity raising schemes that would be open to only him and Bruce Berkowitz.

If SCOTUS sides with the state approach or a limited scope decision for the federal rule, Lampert would most likely be in the clear if he files for Ch.11. On the other hand, if the court issues a very broad decision that includes specifics about how loans from insiders could be recharacterized as equity and if (repeat if) Lampert’s loans would be considered equity under this new court standard, it would be a disaster for Lampert. It would, however, be great for unsecured note holders and vendors, which would have a priority claim higher than Lampert’s for recovery under a Ch.11 bankruptcy reorganization plan.

Will he wait until the court decision or will he just ignore this case as just a very remote negative that may or may not impact him? Will he file and take the risk of a potential loss of much of his SHLD investment if his loan is considered equity?

Conclusion

I was expecting the court to deny a writ of certiorari and just let the lower court case stand. This case could be a “nothing” or it could open a Pandora’s Box with a very broad ruling. It is important to remember that SCOTUS has never ruled on the Dornier Aviation case and it may want to include the court’s opinion on this important bankruptcy issue.

While this case is potentially important, I think that Sears Holdings will still file for bankruptcy because vendors are just not comfortable dealing with SHLD. After the company files, some vendors will be more willing to deliver goods knowing that their account will most likely be paid as a priority claim under Ch.11. I still rate SHLD a strong sell.

