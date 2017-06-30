Rite Aid Crashes

Shares of Rite Aid (RAD) plummeted 26.5% (they were down more at one point) on June 29th after news broke that the company's management team, as well as the management team at Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), elected to end their merger agreement. Since I have been following some of these developments recently, I figured it would be interesting to dig into the info and give my thoughts about everything and what it should mean for Rite Aid moving forward.

A fascinating development

Previously, shares of Rite Aid were expected to be acquired, lock, stock, and barrel, by Walgreens in a deal valuing it between $6.50 per share and $7. On June 23rd, I published an article wherein I made the case that the company, which closed that trading day at $3.11, up slightly from the day before when I wrote the piece, may be an interesting prospect for investors to consider. On one hand, if the deal went through, Rite Aid's shareholders would rake in cash hand-over-fist. On the other, they would probably be due for a loss that is worth the possibility of the return. A couple of days later, shares soared, rising as much as 35.4% on rumors that the FTC (Federal Trade Commission) would likely vote in favor of the merger.

Before news broke that the Rite Aid and Walgreens deal was snuffed, shares were trading at $3.93, a pullback from a price as high as $4.21, after market sentiment wore off and investors speculated whether or not a transaction would be commenced. After the deal fell through, however, the stock fell 26.5% to close at $2.89 on June 29th. This drop, from the $3.11 close on the day my piece was published, represents downside of 7.1% for shareholders. Indeed, so long as the business's share price doesn't fall further, it appears to me as though my general thesis about the risk/reward payoff was correct.

In my own analysis of how I may play the rumors (I ended up not doing this, thankfully, but was leaning toward it; I just didn't act in time), I recommended that investors check out call options. Personally, I had been looking at the October 2017 calls with a strike price of $4.50. At the time I wrote my article about it on June 27th, these units were trading for $0.80 apiece. Today, they are trading for $0.09. This represents a huge loss but did it fulfill my expectations? More or less. You see, had I invested the $1,750 example (based on a willingness to lose 35% on $5,000 worth of stock) in this deal, I would have lost $1,553.13. However, had I invested the $5,000 into the stock on the day I wrote the piece, my loss would have been $1,136.36. If, instead, the investment had happened on the day my article was published (the 28th), the loss would have been $1,323.16. That's not too far off considering the upside potential.

What next?

The reason shares declined so much is, to me, a little bit surprising. Not because the deal fell through. Had the deal fell through and nothing else happened, I wouldn't be shocked whatsoever. What I'm shocked at is that the stock fell a ton after Walgreens, as part of the termination, agreed to buy a sizable number of Rite Aid's locations. You see, in exchange for 2,186 locations, mostly in the northeast, mid-Atlantic, and southeast, plus three of the eight distribution centers that it owns, Rite Aid will receive from Walgreens $5.175 billion. This is on top of the $325 million termination fee that Walgreens must pay their rival.

All-in-all, this represents cash compensation of $5.5 billion. To put this in perspective, Rite Aid's shares, as of the time of this writing, value the business at $3.05 billion and its enterprise value (which I'm not a fan of) values it at $10.25 billion. Without factoring in the value of the distribution centers that are being sold, the stores are being valued at $2.37 million apiece (obviously, the distribution centers, whatever they are worth, will decrease that value).

*Taken from Rite Aid

In the image above, you can see how Rite Aid's business looks today and, in the image below, you can see what it will look like after the transaction is completed. Some of the largest states the company is reducing its footprint in happen to be New York, with a reduction of 456 units, North Carolina at 216 units, New Jersey at 151 units, and Massachusetts at 136 units. The company is completely leaving South Carolina by unloading its 89 locations, while Utah's 27 locations will also be sold. Using today's store count, the company will have 2,337 of its locations remaining.

*Taken from Rite Aid

It remains to be seen what the full impact on Rite Aid will be from a sales and profits standpoint. On one hand, the company could be unloading its worst stores but, on the other, it could be handing off its crown jewels. We don't really know right now and won't until management provides guidance and/or until some time has passed. Having said that, we do know a couple of things.

First, as part of the deal, Rite Aid got Walgreens to help it acquire generic drugs through one of Walgreens' affiliates in a deal that will allow Rite Aid to buy the drugs at cost, under practically the same terms as Walgreens, for the next decade. Given Walgreens' larger sales presence/market exposure, this should help margins for the company. Second, management said that they will be using a lot of this cash toward reducing the company's debt.

As of early June, Rite Aid's total debt stood at $7.20 billion. It's hard to know precisely which debt will be paid down but we do know that, of its credit facility and tranche term loan debts, the company has $3.28 billion outstanding. It's probable that this will be reduced to zero or very close to it given how lenders tend to work. However, what will happen next? Will the company initiate tender offers for their Senior Notes, which bear interest rates of between 6.125% and 9.25%, or will they be able to enter into force redemptions? I am particularly interested in the company getting rid of their 9.25% Senior Notes due in 2020. With $896.544 million outstanding right now, that alone would reduce annual interest expense by $82.93 million per year. That's nearly what the company paid in interest in the first quarter of this year for all of its debt combined.

A look at their quarter

In addition to reporting on this development, the management team at Rite Aid released first quarter financial results on June 29th. During the quarter, sales came in at $7.78 billion. This represents a decrease of 4.9% compared to the $8.18 billion seen the same quarter last year. It appears as though this was driven, largely, by a 3.9% decline in comparable store sales. Front-end sales decreased by 1.5% but the real hit came from the company's pharmacy sales which, on a comparable basis, dropped 5% year-over-year. In the image below, you can see how their first quarter comparable store sales stacked up against prior quarters.

*Taken from Rite Aid

While the number of prescriptions bought at the company's locations dipped only 1.1% during the quarter, the company was slammed by a 2.22% decrease thanks to the introduction of new generic drugs. In theory, generic drugs should have more attractive margins despite the lower sales price, but this doesn't appear to be showing up for Rite Aid at the moment. As revenue dropped, the company's cost of goods sold rose from 76.9% of sales last year to 77.4% this year, while its selling, general and administrative costs (which is not related to generic drugs, of course), increased from 21.9% of sales to 22.6%.

Thanks to all of this, while EBITDA during the quarter was still positive, the company's net loss totaled $75.3 million, which was much larger than the $4.6 million loss seen in last year's first quarter. Despite these poor results, operating cash flow during the quarter could have been worse. At $92.73 million, it was well below last year's figure of $160 million, but the fact that management was able to see positive cash flow at all is good.

A note on another hard-hit player

It should be mentioned here that Rite Aid wasn't the only company slammed in response to this. Walgreens fluctuated quite a bit during the day but closed up 1.7%, so the market appears to have seen this as a positive for it. That said, Fred's (FRED) was slapped pretty decently. Shares of the company declined 22.8% after, in response to the deal falling through, Rite Aid cancelled its agreement to sell the company 865 of its locations for $950 million.

Clearly, with stores valued at about $1.1 million apiece, the market saw this as a virtual giveaway to Fred's, which would have had the ability to grow its business quite a bit. What's more, Fred's had also agreed to buy up all of Rite Aid's other locations that the FTC might have required it and Walgreens to sell off, likely on similarly-attractive terms. Beyond growth prospects, however, this transaction shouldn't harm Fred's as it stands today, so I would be surprised if we saw further downside there caused by all of this.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, the market really hated the Rite Aid news for Rite Aid and Fred's. For Rite Aid alone, market value of around $1.1 billion was lost in just one day. Fortunately, my overall thesis (the part covering the downside) appears to have been correct, but now I'm starting to wonder if it may make sense to buy into the retailer's sales. I like the deal with Walgreens but would like to know more about the full impact it will have on the business. I also like management's decision to pay down a great deal of debt.

The other positive here is that, pursuant to my original article on the business, there is still the chance that it could be bought up by Amazon (AMZN) following that company's decision to purchase Whole Foods Market (WFM) earlier this month. However, the absence of a realistic timeframe makes, in my mind, the shares more appealing that options at this moment. Obviously, this provides a potential catalyst for upside potential for Rite Aid, but there is one thing I don't like.

You see, in my prior argument about Rite Aid's potential, I cautioned investors that it may not be an attractive prospect if the business shows a continued deterioration. Unfortunately, this past quarter has demonstrated precisely that. Because of this, I suspect that I will sit by the sidelines for a while and watch how events unfold. I do not like uncertainty when it comes to retail sales because the low margins in the space can lead to significant losses when revenue drops a little. Until management gives insight into which debt it will pay down and until we have some idea of the impact the transaction will have on the retailer's top and bottom lines, I won't jump in. I will either watch closely or may dip my toes in on a small scale.

