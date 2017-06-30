Grenfell Tower: Invest In Fire Safety Companies

The industry is dominated by legacy companies with fire resistance products complementing their larger portfolios of products but contribute insignificantly to overall revenues and profits.

Sustainable investors looking for responsible companies in the fire resistance industry can select from several identified in this article.

With bad financials and following Grenfell Tower's devastating fire Arconic share price tumbles and the company might become a M&A target.

The horrific June 14th fire engulfing London’s Grenfell Tower apartment building dominates the news to this day. It appears the fire spread at high speed with tremendous force and ferocity. Allegedly exterior decorative cladding with a plastic core manufactured by Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) fueled the fire.

More on ARNC later, and for investors to consider companies manufacturing fireproofing, fire retardant, heat and fire resistant products. The fire retardant industry (NYSE:FRC) operates largely under the radar. The most important function of FRCs is to give people time to escape fire and smoke emitting from burning drapes, mattresses, carpeting, paint on the walls, wood furniture and paneling, etc. Picture below by Peter Nicholls / Reuters

Contractors rehabbing the Tower could have used readily available fire resistant claddings, sidings and intumescent paint. These companies fit the mold for sustainable investing where health, safety and intersect.

To recap, 79 died and hundreds were physically and emotionally injured. Government inspectors are swarming 600 high-rise buildings conducting fire safety tests. So far, 95 buildings failed. At least five towers are shuttered and residents relocated. My daughter was an overnight volunteer Red Cross responder for years. In the worst neighborhoods, at 3 a.m., people outside on the streets applauded when her vehicle rolled up. She tells me unless one has experienced a devastating fire the immediate and long-term toll is unimaginable.

Underwriters Labs and ASTM International test and rank products for fire resistance. Class A intumescent clear and paint coatings, for example, are sold for interior decorative curtains, fabrics, wood beams, paneling, and exterior surfaces like cladding and siding. The products give 15-30 minutes for escape. My company sold an FRC to an airplane manufacturer for the backside of the control instrument panels to prevent electrical fires breaking out in flames; to the military for the interiors of ships, tanks and personnel carriers. FRC paint is used in residential and commercial kitchens, bedrooms and stairwells. FRCs applied to steel beams prevent quick meltdowns that collapse roofs.

Industrial Markets for FRCs

Legacy corporations are most into the R&D and commercialization of FRCs. My recent article about Ferro Corp (NYSE: FOE) that I recommended last February at about $14 per share sells today for nearly $18 per share after touching its 52-weeks high of $19.37. I am still encouraging a buy of the stock. Ferro’s Q1 report at the end of April was good news: EPS was 31 cents besting estimates by six cents; revenue of $320.6M was 15.6% higher Y/Y beating estimates by $+$20M.

Ferro is a chemical company that's into polymer and material sciences. Together with a silicon polymer manufacturer they created silicon cables that are flame retardant, limit spread of fire, cut corrosive and toxic gases and smoke, while meeting code “requirements of elasticity and resistance to tearing.”

3M (NYSE: MMM), Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) and DuPont (NYSE: DD) are also manufacturing fire resistant products. Suffice to say that FRCs interdigitate with core products of these behemoths, but marginally contribute to their revenues and profits.

The movie Towering Inferno and the 1980 devastating fire at the MGM Grand Hotel killing 84 people inspired a 3M employee to R&D their products, “to improve the safety of multi-story buildings.” Today 3M products are grouped under its 3M Firestop brand. 3M shares are selling slightly below its 52-weeks high of $214.57 with a PE above 25. Investors get 2.24% dividend yield.

In my July 2014 article for Seeking Alpha and subsequently, I recommended a strong BUY on SHW. The shares were then $208. Today shares sell at $361. The PE is 28. SHW has a dividend rate of $3.40. SHW sells a line of FRCs through its wood refinishing brand Sayerlack® for bearing structures and wood works. Its marine division offers epoxy intumescent coatings for hydrocarbon fire protection, including offshore and onshore applications.

One unusual business I cannot recommend for lack of published, reliable information is Flamemaster Corp (OTCPK: FAME). Flamemaster, founded in 1942, is headquartered in Pacoima, CA. Share price touched a recent high at $10.10 from a low of $8.31. It pays .90% dividend yield, but very few shares are traded.

The web site suggests it is a among the major players in the FRC fuel tank sealants industry “serving the Aerospace, Defense, Energy and Transportation Industries,” manufacturing “a diverse line of military/commercial sealants, fire protection products and coatings, electrical potting compounds, optical adhesives, silicone's, modified epoxies and heat resistant ablative coatings.“ PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG), which I covered elsewhere, is one of the major players in the aerospace fuel tank sealant business with its firewall barrier coatings.

More than a decade ago, Flamemaster transferred over $300,000 to a company called StarBiz that is privately held, has fewer than five employees, and is located in the same small city. There are reports Flamemaster owns Best Candy & Tobacco, Inc., a Phoenix based company distributing candies, tobacco, specialty soft drinks and water.

German-based SGL Group (OTCPK: OTCPK:SGLFF) is one of the world's leading manufacturers of carbon-based products. It owns 33 production sites throughout the world. 18 are in Europe, 8 in North America, and 7 in Asia. It has a service network covering over 100 countries. PANOX® is its line of fire-retardant textile fibers; they do not burn, melt, soften or drip, offer thermal stability, chemical resistance and electrical insulation behavior; it is primarily sold for the aerospace and automotive industries.

SGLFF shares are $12.40 per share near their 52-weeks high of $13 up from $8.40 earlier in the year. Revenues fell 2.5% in FY 2016, but net income grew more than 62%. Institutions own almost 8% of the company, and mutual funds about 7%. Insiders own 5%. The company predicts a net loss in FY2017 from operations. It is selling some assets to a Japanese company and recently sold a plant in North America to raise cash, so more due diligence is necessary if an investor wants make a play on SGLFF.

Residential and Commercial Markets for FRCs

Nearly a decade ago, SHW purchased Flame Control FRCs. This 40 years old company in Niagara Falls, NY, makes a full line of fire retardants and heat resistant coatings. Its TemperKote line offers decorative finishes for metals protecting surfaces up to 1500 degrees. Target markets are retail, manufacturing, power generation, aerospace, military, OEM, and other industrial applications.

DuPont is a $70B market cap company paying a dividend yield of almost two percent at today’s share price of about $81 at its 52-weeks high. Canada, following US and European clearances with stipulations, cleared the way for DD’s merger with Dow Chemical (NYSE: DOW). DD makes flame resistant clothing from its Nomex® fibers especially protective in high heat industrial fires and military fabrics. A brand well known in the construction trades is the fire retardant Tyvek® coveralls. FRC fibers like Nomex® can be found in carpeting, mattresses, draperies, fabrics for decorative uses and furniture.

Back to Arconic Inc. ARNC sold its $13M shares in Alcoa (NYSE: AA) in late 2016 in a debt for equity swap with creditors. AA shares then were selling in the $22 range, ARNC shares fell in price while AA shares quickly rose 12% after the slit with Arconic. AA shares now top $33.

ARNC's annual revenues are in the $12.4B range, but 2016 net income fell 192% from 2015. Disturbingly, SG&A expenses rose from $770M (2014) to $942M in 2016. ARNC fails nearly every Motley Fool Report Card test.

The company makes products for industries in aerospace, auto, transportation, energy, defense and space, building and construction. Following the fire, Arconic issued a statement it will no longer sell plastic interior and aluminum exterior Reynobond PE cladding for high-rise applications. Is that an admission of some culpability by ARNC? The decision will eat away at revenues from a cladding it sells worldwide. The contractor rehabbing Grenfell Tower chose to install Reynobond PE rather than a cladding ARNC makes containing a flame-resistant core, because the latter is $2.50 per square meter more expensive, according to a story in The Atlantic.

FYI, vinyl and plastic or plastic core and backed siding are not fire-resistant, quickly melt when exposed to high heat, leave internal walls and studs exposed to fire, and are not recommended by US FEMA. Siding or cladding made of cement mixture is highly fire resistant and many carry a Class A or equivalent rating; so are many made from metal, brick and stone, stucco, wood siding certified fire resistant or coated with a fire retardant intumescent clear coating or paint.

ARNC topped $28 per share on June 2nd. Share price since June 14th tumbled to about $22.50. The company had just concluded a proxy battle royal with activist investor Elliott Management before the fire. Elliott was predicting a target price of $54 if it won.

I’m going to keep an eye on ARNC for interest from competitors looking for a company with billions in revenues and impressive products. All is not lost for investors buying at the right price.

Arconic’s wounds, gashes and losses remind me of a Shel Silverstein poem that goes in part, “How many slams in an old screen door?”

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.