Consolidated Edison: DGI Favorite, But Overpriced

Consolidated Edison is a favorite of dividend growth investors due to its admirable record of growth and resistance to recession and market downturns. The company has hiked its dividend every year for 43 consecutive years, and has continued to compound investor wealth over the long term. Although growth is sufficient at the utility, the price has run up past the point where I would consider initiating a position, especially when considering the other options among its peers.

Source: 10-Q

ED derives a majority of its revenues from its electricity producing utilities, but the gas business has grown well and the company continues to invest heavily in building out its transmission capabilities. ED operated primarily in southeastern New York state, including NYC, and parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The utilities boast 3.7 million electric customers, 1.2 million gas customers, and 1,600 steam customers across the businesses.



Earnings were up 7% YOY with revenues up 2% including the impact from mark-to-market gains in the company's clean energy business. Earnings also received a solid bump from the new rate plan for its gas customers, as well as strong growth in the customer base in its gas business.

Expectations for the full year remain at $3.95-$4.15 per share, assuming nearly $4B in capital investments and a $11.1B three-year plan to invest in infrastructure. ED works closely with its regulators in the states it operates in. The relationship between a utility and the regulators is important considering the company's revenues are based off of government set rates, and utilities spend a lot of money on updates and maintenance of their distribution networks. The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities recently approved a $1.7M rate increase, with an allowed return on common equity of 9.6%. Additionally, the New York Public Service Commission approved a three year rate hike schedule in January of $199 million annually for electricity customers. Increases for gas customers will be $35.5 million in year one, $92.3 million in year two and $89.5 million in year three. PSC Chairman Audrey Zibelman stated "[i]f we’re going to ask utilities to change their business models and start to look at alternatives… the economics of changing the business model also have to be economically rewarding." It seems as though ED has no issues with getting the rate increases it needs to move forward on its capital projects.

Source: Analyst Presentation

Rate base growth should be decent for ED going forward. Electric usage is likely to be mostly flat in America over the near future as efficiency gains make up for population growth. However, strong population growth in the utility's operating area will likely boost the rate base for ED at a higher than average rate. The 5-year CAGR was 3.3%, and it will likely continue. This makes it easier for the company to keep from continually hiking rates since revenues are growing organically.

Source: Company Presentation

Utilities are highly capital intensive businesses, as companies are constantly updating and expanding transmission capabilities. ED has some significant projects planned over the next few years, which caused them to hike rates this year. The company plans on updating to smart automated meters, called AMI, which will allow monitoring of safety risks remotely which can reduce incidents. Additionally, the automated meter reading will improve identification of outages early which should improve the customer experience overall. This doesn't come cheap, as the company plans on adding 436,500 electric and gas meters and spending $115M on these alone. ED has also converted 5,200 large NYC building from oil to natural gas since 2011, which has helped emissions in the city, and has saved money for customers. These conversions will likely account for 2-3% annual growth in gas growth over the medium term. The company also has a few joint ventures to build out its natural gas transmission capabilities. This has proved to be a solid growth area for them, and should continue to be going forward.

ED has invested somewhat into renewables, as well. The company now has 1.5 GW of renewable energy in service, with more coming online through new projects. ED still operates significantly less than peer NEE, but it is heading in the right direction.

Return on invested capital is an important metric for utilities, due to the huge amounts of capital required to operate the business. ED has a large number of projects in the pipeline, as well, and so its ROIC becomes even more important. That being said, its ROIC is very stable and right in the middle of the pack among its peers. DUK provides a solid base for comparisons, and ED is right there with D, SCG, and SO, all of which are DGI favorites.

ED Total Long Term Debt (Annual) data by YCharts

ED sees itself issuing $350M in equity this year and $1.0-1.8 B in debt to finance its projects on top of the rate increases scheduled from 2017-2020. The company has no issues accessing the capital markets, with a credit rating of A-, and also has a $2.25B revolving credit line for additional liquidity. Its debt to capital ratio is in-line with peers if not better. Operating cash flow has been relatively stable and growing slowly over the long-term, with recent spiked in both debt and capital expenditures.

ED is on the more expensive side of the companies highlighted in our study. SO and SCG have depressed multiples due to the nuclear woes plaguing those companies, and PPL has been facing severe currency headwinds for some time which has depressed its earnings growth. ED has a much easier runway from here, which investors have been happy to pay up for. However, NEE is growing at a much faster rate, and doesn't yield much less than ED, which is a tough comparison for them.

ED is yielding on the low end of its peer group. This is due to its relatively conservative payout ratio combined with a high multiple. Although ED is very much a DGI favorite, I would expect investors looking for current income to likely turn to one of its peers.

ED is sitting in a good spot with its payout ratio. 50-80% is what I like to see for a utility showing that it is paying out a generous amount of earnings but leaving enough money for projects and to pay down debt.

ED has ramped up its dividend growth over time, and it is now in-line with the slower growing utilities like SO, DUK, and SCG. I wouldn't expect much faster dividend growth than 4% or so going forward, as it's important for the utility to maintain its breathing room in the payout ratio.

Looking at the valuation graph, it is pretty clear that ED has separated from its long-term averages. Slow-growth utilities with solid yield generally trade around the 15X multiple, but over the last couple of years many of them have been bid up closer to 20X.

Zooming out to the long-term valuation graph, the overvaluation is even more pronounced. Looking at this, it seems like it may be some time before earnings growth catches up with this valuation.

Annualized total returns from this valuation based on analyst estimates for growth would yield effectively 0% returns going forward. That is with a return to 16X earnings. This means that the share price would deteriorate by around 3.3% per year, negating the dividend yield. ED is a solid operator, but investors should leave it on the watchlist and consider other utilities at this time.

