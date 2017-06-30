Energy Industry: 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Aside from August and September, the chance of a hurricane proving to be more than just a nuisance to the energy industry is low

The most likely time for a major Atlantic hurricane is in August and September

According to the NOAA, three major Atlantic hurricanes are projected to occur this season

Introduction:

The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season is quickly approaching. Hurricanes can cause serious damage to energy infrastructure. This article explores hurricane basics, frequency, historical disruptions, and projections for this season.

Atlantic Hurricane Season Background & Implications:

Hurricanes form over warm ocean waters. Their source of energy is rising warm, moist air above the ocean. Hurricanes are categorized by their wind speed. The potential storm surge a hurricane will create upon reaching land is correlated to the hurricane intensity:

Source: South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control

Hurricanes and tropical storms in the Atlantic are disruptive to the energy markets; a distribution of minor and major hurricanes over the past fifty years is presented below:

Source: NOAA.gov

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook indicates a 45% change for an above-normal season, 35% chance for a near-normal season, and a 20% chance for a below-normal season. Given that the mean number of major hurricanes for each of these respective categories is 4.8, 2.3, and 1.0, the expected number of major hurricanes this upcoming season is slightly more than three (.45*4.8+.35*2.3+.2*1=3.16).

Two of the most disruptive hurricanes, in terms of their toll on energy infrastructure, over the past several decades were Katrina and Gustav:

Source: EIA.gov

They were particularly disruptive because of both their power and impact location along the gulf coast. The region between Houston and New Orleans is home to thousands of oil and natural gas production platforms, oil and gas pipelines, shipping routes, and refineries; In this zone hurricanes are more likely to cause a larger disruption to energy infrastructure:

Source: Globalchange.gov

The most active period for Atlantic hurricanes and tropical storms is August through October:

Source: NOAA.gov

In terms of major hurricanes, category 3 or higher, the most active months are August and September. By October 1st, the probability of a major hurricane in the Atlantic is highly unlikely:

Source: NOAA.gov

During August and September, when the chance for a major hurricane is the greatest, the prevailing pathing into the Gulf Coast is from the coast of Western Africa and the Caribbean Sea respectively:

Source: NOAA.gov

Conclusions:

NOAA has forecast that roughly three major Atlantic hurricanes will occur this season; these hurricanes will have winds more than 100 mph and storm surges higher than 7 ft. They are most likely to occur in August and September. Energy investors should keep an eye on storm forecasts during these months. Aside from these sixty days, the chance of a hurricane proving to be more than just a nuisance to the energy industry is low.

