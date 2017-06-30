Chesapeake Energy: Celebrate The Moment, Then Keep Going

Much of the challenges faced by the company are caused by the large amount of long-term debt. So very above averages are required to assure the future of the company.

Utica Shale has the most cash flow posted of all the projects. But management has not published a rate of return or a payback period for this area.

South Texas has some impressive results, but those results need to be replaced on more acreage than the current 21,000 acres.

The latest Chesapeake Energy (CHK) presentation shows more progress. It may even be more progress than the market expected. Long-term shareholders should probably enjoy the progress made, but urge management on from the sidelines until some decent profitability develops. The stock may be volatile enough for trading. For example, the stock should seasonally bounce as the hot part of the summer season gets underway. So there are going to be profitable trading opportunities.

But for long-term shareholders, the cash flow is still insufficient to support the current price. So any investment probably would need stop-loss orders, or maybe appropriate calls and puts to prevent a sizable investment loss. Once cash flow is properly established for the enterprise value, then a long-term position can be considered. Otherwise, purchasing a stock with insufficient cash flow could be closer to purchasing a lottery ticket.

So let us look at some of these moments worth celebrating.

Source: Chesapeake Energy 2017 Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Presentation in June 2017

Rather than focus on those fantastic initial flow rates shown in the slide before this one, the investor needs to focus on the rates of return shown in this slide. The breakeven for this project is ok. But it is also very recently that the company has begun to post breakeven and rates of return for its key projects. In past articles, it took a lot of research to even guess at the figure. So the situation must have improved enough, or enough knowledge was gained that management has now recently begun posting some profitability metrics.

Seeing a satisfactory rate of return is definitely reason to celebrate. Especially for the size of financial losses this company posted. The company needs more of these projects. But any improvement is worth noting.

Source: Motley Fool Article by Matthew DiLallo

Whenever a company posts results, it is probably very good for the wallet to see how the neighbors are doing. In this case, the Powder River is pretty close to some other noteworthy plays as shown above.

Source: SRC Energy Corporate Presentation – RBC Global Energy & Power Executive Conference, June 2017

SRC Energy (SRCI) DBA as Synergy operates in the Niobrara Wattenburg area. As shown above, the rates of return are a little better. Since Chesapeake has a ton of debt to eventually repay, investors have to hope that Chesapeake can earn the types of returns shown above or better. Synergy has reported some unfavorable pricing differentials. To the extent that pricing differentials extend to the Chesapeake area, there may also be some future pricing gains to be made. Even if there is not a differential issue, Canada is currently importing appropriate liquids and light oil (and paying a premium in Western Canada) to mix with the bitumen or the heavy oil. This is the "keep going part" that all that debt overhang requires of Chesapeake management. Management needs to create enough corporate profitability to escape a debt spiral. So keep going.

Another celebrate-the-moment example:

Source: Chesapeake Energy 2017 Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Presentation in June 2017

The company has noted some strong well results. But investors need to take note of the lack of a given rate of return and a lack of payback period in the slide. These are clearly decent rates, so let us celebrate the moment.

Source: Devon Energy J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference June 26, 2017

Source: Continental Petroleum May 2017 Investor Update (Click On May 3 Investor Update)

This should give the Chesapeake investor a quick glimpse of the competition. Devon Energy (DVN) has initial rates in wells that are far higher than the Chesapeake well strong results. Continental (CLR) may have some of the best returns in the industry for this particular area. So, while Chesapeake is clearly showing improvement, results can hopefully be improved more. When a company does not show profitability, as Chesapeake does not, then management is probably well aware that a lot more operational improvement is needed. Investors have to hope for enough future improvement to restore company profitability.

Source: Chesapeake Energy 2017 Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Presentation in June 2017

These last two may be the best of the bunch. But again, the company does not show paybacks or rates of return for the Utica Shale. However, that cash flow is sorely needed by the company. Celebrate that badly needed cash flow, but keep going until the rates of return and payback can be revealed to shareholders.

The South Texas prospect shows an intriguing rate of return, so celebrate the moment. But the acreage is too small to make much of a difference for a company as large as Chesapeake. Then keep going. Now if these results can be extended to the other areas, then maybe corporate cash flow and profitability will be impacted. But right now the slide is focusing on 21,000 net acres.

Source: Chesapeake Energy 2017 Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Presentation in June 2017

Before investors believe this slide, there needs to be a whole lot more information disclosed. As noted before, cash flow in the first quarter was a woeful $99 million. Plus the company needed to pay a judgement by using cash and the credit line. Basically, the cash flow for the first six months was a maximum of about $99 million before the second quarter got underway. A letter of credit was effective, converted to debt and cash. But $99 million does not begin to cover the capital budget. If the capital budget was allocated out evenly over the year, then the company needed about $1 billion. That money could only come from the credit line (and maybe net effect of the ongoing debt restructuring) because there were no property sales or other means to raise money.

It has been previously noted in several articles that though the long-term debt was paid, the working capital moved to an increasingly negative figure. So basically the long-term debt has been replaced by negative working capital and use of the credit line until more property sales can be accomplished. Management may be playing a shell game.

The challenge for management is to find a very large and extremely profitable discovery. Because all that debt will eventually have to be paid. Long-term, a lack of cash flow progress will hold back the stock. Assets will only sell for decent prices if the results are good. Based upon the results shown above, Chesapeake has profitable properties, but not ones that will bring fantastic prices to pay down the debt significantly. Too many other operators in nearby areas are getting better results. So those operators will get premium pricing for any leases they sell, not Chesapeake.

This management needs to keep going. Early in the presentation, management stated that it eliminated about $590 million of marketing commitments. That should add roughly $150 million per quarter to cash flow. Previously, cash flow had been estimated as high as $400 million before the one-time payments. So now the cash flow could run as high as $600 million before property sales and other special items.

For a company whose enterprise value has fluctuated around the $10 to $12 billion area, that cash flow is inadequate. It is a big improvement over previous years. So celebrate the accomplishment. But management needs to keep going until annual cash flow is about half of the long-term debt or better. Otherwise, long-term investors need to celebrate from the sidelines because this will be primarily a trading stock for expert traders. Generally, stocks do not appreciate long-term without a sufficient cash flow amount supporting the price. That is especially true right now when declining commodity prices focus Mr. Market's attention on potentially declining future cash flow.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.