Spirit AeroSystems: Shares On The Verge Of Taking Off

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) are up about 35% over the past twelve months, and this obviously puts investors on the horns of a dilemma. Should they hang on in hopes of making future gains, or should they take profits and fly (forgive the pun). In my view, it makes sense to hang on, as this company is just taking off (last one, I promise). Although there may be some short-term headwinds on the stock, longer term it represents good value at these levels. I'll go through my reasoning by talking about the interesting financial history, along with trying to forecast a reasonable return from here.

Financial History

One look at the financial history at Spirit AeroSystems suggests that this is a relatively volatile business. Although revenue has grown consistently since 2011, net income and operating income have been a great deal more volatile. For example, there was the large loss in 2013, and a decline in net income from 2011 to 2012 and then again to 2013. This is obviously a cyclical business, and long-term investors should be aware of that fact.

Volatility is less important to me than management's reaction to it, though. In this case, it seems management has "found religion" since at least 2014. They’ve obviously just initiated a dividend (more on that below), and have returned about $1.1 billion to shareholders in the form of buybacks since 2014, which makes me quite optimistic about the future here. The business may be choppy, but management's actions can go a long way toward ameliorating those problems.

In regard to the capital structure, I feel actually quite good about the balance sheet here. Debt has been coming down at a healthy pace, and cash represents a relatively large percentage (63%) of debt outstanding. In addition, more than 90% of the debt outstanding is due after 2021. It’s very strange for me to say it (and I may deny it later), but this is a company that could afford to lever up further. There's little reason to do so at this point, but the fact that leverage is so low is telling, in my view.

Modelling The Dividend

Investors may find financial history interesting for some reason, but what they are truly interested in is what's going to happen to the business going forward. It's with that in mind that I've got to try to make a prediction about what's going to happen to shares in the future. The first place I want to start is by finding the single variable that I think will drive value. In this case, I think shares are going to get a lift from the new dividend. The next thing is to perform a ceteris paribus exercise, holding all variables but that one (the dividend) constant. It's a far less confusing thing to try to predict the future of a single variable than a host of them.

In order to come up with a reasonable growth rate for the dividend, I typically look to dividend history. It sounds somewhat strange to use the word "history" to talk about the dividend here at all, though, given how new it is. It might be analogized to talking about the "history" of the first 100 days of the Trump administration. Technically it is "history", but not much of a trend to go by. That said, it would be very surprising for the company to stop the dividend payment, suggesting that this is the beginning of a wonderful trend at Spirit AeroSystems.

Although it's impossible to suggest the rate at which dividends will grow based on any kind of history, a reasonable place to start looking at dividend growth will be to turn to growth in EPS. Earnings per share have grown at a CAGR of about 18.2% since 2011. On the surface that seems impressive, but please remember that EPS has been quite volatile here. Thus, it would be prudent for management to target a growth rate approximately half this rate, as it's more sustainable. I consider a 9% growth rate reasonable given that debt is under control and given the very low current payout ratio (about 8.5%). I'm therefore going to assume a dividend growth rate of about 9% from now to 2020. When I perform this exercise on Spirit, I get a CAGR of about 8% from now to 2020, which I consider to be a very reasonable return given the long-term risks present.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for SPR would turn bullish with a daily close above $58.00. This would signal a bullish breakout from an Ascending Triangle Pattern on the daily charts. From here we see the shares rising to $62.00 over the next three months.

Today we may buy SPR call options, which will provide us with approximately 14x leverage on our long trade. Our initial stop loss exit signal will be a daily close below $56.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $62.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years not months), we believe SPR is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio.

Conclusion

Although SPR shares have risen a great deal over the past twelve months, they continue to trade at a 38% discount to the overall market. While the firm is volatile, I believe this discount is overdone. In addition, I believe the dividend will buoy shares even further over the next few years. For these reasons, I recommend that investors buy shares of Spirit AeroSystems at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SPR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our BlogPosts to get a feel for our trading style.