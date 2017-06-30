Social Media Challenge: Facebook Versus Tencent

Facebook Overview

Facebook (FB) is the social media network with the most users and the broadest reach globally. Its network is approaching two billion users for the primary offering we all know as Facebook. It also owns several other social media applications and other businesses: WhatsApp, Instagram, Oculus VR, Ascenta (drone maker), Karma (social gifting), Face.com (facial recognition), Hot Studia (design agency), Spaceport (cross-platform game framework), Jibbigo (speech translator), ProtoGeo (fitness tracking app), Pryte (Mobile data), Privatecorp (secure server tech), LiveRail (video advertising), Wave Group Sound (sound studio), wit.ai (speech recognition), QuickFire (video compression), TheFind (ecommerce), several social aggregators, video related, sound related, and analytics companies. Here is a link to great infographic that includes 65 acquisitions in a timeline sequence from TechWyse. Needless to say the company is searching for new ways to create more revenue and enhance its earnings.

A related experience I had to while writing this article occurred when my college-age daughter came into the room exclaiming that the Facebook Marketplace application was incredible. She had just found a 15 foot trailer she wanted to use as a base for her tiny house for under $500. This is purely anecdotal, I know, but it is about time some real competition muscled into the Craig’s List turf. I realize that there are a few upstarts in this area that are gaining ground but the biggest hurdle seems to be accumulating users. That is the one thing that Facebook has in abundance. Will it be successful there? Who knows! But it has a huge network of users that it need to find ways to monetize and this is just one of its many endeavors in that direction. There are others and, I believe it is safe to say, many more to come.

Tencent Overview

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (0700.HK) is no less complicated to describe. In fact, it probably has more businesses up and running in many different areas than FB. A Chinese company based in Shenzhen and listed on both the Hong Kong stock exchange and the U.S. over-the-counter market, it has most of its nearly one billion users of its WeChat application in China. In terms of social media, it is dominant in China but elsewhere, not so much. But in online gaming it controls the largest market share in the world. Readers can find more info about its gaming and details about its seemingly endless applications in this articles by another contributor here on Seeking Alpha: “Investors Need To Know How Massive Tencent Really Is.”

In gaming the company has the top online PC game in League of Legends as well as several other highly successful games. It also is the world leader in mobile gaming with $3 to $4 billion in revenue annually from its top four games. Its entertainment/other division is its fastest growing segment which contains digital music, streaming videos and cloud computing. It is a nascent division with huge potential in Asia.

The company is huge in search, messaging and social media in China with plenty of growth to come as millions more are added to the middle class each year with growing income per capita. The online commerce is growing at a rate three times faster than GDP (overall economy). Tencent has 938 million active users of its Weixin and WeChat applications and 861 million active QQ users, according to Tencent Research Institute. It does not get as much exposure in the West as Baidu (BIDU) or Alibaba (BABA) because it has not done an IPO in the U.S. like its competitors. But it is extremely well known in China and gaining ground in some other emerging markets though its well received gaming offerings.

Facebook by the Numbers

I will begin with a chart that FB shareholders are fond of: the five-year stock price performance chart:

Source: Yahoo! Finance

A gain of 376.6 percent in five years is phenomenal and works out to an annual compounded return of 35.66 percent! The chart below looks at the annual revenue and percent change on a Y/O/Y (year-over-year) basis. The good news is that the growth does not appear to be slowing down as of 2016. The compound annual rate of revenue growth has been 67 percent since the company went public and 52.7 percent over the past four years.

The following charts for Facebook were created by Mark Bern, CFA using source data from oldschoolvalue.com.

The next chart looks at earnings in each year since the IPO (initial public offering). Here the results have been more sporadic but still providing a great overall trend with the compound annual growth rate of 72 percent since it went public and about the same over the past four years.

The trend of FCF (free cash flow) has been relatively consistently sloping in the right direction with the exception in 2012. The company has now reached critical mass in this area and will be able to fund acquisitions and growth internally with less dilution in the future.

Facebook had essentially paid its debt down to near nothing providing it with greater flexibility in its capital structure. It is still a long way from being a mature company so the continued growth in cash flow will enable it to keep debt used in acquisitions under control. It is not Apple yet but moving in that direction.

Below we have the chart showing the diluted shares outstanding at year end. The early days required significant dilution to shareholders but, as of late, the curve has flattened considerably and I would expect it to continue to do so with possible exceptions that arise from very large future acquisitions.

Tencent by the Numbers

The Tencent five-year stock price chart below is even more impressive showing a total gain over the same period of 550 percent! That works out to a compound annual rate of return of 43.9 percent.

Source

Revenue has grown very rapidly for Tencent Holdings over the last five years. I plucked the following charts from the Financial Times site because I liked them a little better than my own; plus there is more information included. Also, I could not retrieve 2012 data from annual reports (data only went back to 2013). Revenue grew even faster Y/O/Y in the first quarter of 2017 than for the full year in 2016, increasing by 55 percent. Is growth accelerating? It is possible as the company expands beyond its borders and continues to spread its reach into new areas of growth. Earnings grew an even better 58 percent Y/O/Y in the first quarter.

Source: FT.com

The company is still investing heavily in future growth. The chart below includes total cash flow, which by definition includes the impact of financing and investing, so this is not an apples to apples comparison to the chart for FB. If we were to look solely at the FCF generated the picture is more consistent. In 2016 FCF equaled 40.7 percent of revenue.

Source: FT.com

Assets continue to grow at a strong pace with the company continuing to use debt to acquire additional growth. The debt to equity is a little on the high side but remains manageable . The company is generating more than adequate FCF to service its debt load.

Source: FT.com

While the dividend yield is miniscule, currently under a quarter of one percent, the rate of growth is admirable at 34.8 percent over the past five years. The company should easily be able to continue to increase its dividend at that pace going forward without expanding it payout ratio (8.2 percent).

Source: FT.com

A side-by-side comparison

Since both companies are generating impressive results it may be more helpful to look at some ratios in closer proximity for a better comparison.

Facebook Tencent Holdings Y/O/Y Revenue growth rate 49.3 percent 55 percent Y/O/Y Earnings growth rate 76.9 percent 58 percent Y/O/Y FCF growth rate 49.0 percent 50.1 percent Price to Sales 14.4 2.29 Price to Book Value 7.01 1.58 Price to FCF 42.2 7.48 P/E (trailing twelve months) 38.4 50.0 Debt to Equity 0 46.1 percent Debt to Assets 0 21.8 percent Cash as a percent of Revenue 106.7 40.6 percent FCF as a percent of Revenue 31.6 percent 41.3 percent FROIC (FCF return on Invested Capital) 26.6 percent 25.2 percent

Based upon the table above I would give Facebook the nod or consider the comparison too close to call in most categories. The growth rates for both are outstanding. Dropping down to the debt ratios FB is the obvious winner. FB has more cash on hand relative to revenues and the final two measurements, FCF as a percent of revenue and FROIC show no clear winner. But now go back up the table to the middle where we see Price to Sales, Book value, FCF and Earnings. The P/E ratio once again favors FB but I tent to not put much faith in earnings these days because earnings can be manipulated more easily than cash. The other three ratios comparing the stock price to sales, book value and FCF heavily favor Tencent. This does not mean that it is the better company. It merely means that FB appears to be much more expensive than Tencent at the moment.

When a company is generating superior FROIC, as both of these companies are, and the price to FCF ratio is below 15 I consider it to be priced at a bargain. In this case only Tencent meets those criteria at the moment.

And the winner is?

Both companies are winners and poised to do very well in the future. But on the basis of which company is more favorably priced I have to strongly favor Tencent at this juncture. I rate Facebook a hold at this time but look to add shares, based upon its apparent ability to leverage its network to earn a growing revenue stream in the future, when I find a better relationship between price and FCF in the future. Both companies have huge and growing networks of users and will find more ways to enable digital commerce, capturing a small piece for themselves; the “network effect” in action.

