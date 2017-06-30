Marc Lore: The Man, The Myth, The Legend?

(Image Source: Forbes)





If there is one person in the new reality of retail that can stave off all of us living in “The Amazon” (AMZN) (whether you want to or not, and I love Amazon; although I disagree with Peter Theil’s belief that monopolies are net positive), is Marc Lore, the CEO of eCommerce at Wal-Mart (WMT). The founder of Jet.com, that exited to Wal-Mart for $3 billion, has taken the reigns and the responsibility to push the digital envelope at Wal-Mart; and pushed he has, I doubt he would even have to pay for postage. I try never to infer a company’s future success by individuals alone, because as they say, “it takes a village”, and Wal-Mart is a mini country, so for me to give credence to the “Marc Lore Era of Wal-Mart”, simply means I’m impressed. I’ve seen him speak a few times now, and his start-up mindset is refreshing in the dug-in and slow moving space of retail and grocery. With the rise of Amazon and their recent purchase of Whole Foods, everyone has taken notice and no one is safe in the new world order. If there is a storm brewing in retail and grocery, Marc seems to have invested in umbrellas, and could very well be the ying to Amazon’s yang.



Marc Lore isn't new to delivering successful eCommerce solutions. He also co-founded Quidsi, the parent company eCommerce websites such as Diapers.com and Soap.com. As fate would have it, Quidsi was bought by Amazon for $545 million dollars in 2011. Whether it was an internal strategic decision or spite, Amazon decided to fold all of Quidsi’s websites into Amazon.com and now even Quidsi.com gets redirected to the parent site. A potential snub for Marc going to Wal-Mart, but I think it may have just awoken a sleeping giant.



Apollo Creed vs. Ivan Drago (Each Retailer Can Take Turns Being the Good Guy)

With total retail sales hovering around $5.5 trillion, Wal-Mart captures over 6% of that, and outperforms Amazon 3:1, totaling around $364 billion in total sales, to Amazon’s $107 billion. It is also by far the most entrenched retailer in the space in terms of logistics and physical footprint. With 5,000 locations in the US and Puerto Rico, it easily dwarfs Amazon’s purchase of Whole Food’s 432 locations. Now, some investors and analysts think the Whole Food’s purchase was just the tip of the iceberg, and Amazon is more focusing on the long tail of improving and delivering services/logistics planning to retailers that they would first build for Whole Foods. I won't disagree with this concept and it’s definitely in Amazon’s wheelhouse, think AWS, but the word on the street is that this whole thing came to fruition after just 6 weeks, so entirely possible Amazon didn't have a master plan etched out just yet. When it comes to M&A to compete in a space, Wal-Mart is no stranger either...ahem Jet.com.



However, it’s not just that Wal-Mart is huge and has the appetite to acquire more brands in fashion (ModCloth, Shoebuy, and Moosejaw) and others, as Marc explained to Recode Senior Editor Jason Del Rey at the Code Commerce conference in Las Vegas. It’s that Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillon, gets that there is an arms race in the online retail space, and they aren't going to settle to be the Soviet Union’s Luna 2 (first unmanned aircraft to land on the moon), but instead, the United State’s Apollo 11. So enter Marc Lore, a successful entrepreneur and businessman who has had two hugely profitable online retail exits, to each retail superpower. The fact that he chose to continue to work at Wal-Mart after the acquisition, yes may have been apart of the acquisition terms, but more likely Wal-Mart’s willingness to let his style and agile management technique flourish in the digital space. He’s not VP, SVP, or even President of eCommerce...he is CEO. Any start-up CEO would love to have an almost endless supply of working capital (in relative terms) and literally millions of employees to make pivots within weeks, instead of years.



Wal-Mart’s Getting Technical

We have already started to witness some of what Marc is cooking over at Wal-Mart eCommerce HQ. In April, Wal-Mart introduced over 10,000 discounts for online-only items if the customer would pick them up in-store. That number as of June is suppose to be over 1 million items. This was one interesting way Wal-Mart could entice people to buy stuff online without shouldering the last-mile delivery costs according to McKinsey & Company.

“Last-mile delivery refers to the final step of the shipping process before it arrives on a customer's doorstep. It is the most expensive aspect of filling online orders, sometimes exceeding 50 percent of an item's total delivery cost.”



Wal-Mart has also cut the required purchase threshold from $50 to $35 for free shipping, and shortened its window from 3-5 days to 2 days; which is more in line with Amazon. There are also other experiments in the works, like automated kiosks, where consumers can pick up their online orders, akin to Kroger’s (KR) Clicklist, or that Wal-Mart employees can deliver packages on their way home from work, because why not? Not sure about this one, but they do get compensated for their trouble, so an easier way to get into the fresh delivery space maybe?



Show Me the Money

What does all this flattery and “agile methodology” do for the bottom line and layman investor. Nothing yet. I want to stress the word yet, because retail is a fickle business and profit margins were razor thin before Amazon bought Whole Foods, and some are now saying could even go lower than the low single digits...to the point where retailers may literally have to pay you to walk in the door -- banish the thought! However, Wal-Mart and Amazon like Russia and the United States during the Cold War, will only make each other better, smarter, and more determined to deliver the ultimate user experience in the new omni-channel retail ecosystem; which in turn will bring long-term value to its shareholders. Unfortunately I don't own either Amazon or Wal-Mart individually (I’ll have to settle having them in various 401K and IRA fund holdings), but Amazon is way too high for an alpha seeking individual, so Wal-Mart may be the best place to park your money for the foreseeable future. Technology and Retail have now both seen headwinds, and these may get worse before they get better...and I hope they do, so I can finally buy them on the cheap!

