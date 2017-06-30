The Perfect Portfolio:  What We Are Buying Now (Part 1)

Introduction:

I began a series last year that centered around my taxable portfolio, which I call The Perfect Portfolio. After selling a house in California and having idle cash sitting on the sidelines, I decided to look for opportunities to put that money to work.

Using a valuation tool that was popularized by an investor named Geraldine Weiss, the metric compares the current dividend yield of a given company to the historic average dividend of that same company.

Now, that metric is not intended to be the only metric used to arrive at a valuation for a given company. Instead it is a tool that can be used to create a watch list of companies that would appear to be undervalued, based on the fact that the dividend yield is significantly higher than that historic average yield point.

The series of articles had a set of guidelines to follow as I reported my findings on Seeking Alpha. First, I would identify potential stocks for acquisition. Then before I made any purchases, I would share that watch list with readers, so that you would know, before any purchases were made, which companies I was planning to buy.

The reason for this is that it is very easy to cherry pick stocks that have performed well and suggest to readers that you have bought those companies when they were priced at a value and since that purchase, they have appreciated.

Instead, I wanted to attempt being transparent and even if I purchased a stock before writing about it, I decided that I would never tell readers about that purchase and the success of that purchase, unless I had specifically said, “I am going to purchase XYZ stock nest week.”

Once the watch list had been completed and that list had been paired down to specific target companies, then and only then, would I make any purchase. I would share that purchase with you, via my brokerage Trade Notification document. By doing that, I could show you what the date of the purchase was, what price the stock was purchased for, how many shares I purchased, and what the total dollar amount invested was.

The object being transparent with readers. So, in 2016, I began purchasing shares of stock in different companies. From February of 2016 through April of 2016, I made 11 purchases and shared those purchases in articles, here on Seeking Alpha.

A Recap of Our Purchases:

Here are the companies that I added to The Perfect Portfolio. We bought Cisco Systems (CSCO), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Emerson Electric (EMR), International Business Machines (IBM), Qualcomm (QCOM), Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Harley Davidson (HOG), Monsanto (MON), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), Schweitzer Mauduit (SWM), and Western Digital (WDC).

Finding Investment Opportunities in 2017:

I did not make any other investments in 2016, other than these 11 companies and dividends were not reinvested, but instead used as additional income to my Social Security benefit.

There were still remaining funds from the sale of the California house that were available for investing into the market and because of that availability of cash, I decided to look for other opportunities in the market.

I published an article that discussed the valuation metric of “dividend yield vs. historic yield” and you can see that article here.

I then published an article that used that metric to identify a number of companies that would appear to be undervalued, relative to the construct of the dividend yield metric. You can review that article here.

As a result of my screen, I found a number of companies that appeared to be interesting. Those were divided into categories that most DGI know well.

The first group were Dividend Champions (companies with a 25 year history of increasing dividends annually.)

The second group was Dividend Contenders (companies that have increased dividends annually for 10 years or more).

The third group was made up of Dividend Challengers (companies with a 5 year history of annual dividend increases),

The fourth group were companies that I call “other.” These are dividend paying companies that have not reached the 5 year annual dividend increase status.

In order to keep this exercise more manageable, I decided to list the Dividend Champion and the Dividend Contender target stocks, in this article.

The Dividend Champion List:



Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Coca-Cola (KO) and Kimberly-Clark (KMB) are companies that are currently part of The Perfect Portfolio and are not companies that I am increasing my positions in. Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) are also current holdings, but the Exxon Mobil position is currently 126 shares, while the other holdings mentioned are "full positions."

The Dividend Contender List:

In this group of companies, The Perfect Portfolio currently has positions with International Business Machines (IBM) and Qualcomm (QCOM). Both of those positions were initiated in 2016 and are 50 and 100 shares respectively.

The New Watch List (Target Companies):

From the Dividend Champion group and the Dividend Contender group, I have created a list of 12 companies that are of interest to me as potential additions to The Perfect Portfolio.

As stated earlier, Exxon Mobil (XOM), International Business Machines (IBM), and Qualcomm (QCOM) are current holdings and I may increase my holdings in these particular companies, but not right away.

What We Are Buying Now:

This article had a bit of a glitch in the initial presentation and has been rewritten in an attempt to eliminate that glitch and make it readable. As of today, I have placed purchase orders for the following companies: Vanity Fair Corporation (VFC), General Mills (GIS), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), CVS Corp (CVS), and Hormel (HRL).

Those are the 5 companies that I want to add to the portfolio, now. Our target investment amount for each position will be between $4000-$5000 per position.

Summary and Conclusion:

It has always been my intention to report my activities with this portfolio in as transparent a manner as possible. I have attempted to keep things in as close to a "real time" mode as I could and have reported on the results, good, bad, or ugly.

I am not recommending any of these companies to readers as an investment. That is the reason that I do not put a lot of charts, graphs, and financial data into my articles. I am not a financial advisor and I have no desire to tell you which stocks you should be buying or selling.

If you find any of these companies to be of interest to you, I would implore you to conduct your own due diligence and come to your own conclusions about whether or not any of these companies are right for you and your own specific situation.

I will continue to report, regularly, as to the ups and downs of The Perfect Portfolio and I take the approach that whatever happens is whatever happens.

Again, this is a real time, real money, active portfolio. It is not make believe and it is not hypothetical in any way. One more reason that I do not give advice is because I am comfortable with managing my own money, but not comfortable with managing anyone else's money.

Hope that is abundantly clear. Let's see where this takes us.