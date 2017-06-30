Private Sector Debt, Aggregate Demand And GDP Growth: Connecting The Dots

Something will need to be done to reduce debt in the next recession if action is not taken before then.

Private sector debt today remains excessive at 150% of GDP and, especially given its distribution, will impede economic growth until it is reduced.

The liberalization and deregulation of finance fundamentally altered the relationship between the real economy and the financial sector beginning in the 1980s. These structural changes gave rise to a surge in credit growth that generated boom-bust cycles that ultimately culminated in the economic and financial crisis in 2008.

Are we still living with the legacy of the crisis that occurred 10 years ago? From 1980 to 2016, the average annual rate of growth in private sector credit (see chart below) outstripped GDP growth by about 3% per year. As a result, the stock of private sector credit (often ignored in traditional macroeconomic models) increased from 95% of GDP to 150% today.

Mainstream macroeconomic (Dynamic Stochastic General Equilibrium) models assume that credit and finance do not matter (for more about this topic, see here). Credit is often described as a "veil" in the real economy, meaning it is neutral and thus irrelevant. In the real world where we live, the crisis in 2008 clearly disproved that thesis.

The Bank of England in a marvelous article entitled “Money Creation in the Modern Economy” (see here) finally put this issue to rest, stating that:

“Whenever a bank makes a loan, it simultaneously creates a matching deposit in the borrower’s account, thereby creating new money.”

According to the Bank of England, banks, and only banks within the private sector, create money ex nihilo ("out of nothing") by making loans. Their ability to create credit is not constrained by prior savings; thus, money is not neutral.

Over the past three decades, growth in credit has supplemented aggregate demand as real wages have remained relatively flat. As credit growth accelerated, it contributed to aggregate demand and economic growth. However, from 2006 to 2010, the growth rate in credit/GDP fell from 15% to -5%, a 20% swing. This swing lopped $2.5 trillion off of aggregate demand, which translated into lost GDP growth (see table below). Lending to the private sector, which from 1980 to 2007 had consistently added to demand, collapsed during the crisis, reducing GDP for the first time since the Great Depression.

Are we still living with the legacy of the pre-crisis credit boom? In our opinion, we are. Steve Keen in an article (and short book - well worth reading) entitled “Can We Avoid Another Financial Crisis?” (see here) notes that outstanding private sector debt in the U.S. fell to 37% of GDP in 1945, setting the stage for future borrowing and economic activity (initially directed at capital formation and production of goods and services). Today, by contrast, private sector debt stands at 150% of GDP. In the current environment, economic growth will likely be constrained by the cost of servicing this debt for some time, especially should interest rates continue to rise.

The other significant factor that may weigh down future economic growth relates to the way credit is used in the economy today. It is rarely used to finance capital formation and the production of goods and services. Instead, it tends to be used to finance the purchase of existing assets, especially real estate. And these decisions have helped push up asset prices (asset price inflation) which are not included in GDP. The slowdown in the rate of GDP growth from the pre-liberalization period (3.7% average from 1947 to 1979) to the post-liberalization period (2.6% from 1980 to 2016) may in part reflect differences in the use of credit. Since the 1980s, credit has been used primarily to finance asset purchases in the Finance, Insurance and Real Estate (FIRE) sector.

Increased asset prices generate wealth effects that supplement aggregate demand, but most assets are held by the wealthiest segments of society, where the marginal propensity to consume is relatively low. In fact, the share of the U.S. pre-tax income going to the bottom 50% of the population declined from 20% in 1962 to 12% in 2014 while the share going to the top 1% has increased from 12% to 20% (according to Thomas Piketty and Emmanuel Saez - see here). All of which suggests that wealth effects may do little more than fuel further increases in asset prices in effect helping fuel the next financial crisis.

The Next Recession: Is Private Sector Debt Relief Inevitable

In our opinion, private sector debt levels must be reduced significantly before prospects for economic growth can truly improve. The decline in debt from 165% of GDP in 2007 to 150% today is not nearly sufficient. Households remain underwater today, with the society increasingly divided into two-tiers (top 10% and bottom 90%). In our view, the stagnant rate of economic growth post-crisis is largely attributable to the debt overhang. In addition, those households that are most heavily impacted by the debt tend to have lower incomes and a higher marginal propensity to consume (according to Mian and Sufi in their book House of Debt). What is not sufficiently recognized is that a decision to borrow/lend money is a joint decision by the borrower and the lender. The borrowers generally are blamed when they default, but few have assessed the responsibility of the lenders.

What happens when the next recession hits if (as we expect) private sector debt ratios are still elevated? Some such as Steve Keen and Michael Hudson recommend a People’s QE or debt “jubilee.” In a People’s QE, instead of buying assets from the private sector, the Fed could fund each individual bank account. Adair Turner, former head of the Financial Supervisory Authority in London and current Vice Chair at the Institute for New Economic Thinking, in his excellent book entitled Between Debt and the Devil proposes coordinated intervention by the Treasury and Fed (what he calls “overt money finance”) that would achieve similar ends.

Some even question whether U.S. banks should be responsible for money creation (for example, the revived Chicago Plan would require 100% safe reserves be held by banks). As Irving Fisher stated in 1936 (in "100% Money and the Public Debt"):

"We could leave the banks free...to lend money as they please, provided we no longer allowed them to manufacture the money which they lend...in short: nationalize money, but do not nationalize banking."

Mervyn King, former governor at the Bank of England, has written a wonderful book entitled The End of Alchemy, in which he proposes a much more straightforward configuration for banks. He sadly notes that "nothing much has really changed in terms either of the fundamental structure of banking or the reliance on central banks to restore macroeconomic prosperity." Finally, in the pantheon of excellent books, John Kay, columnist with the Financial Times, has written an outstanding book called Other People's Money.

We can hope that the economists/pundits are right and that the next recession is still some distance away (we keep our antenna up, just in case). In the meantime, absent steps to effectively reduce private sector debts, 2% growth is likely to persist. We only hope that the political environment shifts by the time the next recession arrives, though, if not, perhaps we can maintain our belief that governments act well in a crisis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.