Cimpress N.V. Trying To Get Over That Hurdle

Large amounts of capital have been reinvested in the business to build out what management calls the mass customization platform.

Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) and CEO Robert Keane remind me somewhat of the book The Outsiders: Eight Unconventional CEOs and Their Radically Rational Blueprint for Success. The book discusses how eight different CEOs produce extreme outsized returns over their tenure with prudent capital allocation. There are traits stated in the book that I believe Cimpress has.

Exhibit 1: Checklist

Source: The Outsiders Book & Author's Work

You can see pretty much all these attributes in the company's annual shareholder letter, which you can find here for 2016.

Vistaprint has been the company's lifeblood and produces attractive economics. The segment has a growing loyal customer base with a dominant market position established by its sheer scale advantage and technology investments. For example, when an order is received for 250 business cards, Cimpress software automatically routes the order to the optimal location for pre-press, printing, cutting and packaging, and all this happens within 14 seconds. These capabilities have only been created through a decade of process improvements and over $1 billion of investments. I give Vistaprint a wide moat rating that will continue to grow organically and produce large amounts of free cash flow.

The Upload and Print (U&P) segment is a different story, and still hasn't been fully told yet. Since 2014, management had this vision of a mass customization platform that services a larger spectrum of businesses for customized marketing and products. The company has spent well over $500 million for seven acquisitions to focus on this strategy in the last three years. I do concern these large capital investments won't produce management's adequate rate of return, when capital could have been used elsewhere, like share buybacks, which I like. This flurry of capital spending has also increased the company's debt load, creating less flexibility from a balance sheet perspective. Total debt now sits at $890 million. Management does seem to have a laser focus on ROIC, and these next two years will tell if it was right on such large capital outlays.

Exhibit 2: Historical Operating Results



Source: Company Reports

The U&P segment has started to show meaningful revenue growth, but profitability is still being subdued by the capital spending. On a trailing 12-month basis for the U&P segment, revenue grew 32.5%. As scale and processes are optimally established, profitability should start to show along with reduced capital spending. Management has discussed this and believes this will be an ongoing process for the next few years.

Valuation

Cimpress's primary competitors tend to be privately held, making a valuation comparison difficult. While maybe not the best comparison, I do think Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) is a good potential comp, which trades at 17x free cash flow.

While applying a slight discount of a 15x multiple to 2017 TTM adjusted free cash flow estimates between $175 million and $225 million yields a $90-109 per share price (See Exhibit 3).

Exhibit 3: 2017 Estimated Valuation Based on Adjusted Free Cash Flow ($ Millions)



Source: Company Reports & Authors Research

As low-double-digit revenue growth continues and free cash flow margins begin to expand, I see these estimates as being low, providing a margin of safety.

Running a leveraged buyout (LBO) model is a good way to test the soundness of the estimated 33% upside showed from the 17x free cash flow comp. The LBO model assumes the buyer provides 30% of the acquisition price and using debt for the rest of the funding yielding 6% (See Exhibit 4). Within the model, revenue grows at 10% and EBITDA margins stay stable at 16.5%. After deducting interest, taxes, and Capex, all of the free cash flow leftover is used to reduce debt and create equity. The exit multiple used was 15x EBITDA. With everything constant, a 17x EBITDA multiple provides a 31% IRR, and a 23x multiple supports a 15% IRR.

Exhibit 4: LBO Model

Source: Company Reports & Author's Work

Conclusion

It's been a tale of two businesses these past three years, but the company still has been providing great cash-generating economics. If the mass customization platform does meet management's hurdle rates, I believe shareholders will do extremely well. Cimpress has taken a highly fragmented industry and brought scale along with business process and technology advancements to such a simple business. With a LBO model supporting a peer comp valuation, I believe there's a margin of safety.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CMPR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I am not a licensed securities dealer or advisor. The views here are solely my own and should not be considered or used for investment advice. As always, individuals should determine the suitability for their own situation and perform their own due diligence before making any investment.