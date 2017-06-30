Clear-Cut Approval For Puma's Neratinib Not Assured Despite FDA Panel Recommendation

FDA could approve neratinib, but it could also require more data post marketing to limit the indication, or even delay their decision until more data is available

Puma Biotechnology's (PBYI) flagship breast cancer drug candidate neratinib has a date with the FDA likely in July. Neratinib won over an FDA panel vote 12 – 4 in May, a good sign, but FDA panel votes are rarely reducible to the plain numbers. While the chances of approval look decent, there are some issues to consider upon looking into the actual panel vote and the reasons behind each panelist’s decision. Final approval may not be as certain as the plain vote tally implies.

It looks like investors are also a bit uncertain of a clean FDA approval, judging by the price action of the stock since positive data was first announced for neratinib’s Phase III pivotal trial. This was back in July of 2014 and the stock went wild, all the way from below $60 a share to over $270 in less than two months. Since the positive FDA panel vote Puma has more than doubled, but it is nowhere near where it once was post top line data release.

The main issue with neratinib is that the proposed indication is too broad according to all FDA panelists – even the ones who were most positively in favor of approval. Vote tallies themselves don’t come with caveats, but a qualified ‘yes’ or ‘no’ and understanding the nature of the qualification is arguably just as important as the final tally itself. When the moment of truth arrives and the FDA itself has to decide, they’re not just looking at raw vote tallies. They’re looking at the reasoning behind the votes as well, and the reasoning can lead the agency into options other than clear cut approval or rejection.

The FDA published a webcast of the meeting where you can hear the concerns for yourself, but I will summarize them here. First, the table below shows the side effect profile for neratinib, important to keep in mind in the context of these votes. Most of the serious adverse events were diarrhea-related.

All panelists agreed that neratinib did show a clinical benefit over placebo for at least some patient subgroups. The issue is, for some panelists, the benefit was not enough considering the side effects involved and the difficulty in determining if neratinib would even show the desired clinical benefit for certain subsets of patients in the intend to treat population. That population is those who have received prior treated with trastuzumab.

No panelist believed that neratinib would be beneficial for all patients in that group. This concern was all too evident especially in the first three yes votes from the panel. The first panelist voted yes for approval, citing toxicities but downplaying them because they were manageable and reversible upon cessation of treatment. Diarrhea was shown to be mitigated by prophylaxis. According to the first panelist, neratinib would be useful for patients at high risk of recurrence, but with the data available, the panelist believed it was too difficult for physicians to decide who exactly to recommend it for.

Another yes vote followed, but the same concerns surfaced again about the indication being too broad. The panelist emphasized that a greater understanding of which subsets neratinib works best for was needed, and that no good way to preidentify those most likely to benefit existed.

The next notable caveat to a yes vote appeared when one panelist stated unequivocally after voting yes that not all patients who have gotten trastuzumab would benefit from neratinib, and that copackaging the drug with an antidiarrheal would be preferable. That yes vote followed another who said explicitly that there was “no exclamation point” to his vote. He justified voting yes only on the grounds that he trusted physicians to be selective in their prescribing of the drug, and not to simply go by the label for any patient previously on trastuzumab.

Two no votes followed, based on the same concerns raised by the yes votes. The first no was based once again on the broadness of the indication, and the panelist was concerned that many patients were being put at risk to benefit a few. Not all physicians, the panelist pointed out, are that thoughtful in discerning which patients to give the drug to and which not. Another no vote followed, adding that the benefit was there, but not compelling.

Two more yes votes then followed, for similar reasons mainly that toxicities were manageable and reversible.

The next vote was a no vote, and it may be key in the FDA’s ultimate decision. The panelist explained that while there is a benefit, the risk/benefit profile is not good enough to warrant approval because the current survival rate for HER2 positive breast cancer is good already and doesn’t justify another drug on the market with these kinds of side effects.

The next three votes were all yes votes, but all strongly recommended limiting the indication.

The question is, how is it possible for Puma to limit the indication when nobody knows which subsets of patients neratinib works best for? This could mean that the FDA may require a post-marketing trial to determine which patient subgroups get the most benefit, and then limiting the label to only those patients. This is not as bad as a do-over (which looks unlikely), but it could damper investor enthusiasm for the stock if shareholders know that the patient population is going to be limited in the future.

The next vote, the final no vote, was also telling. The panelist did not believe that benefit was clinically meaningful. While it was there, it was not robust enough for him to vote yes. Some subsets, he said, were meaningful, but voting ‘yes’ in his opinion means he totally embraces the data for all patients, when he does not.

Basically, the final no vote was the same concern that all panelists had. This one was just being a stickler as to the wording the question he was posed for the vote.

Conclusion

While the 12 – 4 vote makes the chances of approval decent, that approval may come with a few caveats, as the votes themselves did. This may include labeling, post-marketing studies that could limit the intend to treat population, or a delay in approval until more data becomes available. That would be worst case and I don’t think the worst case will happen, but those banking on clear cut approval should be aware of the risks given the context of the FDA panel vote. Anything less than a clear cut approval could damage the stock or limit the extent and durability of its upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.