Natural Gas And The Summer Months Ahead

The price of NYMEX natural gas traded to the lowest price since the 1990s in March 2016; when nearby futures fell to $1.611 per MMBtu. The price recovered in the months that followed, and natural gas more than doubled to a high of $3.994 in late December 2016. In the wake of that high, natural gas fell to a low of $2.522 per MMBtu at the end of February 2017 as the cold winter months, and withdrawals from inventories came to an end for the peak season. However, the energy commodity quickly recovered and moved to over $3.40 per MMBtu in early May. Natural gas was following the same pattern from 2016 this year, but last year the initial rally from the lows did not peak until late June at just under the $3 level. A period of price consolidation followed the May 2017 highs, but support at $3.209 gave way at the end of May and July natural gas futures traded below $3 for the first time since February on June 1. The path of least resistance for the price of natural gas had been lower since May, and it has been probing critical support over recent sessions.

Natural gas probed lower towards critical support

Technical support for August natural gas futures was at $2.91 per MMBtu, the late February lows and on June 21 the energy commodity probed below that level. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of August NYMEX futures highlights, the price dropped to a low of $2.875 per MMBtu on June 22. Source: CQG

On the weekly chart, technical support for the energy commodity now stands at the late February continuous contract lows at $2.522 per MMBtu. The daily pictorial shows that open interest, the total number of open long and short positions, has dropped from a record high of 1,573,795 contracts on May 12 to 1,331,496 on June 28. The decline of 242,299 or 15.4% has occurred as the price of natural gas has declined from $3.53 on May 12 to the $3.05 level on June 29. Natural gas has dropped by 13.6% over the same period. A decline in open interest when the price is moving lower does not constitute a technical case for a continuation of bear market price action. Natural gas traded to lows of $2.875 on June 22 and has recovered since. Momentum fell to oversold territory, and the energy commodity was overdue for a bounce which has occurred over the past week. The latest news from the Energy Information Administration on June 29 was not bearish for the price of natural gas.

A small injection, an average of 61.55 bcf per weeks will set a new record

Market expectations were for an injection of 50-55 billion cubic feet of natural gas into storage for the week ending on June 23. On Thursday, the EIA reported that stocks only increased by 46 bcf to a total of 2.816 tcf. Inventories now stand at a level that is 10.2% below last year, but still 6.9% above the five-year average for this time of the year. While a smaller injection surprised the market, the price did not rally. Natural gas put in a marginal new high at $3.1220 per MMBtu and then proceeded to fall to the $3.05 level.

There are now approximately twenty weeks to go in the 2017 injection season which will end in the middle of November. Last year, stocks increased to an all-time high at 4.047 trillion cubic feet. To achieve that level once again this year, injections will need to average 61.55 bcf over the coming twenty weeks. This week’s increase of 46 bcf sheds some doubt whether a new record high is in the cards this year. If injections average less than 59 bcf for the balance of the season, stocks will not exceed the 4 trillion level when the withdrawal season commences.

More reserves but increasing demand

The reason for two consecutive new record highs in stocks in 2015 and 2016 was the massive reserves of natural gas in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the United States. With quadrillions of cubic feet in the two areas, the price of the energy commodity fell to the lowest level since the late 1990s at $1.611 per MMBtu in March 2016. However, the price has recovered because alongside the massive potential supplies we have experienced an increase in demand because of technological advances. The ability to liquefy natural gas for export to other areas of the world has created a new demand vertical for the energy commodity. Therefore, LNG exports have tempered the bearish sentiment in the natural gas market.

The perils of the summer season- July Futures roll to August at a bargain price for longs

We are now moving into the heart of the hurricane season in the United States. The delivery point for NYMEX natural gas is in Erath, Louisiana.

As the map illustrates, there is a lot of infrastructure for the natural gas business along the coast of the Gulf of Mexico. In 2005 and 2008, Hurricanes Rita and Katrina caused widespread destruction and caused the price of natural gas to move above the $10 per MMBtu level. Moreover, the LNG business is also located in the area, and the ports are the central location for exports of LNG around the world these days.

There has not been a CAT 4 or CAT 5 storm in the region for almost a decade, but each year is a new adventure when it comes to the weather and hurricane season. While price action until June 22 has been bearish in the natural gas market, the risk of carrying a short position over the next three months is high.

During recent months, shorts received a nice bonus when rolling from the expiring NYMEX contract to the next active month. The May-June and June-July roll periods paid shorts 8-10 cents when they repurchased shorts and sold the next active month. While shorts received a premium, longs needed to pay to play and roll their bullish positions. The July-August is now coming to an end, and the cost of the spread for longs has decreased. The cost of the roll was from 2-3 cents around one-quarter the level over the past two months.

Crude oil prices have added to downside pressure, but oil stopped falling

Crude oil began its most recent descent on May 25, and the price of August NYMEX crude oil futures fell from $52.22 to $42.05 on June 21. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of NYMEX August crude oil futures displays, the energy commodity found a bottom on June 21 and has recovered since. Weakness in the energy sector caused the price of natural gas to probe under the $2.90 per MMBtu level on the August contract, but now that the pressure seems to be off, natural gas is back above $3. I was surprised by the market reaction to the EIA data released on June 29. The injection of 46 bcf was low, and the best the energy commodity could do was the move just one-half cent above Wednesday’s highs, and it closed with a loss on the session.

There is a long summer ahead for the natural gas futures market. It had looked like the energy commodity would stage a rally as it held the $2.875 level, but the reaction to EIA data on June 29 should give the bulls a reason to pause. Open interest continues to drop in the natural gas futures market, and that means that longs and shorts alike are exiting positions and waiting for better opportunities perhaps later this year as the winter withdrawal season comes a bit closer. It is probable that market participants have lowered their volatility horizons and curbed their enthusiasm on the long and short side of the market for the coming weeks.

