Herbalife And The Coming Paradigm Inversion

It means we now have clear evidence that the hoped-for health benefits of nutrient supplements are not forthcoming. But what a waste of money, spent on selling nonsense!

What you need for a good MLM marketing plan is a product that can inspire a belief system which justifies repeat buying. Repeat buying is needed to feed the underlying pyramid scheme. Monthly purchases of nutritional supplements and in the case of Herbalife most often "meal replacements," are ideal. The mark-up to double or triple the normal retail price of such products serves two purposes: it plays into the belief in the magical properties of the product, and it is justified by the attached lottery ticket: the pyramid scheme. Herbalife (HLF) was nothing if it was not a successful MLM/pyramid scheme, complete with pretensions that it was all about health and wealth, while it ground through people's life savings.

A great many MLM marketing plans were built around dubious nutritional claims for a great variety of supplements and other products. It started with Nutrilite, and it went downhill from there. One set of claims was more fantastic than the other. Herbalife was founded to exploit the loopholes created by the faux-legitimacy of MLM that resulted from the Amway '79 ruling and it followed in the venerable tradition of making exaggerated claims for their products, and, in the case of Herbalife, even after the 1986 injunction against the company which expressly forbade false product claims, the company continued the practice.

From an overall marketing standpoint, MLM with its exaggerated claims, served the purpose of the supplement industry, for people disaffected with MLM simply went to buy supplements in traditional stores at lower prices, but the mythical properties of various supplements had been subliminally established.

The nutritional deception

The updated China study contains an extensive account from a stint as expert witness of author T. Colin Campbell, addressing deceptive product claims by GNC (GNC), who used an official report of which T. Colin Campbell was one of the authors. He writes:

GNC was advertising an untested product and simply using a government document to support its sensational claims. So the Federal Trade Commission went to court to bar the company from making these claims. It was a battle that lasted years, a battle that was rumored to have cost General Nutrition, Inc. about $7 million. The NAS recommended me as their expert witness because of my co-authorship of the report in question and because of my harping on this point during our committee deliberations. (p. 266 The China Study)

He goes on as follows:

This mistake of characterizing whole foods by the health effect of specific nutrients is what I call reductionism.

In the context of the whole book, the meaning becomes quite simple, that the focus on nutrient A, B, or C is misleading and silly, especially because of the context of the whole food itself or the overall diet. Most specifically, the Whole Foods Plant-Based diet is nutritionally complete, but most so-called studies of various different 'miracle nutrients,' are not usually controlled for diet, and therefore imply an unhealthy standard American Diet (SAD), which cannot be made healthy because of some extra dose of one nutrient or another. The level of scientific evidence in favor of plant-based nutrition is now such that recently the AMA and the American College of Cardiology both came out in support of hospitals providing plant-based menu options at every meal, and removing cancer-causing processed meats from the menu altogether. Moreover, just after Russell Simmons recently observed that SNAP is hurting the poor, AMA now is calling for healthier foods in the SNAP program.

The new paradigm is Whole Foods Plant-Based nutrition, which is nutritionally complete, with the only possible exception of some B12, and D3, which are hard to get from food. This is THE new reality: if you have a WFPB-lifestyle, all the issues that only seem to support the need for supplements simply go away. The corollary to that is that most so-called studies of nutritional supplements implicitly assume a bad diet to begin with. Moreover, many supplements can become toxic in their own right, causing at latest count some 23,000 emergency room visits a year. Even most anti-oxidants can be overdosed, in fact the only anti-oxidant we know that is selective, and only goes after the bad free radicals, is H2, molecular hydrogen. In other words, other anti-oxidants can be overdosed and interfere with "good" free radicals which play a constructive role in the body's processes. T. Colin Campbell's second book after The China Study is simply called Whole, and it formulates this new, holistic nutritional paradigm. He also wrote a book titled The Low Carb Fraud, which exemplifies how this kind of wrong headed thinking about nutrition produces nonsense.

Generalizing the arguments of the GNC case would extend to most supplement claims. The examples in the updated China study of false or misleading claims for supplements include both extremes. An example of distorting a finding on a single ingredient in something that is otherwise healthy, is misusing the findings regarding lycopene to promote it as a supplement, instead of as confirmation that tomatoes are healthy, because they contain lots of healthy nutrition, including lycopene. The other extreme is a finding on a single nutrient in milk that may or may not be healthy, but at least seems to be so in a contrived and unrealistic laboratory test, and then using it to combat the overwhelming evidence that milk as a whole and animal protein in general are unhealthy.

The conclusion for the supplement industry, not just Herbalife, or GNC, is that in general every attempt to single out a single nutrient as somehow miraculous simply denies the need to have a nutritionally complete diet in the first place. These false claims for nutritional supplements rest on the continuation about ignorance about diet, which is now changing rapidly. The perverted thinking is that you can go on and eat bad food and supplement the difference, but the research of T. Colin Campbell and others increasingly reveals this approach is wrong-headed and counterproductive.

It is no surprise that the MLM industry, which is based on an economic lie (that a 99.99999% certainty of loss is a 'business opportunity' and an assured success, but for the hard work of its adherents), so often promotes these types of untruths, and instills magical beliefs in miracle cures, which subvert the simple truth about nutrition. This absurd, "reductionist" frame of reference is becoming completely invalidated and inverted by all this newer research. In other words, no longer are specific snake-oil claims being debunked, the whole concept of miracle supplements has been invalidated.

Paradigm Inversion: Nutrition

Change takes at least a generation, and sometimes longer, a lot longer. Anyone who needs a refresher should revisit Thomas Kuhn's classic text The Structure of Scientific Revolutions. The whole supplement industry can only be understood in the context of SAD, the Standard American Diet. The new diet revolution means a return to simplicity, and notably, this is not just about organic foods anymore either, as Whole Foods is finding out. Yes, organic foods are increasingly everywhere and easier to find at your local supermarket, but the whole focus is shifting towards an overall nutritionally balanced food intake, or, to put it very simply, it is more important that you eat your spinach than that it was organic. Which is not to say that organic is not preferable.

What this is about is a return to simple healthy, nutritious meals and turning away from processed foods with lots or added oils, sugar, added salt, etc. The terminology that is becoming most widely accepted is WFPB - Whole Foods, Plant-Based diet. It is also known as no-oil vegan (using no added oils), and plant perfect, or plant strong (which is a little more tolerant of oil-rich fruit like avocados and nuts.) The essential points that all go back to the China Study are:

We need closer to 10%, and not the typical 15-20% of calories from protein and we need more fiber

Animal proteins are cancer-promoting, plant proteins are cancer-inhibiting.

Substituting plant proteins for animal proteins virtually automatically also introduces the right amount of fiber in the diet.

Paradigm Inversion: Healthcare

Eventually, the transition to a plant-based diet will do more for the healthcare crisis than all the political wrangles about insurance - that is just a side show. The recent documentary What the Health explores this issue. It is our diet that is making healthcare unmanageable, pure and simple, diabetes, cancer, heart disease and most other diseases of affluence are diet induced, and able to be prevented or cured. If you're still in doubt avail yourself of the recent book The Cheese Trap, by Dr. Neal Barnard. Staying healthy is more economical than all the healthcare in the world. The transition to WFPB is on track to invalidate entire classes of drugs, such as statins, blood pressure medications, antacids, ED treatments (ED is nothing but the canary in the coal mine for Cardio Vascular Disease - the result of prolonged high animal protein and animal fat intake), on and on and on.

Nothing is so impressive as hearing experienced cardiologists like Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn, Jr. (from the Cleveland Clinic) or Dr. Robert Ostfeld (from Montefiore Hospital's Cardiac Wellness Program in the Bronx) state again and again that there is no medication that has ever had the massive impact on patient health outcomes as the simple shift to a Whole Foods Plant-Based diet. The evidence is now so overwhelming, that the signs of main stream acceptance are now multiplying (see above).

Paradigm Inversion: Food

The change on the agribusiness will be gut-wrenching, but the transition to WFPB is the best shot we have at solving world hunger, which is one good reason the UN has been getting involved in the debate, and recommends a diet free of animal protein, both from the climate change standpoint and the global hunger standpoint.

Paradigm Inversion: Environment/Climate Change

The change to a WFPB lifestyle can do more to improve our environment than the shift from ICE vehicles to BEVs, or solar roofs, for animal husbandry and all that goes with it, causes immense pollution, which is simply solved by switching to a plant-based diet. Animal protein is vastly more resource intensive than plant protein, which is healthier to boot! These two imperatives of lowering healthcare costs and combating climate change will force the ever faster adoption of the Whole Foods Plant-Based diet.

The MLM-medicine show

One interesting example of how MLM promoted a long series of products which are superfluous in the end is about the body's production of glutathione, which legitimately declines as you age. Products to specifically boost glutathione production started perhaps in the 80's, when there was a lot of research on these issues, with Immunocal, which hails from that time and the company exists to this day. Immunotec was recently taken private at Can$0.49 (it had been listed on the Toronto exchange). Endless numbers of products are on the market that claim to help glutathione production, yet now it turns out that the simple hydrogen molecule can do the job without ANY potential side effects. Or, as reported by the Molecular Hydrogen Foundation, "H2 reduces oxidative stress as a selective antioxidant and by maintaining homeostatic levels of glutathione, superoxide dismutase, catalase, etc." Simplicity reigns again.

The Atkins diet may be the extreme example of an atrocious diet complemented with supplements, all based on the distorted views that result from focusing on individual nutrients at the expense of the whole diet.

In MLM, the products are just a smoke screen for the underlying lottery, but it helps if you can dress it up with marketing hyperbole for magic miracle cures, that seem to justify absurd products at absurd prices. It should also be noted that because enforcement in the area of false product claims is as slow as enforcement in the area of pyramid schemes, that the supplements industry as a whole benefits from the hype of MLM companies. Disaffected distributors end up looking for comparable products in regular retail channels, where they are often 1/3rd the price or less as the MLM product.

The perversions of law-enforcement failures

Just as the SEC and FTC became part of the problem by maintaining the illusion that a legitimate MLM could exist that was not a pyramid scheme, so also FTC and FDA became part of the problem about deceptive product claims in particular when medical claims were often made. Not only was enforcement too spotty to mean much, except a fairly quantifiable and manageable risk of doing business, indirectly the small number of cases brought acted as an endorsement of the rest. Other MLMs claim they are not pyramids or they would have been shut down already, while the truth is that the chance of prosecution is simply too small to be meaningful. Likewise, the testimony of T. Colin Campbell in the GNC case should not be taken to mean that any of the other extreme health claims for various supplements were not equally invalid - except the cases were simply never brought. Hence for similar reasons as the arguments of Professor Robert Blakey that the entire MLM-industry should be cleaned up by making it the subject of a RICO-prosecution, the supplements industry also would need categorical cleanup. The pattern of taking data out of context, and lying by commission as much as omission remains pervasive in the supplements industry and serial prosecution of all individual instances is simply not possible.

Herbalife fizzling

One long time Herbalife critic, Matthew Handley from Toronto, recently tweeted this diagram, which graphically shows the pop and the drop of Herbalife sales in its most important growth market, where recently the CEO quit, and the CFO is rumored to have resigned also, and in another story tweeted by Christine Richard, a Chinese Herbalife distributor just committed suicide after losing his family's money, while in India the Indian FDA raided the local Herbalife office.

All eyes are on the next set of quarterly results, but while the stock is still barely coming off the highs for the year, a return to at least the low for this year (high $40's) may be close at hand. It remains to be seen how successful profitless retailing will be. The 30's beckon.

Conclusion

The new plant-based counter-trend in nutrition is gaining traction rapidly and becoming main stream. It will tend to invalidate large swaths of the nutritional supplement industry, including Herbalife. Very likely the shift towards plant-based diets will do more to solve our healthcare crisis than the political wrangling over healthcare bills. In the end, staying healthy is more economical than being sick, for the evidence increasingly points to the simple fact that all our most intractable illnesses are the result of our "affluence" and can be prevented and partly or wholly reversed with diet.

Increasingly, as this trend towards healthy diet is now supported by the medical community, and entering hospitals and school cafeterias, the whole pitch that single miracle ingredients or meal replacements provide a cure all, will sound increasingly shrill. We are turning back to Popeye: just eat your spinach. Other than that, Herbalife seems to be proof that markets can stay irrational longer than you and I can stay solvent, but time is running out. Even while it is still printing close to highs for the year as I write this, all the underlying trends and news suggest it may soon be testing the lows again. From there, it will be all downhill. Given the Teflon performance of the stock lately, the specific catalyst is harder to determine.

