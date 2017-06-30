Howard Marks Takes The Fifth

Oaktree's potential acquisition of Fifth Street Asset Management (FSAM) changes everything. Let me tell you why.

Fifth Street Finance (FSC) shareholders have not had much to cheer about. A long saga of NAV writedowns and repeated dividend cuts have created a negative 20% total return for shareholders over 5 years, and that is after today's epic 18% up move - a terrible laggard of a business development corporation (BDC)

Source: Stockcharts.com

At the other end of the spectrum are Main Street and Main Inc. (MAIN), which delivered a stunning 160% total return over the same time frame.

The market perception of the managements shows up most glaringly in their Price to NAV metrics. Main Street and Main Inc. trades at a 74% premium to their last published NAV, while Fifth Street Finance, even after today's large move up, trades at a 36% discount to its last published NAV of $7.23.

Leonard Tannenbaum is a large shareholder in all 3 funds and has been directly blamed for most of the woes of FSC and its sister fund Fifth Street Floating Rate Corporation (FSFR). High executive compensation that has been completely unlinked to the worst BDC performance along with an accounting scandal and what appeared to be an incorrect way of dealing with an activist shareholder, has left shareholders tripping over each other as they head to the exits.

What changed today?

Wall Street Journal reported that Oaktree Capital is preparing to buy Fifth Street Asset management. Two months earlier reports had surfaced that FSAM was actually looking for a buyer. FSAM moved up 28% on the news with both FSC and FSFR up sharply.

Considering the massive wave of insider ownership and buying, I think it is highly likely that Leonard Tannenbaum is folding and the report is indeed legitimate.

FSC insider trades

Source: Nasdaq.com

FSFR insider trades

The premium on the FSAM buyout plus price to NAV improvements on his struggling funds provide him enough of an incentive to step out of the way.

Why buy now?

Nobody likes to buy after an 18% up day and FSC may spend some time digesting this move. But we like the stock immensely now and here is why.

1) The buyout is by Howard Marks' firm Oaktree Capital.

Widely regarded as one of the world's savviest investors, Howard Marks heads Oaktree Capital with over $100 billion in assets under management.

Source: Oaktree Capital

The firm is primarily a debt investor and focuses to remain up on the capital chain where it can influence outcomes more easily.

The buyout of FSAM, which manages two BDCs, fits right in with their strategy.

2) The kitchen sink has been thrown at the FSC NAV.

The last thing Oaktree would want to do is to acquire FSAM and restart the NAV write down process or dividend cutting on the BDCs. I think the December 2016, March 2017 quarters took care of this. FSC wrote down its NAV by 8% in the December 2016 quarter and cuts its dividend again to a point it would be comfortably covered by earnings.

3) Price to NAV gap will close.

IF Oaktree is buying FSAM I would construe that to mean the NAVs of FSC and FSFR are about as kosher as they can get. They might even be understated at this point. There are 46 publicly traded BDCs. They trade at an average and median price to NAV of about 0.95. That is the average BDC trades at a 5% discount to NAV. While we are not expecting, FSC to make it to this level any time soon, it seems highly likely to us that FSC will move to a more moderate 20% discount to NAV. With what we expect will be an improving NAV trend, a 20% discount on a $7.50 NAV gets us to $6.00 a share, a full 30% higher from here. Considering the dividends along with the price return, makes FSC a highly compelling prospect for the next 6-12 months. While we have nothing against FSFR and expect it do well, its higher Price to NAV ratio make it a less favorable shorter term prospect in our view.

