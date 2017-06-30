The Boeing 777X Pain

In a previous article, I had a look at the first order update Boeing (NYSE:BA) made to its order book during the successful Paris Air Show, and I noted that the company added the first order inflow for the Boeing 777X in quite some time.

The Boeing 777 has been its most profitable aircraft for quite some time now, which builds high hopes for the Boeing 777X. In this article, I want to have a look at the risks for the Boeing 777X that could result in it being less successful than its predecessor.

Image courtesy of The Boeing Company

Pricing

While you don't often hear airlines or jet makers talk about the pricing of the product other than airlines stating they are negotiating the right price or jet makers claiming an attractive value proposition, pricing is very important. Acquisition costs are roughly 40% of the total costs incurred over the entire life of the program, so pricing is a big thing.

The Boeing 777-9 has a catalog price of $408.8 million, while its ultra-long range brother, the Boeing 777-8, has a sticker price of $379.2 million. The 777-300ER has a catalog value of $347.1 million. While these are only catalog values, the difference in pricing is quite big.

The Boeing 777-300ER used to sell for around $155 million. I estimate the Boeing 777-9 sales price to be closer to $200 million than to $155 million. Despite higher seating for the -9 and improved efficiency, its value proposition is likely is not good enough at this point, as I explain in the next section about oil prices and order inflow. We already see that with the Boeing 777-300ER, where prices were lowered from $155 million to roughly $130 million to fill delivery slots, which fully supports the weakening case for the Boeing 777 as oil prices decline.

Oil prices

Figure 1: Oil prices versus order inflow (Source: AeroAnalysis)

One of the big problems in the equation for new wide-body jets currently is low oil prices. What we see is that Boeing launched the 777X when oil prices were around 100 $/bbl. Out of a total of 326 orders now, 296 orders were finalized when oil prices were at similar price levels. Almost immediately after that, we saw oil prices collapsing, and Boeing has only finalized 30 orders for its Boeing 777X since the oil price crash. To me that is a clear sign that the value proposition of the Boeing 777X significantly deteriorates at lower oil prices.

Current forecasts for oil prices currently predict prices of $70-80 per barrel in 2020 and roughly 75 $/bbl by 2030. Now, not a lot of people predicted the oil price crash, so these forecasts could, of course, be completely wrong. However, if we look at the oil prices now and the forecasts, then we are not seeing any strong recovery in the years to come. Even in 13 years from now, 100 $/bbl seems to be far away. To the Boeing 777X, which is not quite a next-generation aircraft, the high oil prices are needed to make the aircraft worthwhile.

Customers

The next problem or risk for the Boeing 777X cannot be denied by anyone. That problem is the customer pool for the aircraft.

The Boeing 777X has been designed based on customer input from current 777-300ER operators. The top 10 -300ER operators operate 70% of all -300ERs. Out of these 10 operators, 1 is North American, 1 is European, 4 are Middle Eastern and 4 are Asian. Among the Boeing 777X, we see that same focus on the Middle East and Asia. What this tells us is that the Boeing 777X has been designed to the liking of airlines in two regions and might not be the suitable candidate for airlines in other regions. For airlines in other parts of the world, the Boeing 777X might be "too much airplane". We also see that from Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF), which has 20 of the biggest 777X member on order, but the airline is seriously considering cancelling some of the 777-9 airframes in favor of the smaller Airbus A350-900.

The Middle Eastern carriers also carry two additional risks. The first one is that they are state-owned, and these countries highly depend on the export of petroleum products. This means that when income from the petroleum industry decreases, the buying power of these airline slinks for the Boeing 777X. The second geographical problem is the relative instability of the region, which is clearly demonstrated by the recent Qatar crisis, where tension and terrorism can cripple the growth of airlines and, subsequently, demand for Boeing's newest wide-body.

For the Boeing 777X, the low oil prices are a triple hit. The value proposition of the aircraft weakens with lower oil prices, while customers of the Boeing 777X highly depend on income from the oil industry. The third hit is that demand for oil business-related travel declines with lower oil prices, which also weakens the position of the Boeing 777X or any wide-body for that matter.

The sweet spot: Weight is the problem

Figure 2: Typical seating versus range for various aircraft (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In the figure above, various aircraft have been shown with their range on the x-axis and the typical seating on the y-axis. This typical seating is for 2-class configuration, but for the Boeing 747-8I and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A380-800, higher-class configurations have been used. What we see is that the Boeing 777-300ER is being marketed as a 2-class aircraft. There are likely no analysts that will deny that the Boeing 777-300ER is in a sweet spot, but where this sweet spot exactly is... that is likely to be a subject of discussion. There are airlines using around 360 seats on their Boeing 777-300ER, while other airlines go up all the way to 420+ seats. So, what you can clearly see and say from the diagram is that the Boeing 777-9 is driven by the use of Boeing 777-300ER in seating of 400+ seats. With the Boeing 777-9, it seems like Boeing is moving towards the unsuccessful 747-8I. This would already lead to people doubting the success of the airframe, but this "move towards the jumbo jet" is only partly true. The Boeing 747-8I, in 2-class configuration, would likely be advertised by the company as a 450-seat aircraft at least.

The problem with Boeing to remain in that sweet spot is the following: The Airbus A350-1000 is a next-generation aircraft, so it should have significantly lower operating costs, having a lighter design. The seating of the aircraft is close to what some operators are using the Boeing 777-300ER for. Additionally, if the 400-seat point is indeed the sweet spot, then airlines can add a seat per row, trading comfort and range for capacity to match the higher side of the Boeing 777-300ER. This would lead to lower seat costs.

This story does not quite hold for the Boeing 777-9. Compared to the -300ER, the following happens if we try to remain in the same seat spot: Boeing could save weight by optimizing and scaling down the wing and going with a CFRP wing, and make use of the latest propulsion technology. This, however, would be an aircraft that would be like the A350 in terms of aerodynamic and propulsive parameters, but would likely still be significantly heavier. So, Boeing would still operate in that sweet spot, but it would know almost certainly that within that sweet spot there is a far better alternative. This has led to the company moving away from that sweet spot with the Boeing 777-9, where it can't be reached by competing aircraft.

Boeing likely did not want to move away from the sweet spot, but it realistically did not have a choice to stay in the spot that brought the 777-300ER so much success. Whether the new capacity-range couple will be successful remains to be seen, which is another risk for the Boeing 777X.

Overcapacity and lease

I looked at the capacity of the aircraft, but what currently is also an issue is the overcapacity on the wide-body market, which lowers the yield per seat as airlines lower their prices to fill their aircraft. Combined with low oil prices, it currently is very attractive to operate the current cheaper aircraft than new aircraft. Airlines could decide on doing extending leases rather than ordering new aircraft with Boeing. Especially with low oil prices and a stream of aircraft coming off lease in the coming years, there is pressure on the Boeing 777X, and that pressure can only reduce if oil prices go back up, the overcapacity fades (growth kicks in) or Boeing lowers the pricing for the Boeing 777X, after which it is unlikely to be able to hike prices again.

Conclusion

While I do understand why the company has put the Boeing 777-9 at a certain spot in the market, there is a risk that this is not the sweet spot that will make the Boeing 777-9 as successful as the Boeing 777-300ER. The Airbus A350-1000 is better able to serve the Boeing 777-300ER market spot, since it is an all-new design, while the Boeing 777-9 is stuck with the heavy fuselage.

Additional pressure comes from low oil prices and slow forecasted recovery, which weaken the attractiveness of the Boeing 777X, reduce demand for oil-related travel and are financially hurtful to customers for the Boeing 777X. Also, instability in the region is a risk for the Boeing 777X sales success.

The pricing of the Boeing 777-9 is not so much a risk but more of a problem. The value proposition of the aircraft in the current environment (one with low oil prices and overcapacity) is not particularly attractive, but the company is hesitant to drop prices because the long-term demand forecast looks bright.

I view the low oil prices as the main problem for the Boeing 777-9, where the aircraft practically takes a triple hit (demand, customers and value proposition). The Boeing 777-300ER was not a success from inception either, and that might give investors hope, but it is fair to point out that the Boeing 777-9, despite being an engineering masterpiece, brings more than one risk with it; these risks could severely dent the sales success of the aircraft.

For the company, it would be wise to build in a buffer in its production plans, where it keeps production of the Boeing 777X low for a couple of years in order to wait for market recovery. Refusing to align the production rate with demand could result in Boeing being forced to kill off the Boeing 777X at an early stage.

If you would like to receive updates for my upcoming articles, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.