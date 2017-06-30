EUR/USD - Euro Steadies After Stellar Week, Eurozone CPI Estimate Beats Forecast

By Kenny Fisher

The euro has posted slight losses in the Friday session. Currently, the pair is trading at the 1.14 level. On the release front, it's a busy day, so traders should be prepared for some movement from EUR/USD. German economic indicators were mixed. Retail Sales rebounded in May, with a gain of 0.5%. However, Unemployment Change climbed 7 thousand, missing the estimate of -10 thousand. On the inflation front, Eurozone CPI Flash Estimate edged lower to 1.3%, above the forecast of 1.2%. In the US, the focus will be on consumer data, with the release of Personal Spending and UoM Consumer Sentiment.

The quiet town of Sintra, Portugal was in the spotlight this week, as comments from central bankers at the ECB forum shook up the currency markets. The euro and British pound both enjoyed sharp gains against the dollar, courtesy of ECB President Mario Draghi and BoE Governor Mark Carney. Draghi presented an optimistic view of the eurozone economy, and put a positive spin on inflation, stating that "deflationary forces have been replaced by reflationary ones". Draghi said that the ECB's stimulus program was needed for now, but would be gradually withdrawn once inflation moved higher. The markets read Draghi's comments as a declaration that the ECB was planning to tighten policy. After the euro jumped, the ECB beat a hasty retreat, with ECB sources saying that the markets had "misinterpreted" Draghi's remarks. This impeded the euro's rally, but only briefly. There was a similar reaction from the pound, which jumped above the 1.30 level for the first time since May after Carney left the door open for a rate hike. Carney appeared to backtrack from remarks last week, when he warned against rate increases in the near future. This week's rallies by the euro and the pound were extraordinary, as Stephen Innes, senior trader at OANDA, summed up:

"A game changer of a week as hawkish central bank commentary steamrolled the markets"… traders are now contemplating who will be next to join the lineup. No one wants to miss out on this party realising there's a coordinated policy shift afoot and the chance to catch the removal of an easing bias is far too seductive for traders to ignore."

There was no getting around the fact that the US economy slowed down in the first quarter, but there was some good news, as the revised GDP reading was raised to 1.4%, better than the initial estimate of 1.2% in May. The improvement was attributed to stronger consumer spending and an increase in exports. Earlier in the year, the markets were braced for a very poor quarter, with the first estimate in April projecting a gain of only 0.7%. Will we see better numbers in the second quarter? That may be a tall order, as consumer spending and manufacturing numbers in Q2 have missed expectations. Housing numbers have been mixed, and inflation remains below the Fed's target of 2 percent. At the same time, the US labor markets remains very tight, with the unemployment rate at a 16-year low of 4.3%. Stronger global economic conditions have increased the demand for US products, boosting the export sector.

Aside from lukewarm economic data in 2017, investor confidence has been dampened by a Trump administration which has been plagued by scandals and crises. The administration continues to spend much of its time and energy on damage control, rather than focusing on its agenda of tax reform and increased fiscal spending. Will political paralysis in Washington affect interest rate policy? The Federal Reserve has all but promised one more rate hike in 2017, but the markets aren't so sure, with the odds of a December rate hike at 57%, according to the CME Group.

Central Banks : change afoot or tempering risk ?

EUR/USD Fundamentals

Friday (June 30)

2:00 German Retail Sales. Estimate 0.3%. Actual 0.5%

2:45 French Consumer Spending. Estimate 0.5%. Actual 1.0%

2:45 French Preliminary CPI. Estimate 0.0%. Actual 0.0%

3:55 German Unemployment Change. Estimate -10K. Actual +7K

5:00 Eurozone CPI Flash Estimate. Estimate 1.2%. Actual 1.3%

5:00 Eurozone Core CPI Flash Estimate. Estimate 1.0%. Actual 1.1%

Tentative - Italian 10-y Bond Auction

8:30 US Core PCE Price Index. Estimate 0.1%

8:30 US Personal Spending. Estimate 0.1%

8:30 US Personal Income. Estimate 0.3%

9:45 US Chicago PMI. Estimate 58.1

10:00 US Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment. Estimate 94.5

10:00 US Revised UoM Inflation Expectations



*All release times are EDT

*Key events are in bold

EUR/USD for Friday, June 30, 2017

EUR/USD Friday, June 30 at 5:05 EDT

Open: 1.1441 High: 1.1445 Low: 1.1393 Close: 1.1398

EUR/USD Technical



S1 S2 S1 R1 R2 R3 1.1122 1.1242 1.1366 1.1465 1.1534 1.1534

1.1366 is providing support

1.1465 is the next line of resistance

EUR/USD has recorded slight gains in the Asian and European sessions



Further levels in both directions:

Below: 1.1242, 1.1122, 1.0985 and 1.0873

Above: 1.1366, 1.1465 and 1.1534 and 1.16

Current range: 1.1242 to 1.1366



OANDA's Open Positions Ratio

EUR/USD ratio is unchanged in the Friday session. Currently, short positions have a majority (74%), indicative of EUR/USD reversing directions and moving lower.

This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities. Opinions are the authors; not necessarily that of OANDA Corporation or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.