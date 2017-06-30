EV Energy Partners: Not For The Faint Of Heart

Understanding several reasons why I own and continue to hold EVEP?

The Company is currently trading at less than 5% of "Accounting" book value.

Oil and Gas markets are at cycle lows with too many companies focused on balance sheet management and not enough on long term growth and sustainability.

Management owns a large position in the company and is strongly aligned with shareholders.

EV Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:EVEP) stock price is currently down over 70% year-to-date on the disclosure of pending covenant issues with its senior secured credit facility in early 2018. The partnership’s largest concern today is the total funded debt to EBITDAX covenant in its credit facility that requires it to be no greater than 5.50 to 1.00 for fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2018 and being reduced to 4.25 to 1.00 for full year 2018.

At the end of the first quarter for 2017 the partnership has availability of over $100M in liquidity and expects to fund the $30-45M in capital expenditures this year through cash flow. Currently, the company's $343M in unsecured notes are trading for less than 60 cents on the dollar and could be acquired in the open market upon the approval of the first lien lender. As has been allowed in the past, the credit facility lenders with positive operating results could open a portion of the $100M for purchase of the discounted notes. This would play an instrumental role in allowing the partnership both to reduce debt, meet the financial covenants outlined in the credit facility, and returning over 40% yield until maturity of the existing notes.

Management has made long term growth a top priority for the partnership with the recent disposition of a portion of its Barnett Shale natural gas properties and 1031 “Like Kind” exchange acquisition of acreage in Karnes County, TX. On the most recent conference call management did state that this acquisition offers significantly higher upside with only 22% being proved developed reserves at the time of Acquisition in January (Q1 2017 Conference Call Transcript). In association with the Karnes County acquisition the partnership does anticipate receiving more and more borrowing base credit as well as higher cash flows that should strengthen the liquidity position in the future.

The Karnes County, TX acquisition in my opinion was a bold move on behalf of management and was an act of strong confidence as the partnership faces a large debt maturity on notes with principal outstanding of $343M. These proceeds could have been used to potentially reduce debt and left shareholders with a large tax burden. However, they were instead reinvested to try and create opportunity at a dark time in the oil market. As a unitholder, it personally made me feel more uncomfortable that they are more interested in growth and less worried about the 2019 bond maturity. However, after further diligence management is largely incentivized to create value for the unitholders with the Executive Chairman being the largest holder in the partnership at 5.7% and all Officers and Directors owning 10.5% of the units as outlined in the partnership’s most recent 10-K filed with the SEC. This ownership aligns management to do what is in the best interest of the partnership and gives them significant incentive to work out of the situation without diluting the equity owners as much as possible. It offers a higher level of comfort that management believes they will be able to find the way past this future debt maturity evaluating the long term interests of the partnership.

Risks

I feel that EVEP will be around for the long term, but it is not for the faint of heart and has significant risks associated with any investment. The challenges of a potential bankruptcy for failure to recapitalize the maturing notes, lower for longer oil and natural gas prices could leave the company with liquidity problems at the re-determination of their credit facility, and any acquisition of notes at a discount to par could produce Cancellation of Debt Income (CODI) for investors and a large punitive tax burden without benefit or cash flow. All of these risk factors have a chance of happening. However, some are better for the long-term growth and value of the company then others. The potential failure to recapitalize the company and a lower re-determination of the credit facility are both risks that potentially could impact EVEP in the next two years. With the maturing notes coming due in April 2019 EVEP will have to make a play to resolve the liquidity issue in the near future. The last risk that would produce a punitive tax burden could be seen as a benefit as it could offer high rates of return on investment in the very near term and potentially solve the first two risks as well.

Summary

Management has proceeded on the path of long term growth and positioned itself aligned with unitholders. The stock currently trades at significantly depressed prices as it should with significant risk in its future. However, the long wait begins to see if growth and lender opinion will allow the partnership to work out of the current depressed oil environment without becoming just the next oil and gas company in violation of covenants. I have personally aligned myself long as a unitholder with the belief that the partnership will benefit from oil and gas prices increasing in the future, management being motivated as owners, potentially opportunistic purchase of debt, and lastly potential leniency given by its credit facility based on improved growth and operating results in the future.

However, for now I sit and wait…..

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVEP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.