Sumitomo Chemical: Riding On The Exciting Self-Driving Automobile Development And The Revival Of Japan Inc.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTC:SOMMF) (OTCPK:SOMMY) is on track to achieve record profitability in 2017. Based on the management guidance, 2018 would be even better. Despite the revenue staying below the peak established in 2014, the feat is made possible largely because of the sustained shift in the focus to drive higher profit margin from specialty chemicals. In 2017, the operating income from selling specialty chemicals would be 58% higher than that achieved in 2006, while the operating income from bulk chemicals remains almost unchanged. The management identified early that the bulk chemicals business would face tough price competition from global players such as those from its neighboring country, China. Rising self-sufficiency due to new chemical plants being built locally meant that the traditional export destinations of Sumitomo Chemical gradually reduce its reliance on its products. However, with its strong technical foundation and disciplined investments into R&D, the company managed to develop cutting-edge specialty chemicals that have few or no other suppliers in the world.

On top of having the supply advantage, the company products are also well placed to tap into the exciting trend of autonomous driving automobile development and smart homes. The engineering plastics and battery components that Sumitomo Chemical produce would benefit from the increased use of electronics in automotive and home appliances. Its pharmaceuticals are targeting diseases with high mortality rate while its IT-related chemicals segment is adapting well to the switch in mobile phone display to organic liquid emitting diodes (OLED).

Riding on the economic tailwinds brought about by Abenomics and reaping the harvest from the investments in the prior years, the balance sheet and cash flow position have improved considerably. With all the positives, the share price has not broken through the previous peaks. I believe that this is due to investor aversion to the company due to its previous stretch of weak profitability (2007-2012) and the shift in attention to new economy stocks like the FANG and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). However, the company is in fact poised to benefit ahead of the consumer brands as a supplier to the new trends such as self-driving. As such, I opine that now is a good time to enter or add to a position in the company, ahead of the broader investor community. Attributing a P/E of 15 times, the share price of Sumitomo Chemical would become 784 Japanese yen per share or an upside of 29% from the current price of 607 Japanese yen. I will elaborate in the subsequent sections why the target price is conservative. I will also illustrate in detail the strategic and operational moves by the company that would set the solid foundation for further profit growth.

Tailwind from Policy Changes in Japan

Sumitomo Chemical invested heavily from 2000 to 2006 in various projects to grow its Pharmaceuticals, IT-related Chemicals, and Health & Crop Sciences business segments. The investments bore fruits and revenue grew from 1 trillion Japanese yen in 2001 to 1.8 trillion Japanese yen by 2006. The net income increased impressively from 360 billion Japanese yen to almost a trillion Japanese yen in the same period. Unfortunately, in the midst of the global financial crisis in 2008, the net income to plunge to a loss of 600 billion Japanese yen. The accompanying recession and strong yen appreciation depressed earnings till 2012. On December 26, 2012, Shinzo Abe was formally elected the Prime Minister of Japan and remains in office till date. PM Abe pushed forward his economic strategy which became known as Abenomics which comprises “three arrows” – dramatic monetary easing, a robust fiscal policy, and policies for growth and structural reforms. The company rode on the favorable policies and coupled with a change in business mix, its ordinary income tripled from 50.3 billion Japanese yen in FY2013 to 157.4 billion Japanese yen just two years later.

Firing on Multiple Engines

Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited is organized under six business sectors: Energy & Functional Materials, Petrochemicals & Plastics, IT-related Chemicals, Health & Crop Sciences, Pharmaceuticals, and Others. The Energy & Functional Materials segment evolved from the Basic Chemicals division which was dissolved in April 2015. The renaming exercise was conducted as the product range has shifted to advanced materials such as high-performance polymer additives and rubber chemicals, as well as super engineering plastics and lithium-ion secondary battery materials used in electronic components and next-generation vehicles. Beyond the change in name, the shift from commoditized products epitomizes the strategic direction and ongoing effort by the management to steer the company towards specialties. The following sub-sections will provide the detailed analysis of each segment.

Health & Crop Sciences

The Health & Crop Sciences segment produces crop protection chemicals, fertilizers, feed additives, household and public hygiene insecticides, as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates. Demand for grains is projected to increase from 2.1 billion tons in 2010 to 3.0 billion tons by 2050, based on a 2012 study by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. This increase is building on a doubling in demand from 1970 to 2010 which have already strained agricultural land. As such, there is a growing importance in products for crop protection as well as care for the environment which the Health & Crop Sciences division of Sumitomo Chemical is providing. Besides the present offerings of fungicides and insecticides, the company has also in the pipeline a new weed control system in joint development with seed giant Monsanto (MON) as well as other agri-chemicals that would enlarge the scope of its business areas from seeds and seed treatment to cultivation and post-harvest.

The recent $43 billion takeover of the Swiss crop protection company, Syngenta (SYT)(OTCPK:SYENF), by ChemChina, a global Fortune 500 company, has brought to the attention of the investor community the significance of the field in the agricultural industry. The deal is China's largest foreign takeover to date. Soon after the closure of the takeover, Syngenta was rumored to be eyeing Bayer's LibertyLink-branded seeds businesses. Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF)(OTCPK:BAYRY) announced its intention to sell the seeds businesses to avoid anti-competitive complications in its merger deal with Monsanto. These developments highlight the growing importance of the Health & Crop Sciences segment in the evaluation of Sumitomo Chemical's potential and the opportunity to benefit from the industry consolidation.

Pharmaceuticals

The businesses of the Pharmaceuticals segment is conducted through Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. which is engaged in the prescription pharmaceuticals, and Nihon Medi-Physics Co., Ltd., which is engaged in the diagnostic pharmaceuticals. The biggest challenge facing the company in its pharmaceuticals business division is the expiration of its US patent for Latuda in 2018. Sumitomo Chemical expects the revenue contribution from new products both oncology-related and otherwise to compensate for the steep decline in revenue from Latuda by FY2020. The new products (including a Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) drug, an Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)/Binge-eating Disorder (BED) drug, and a cancer stem cell inhibitor) are understood to be already in the late stages of development. Revenue from product licensing and product acquisitions would provide additional income boost. The acquisition of Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc. in October 2016 for its Parkinson’s disease treatment is an example. Hot on the heels is another acquisition early this year of Tolero Pharmaceuticals for its hematologic cancer treatment. In the longer term, the management has identified the fields of psychiatric and neurological disorders as well as cancer/regenerative medicine as its strategic focus. These fields are highly exciting by themselves. Increasingly, the stigma in seeking treatment for mental illness is disappearing and this meant that the demand for the corresponding prescriptions would grow. Cancer is undoubtedly the major cause of death and so there is a growing market waiting for the medicine under Sumitomo Chemical.

Of particular mention of the disease treatable by Sumitomo Chemical’s pharmaceutical portfolio is COPD. COPD is the third leading cause of death (more than 120 thousand deaths per year) in the U.S. according to an article found in the March 27, 2015, issue of the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Around 15.7 million adults are affected by COPD in the U.S. and there appears to be increasing prevalence of the disease with age. The company has a range of medicine catering for the spectrum of disease severity (see the diagram below). Some of the products are licensed from Novartis AG (NVS) (OTCPK:NVSEF) and PARI Pharma GmbH.

Range of medicine for different level of severity of COPD

For Japanese pharmaceutical companies, luck is on their side as the incumbent Prime Minister of Japan is on a mission to deregulate the approval process of new drugs in the country. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was forced to step down in 2007 partly due to exhaustion as he was suffering from an intractable illness known as chronic ulcerative colitis. He subsequently was prescribed a drug which was available for some time in Europe and elsewhere but was only newly approved in Japan. After his successful re-election in 2012, he resolved to reform the red tapes causing delays to the approval of new drugs in Japan. Pharmaceutical companies could benefit from relaxed rulings to accelerate their drug testing and secure initial sales to fund their further developments. There is also the potential for governmental support for clinical studies in its base country – Japan, whether in terms of partnerships with universities and hospitals or government subsidies for joint research work. Sumitomo Chemical being a major player in the pharmaceutical industry in Japan would likewise be a beneficiary of the supportive policies.

In Japan, the approval of new drugs takes a considerable amount of time. Even should a doctor in Japan think that using a revolutionary new drug from overseas might improve a patient's condition, he or she would be unable to prescribe it. This is what is known as the "drug lag." Here, too, there are deep-rooted regulatory matters that must be reformed.

If this drug Asacol had taken more time to appear on the market in Japan, it's quite possible that I would not be where I am today. For that very reason I consider it both my role and my fate to restore and enrich the lives of patients suffering from intractable illnesses.

- Mr. Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan

Energy & Functional Materials

Sumitomo Chemical produces the separators and the cathode materials used in lithium-ion secondary batteries. The two make up 76% of the market of four major components and materials found in lithium-ion secondary batteries. According to a July 2016 study by a Japanese research firm, the market for lithium-ion secondary batteries employed in automotive is forecasted to grow seven times from 2015 to 2025. The large increase is led by the heightened clamoring of eco-friendly vehicles and demonstrates the significant growth potential for the company. Other key uses such as energy storage systems (ESS) and household appliances are also expected to see healthy growth. The separators sold by Sumitomo Chemical are lightweight, have high heat resistance and release less powder dust which made it most suitable for high-capacity batteries employed in automotive and ESS. Naturally, to be a beneficiary of the expansion in demand, the company needs to increase its capacity to meet the higher consumption of its products. In fact, it is already in the process of expanding its separator production output in Japan and South Korea. The South Korea production plant which is scheduled to start operations progressively from August this year would see its capacity quadruple when completed. For its cathode materials business, in addition to internal development and launch of new products, it plans to expand through acquisitions.

For the engineering plastics business under the Energy & Functional Materials division, the company plans to also expand the production capacity as well as uncover new applications for its products to diversify its revenue sources. Its key products, liquid crystal polymer (LCP) and polyethersulfone (PES) are highly sought after in the automotive industry as a replacement for metal due to their light-weight properties yet retaining high strength and stiffness as well as resistance to creep, hydrolysis, and heat. Due to the advent of assisted driving (including parking assist and cruise driving) technology and eventually automatic driving, the higher usage of electrical and electronic parts in automotive is inevitable. If metal is used as a component, the higher weight burden would reduce fuel efficiency. Hence, engineering plastics such as those offered by Sumitomo Chemical are a viable solution to the issue. For the longer-term, the company is developing a long-fiber compound that is aimed to have a similar stiffness to metal yet enable flexibility in component design. At the same time, the usage of plastics enables the reduction in component numbers due to the easy molding into desired shapes unlike in the case of metals where screws, nuts, and bolts are required. In addition, the proliferation globally of 3-D printers which use plastics as the “ink”, not just used by hobbyists but increasingly in commercial and industrial applications, meant that consumption of plastics, and particularly engineering plastics such as those from Sumitomo Chemical, would rise correspondingly.

IT-related Chemicals

The IT-related Chemicals segment supplies a wide range of products that support ICT-related industries. According to IHS Markit, the growth in the shipment for smartphones with LCD as the display type will stay stagnant through till 2020. On the other hand, the shipment for smartphones employing the use of OLED in the display screen is projected to nearly double from around 390 million units in 2016 to 740 million units in 2020. Key advantages of OLEDs are they are flexible or at least bendable and are thinner than LCD display screens. The displays are also more vivid in color. Recognizing this trend, Sumitomo Chemical is focusing its efforts on its polymer OLEDs which are relatively more efficient and has a lower power requirement for light generation. The share of OLED component sales among all display materials and components sold by Sumitomo Chemical is projected to increase from just 20% in 2016 to as much as 50% by 2020. In managing the stagnating LCD components and materials business, the company is relying on capturing market share to increase revenue while restructuring production capabilities and conducting cost reduction exercises to protect margins.

As for the LCD display panels for televisions, the production capacity in the key countries – Japan, Taiwan, South Korea – are stagnating or even declining. IHS Markit forecasted the trend to continue in the next few years. On the contrary, China has been expanding its capacity and is expected to increase the output by around 40% by 2020 from the 90 million units this year, which is already more than doubled that of the 42 million units in 2014. In response to the trend, Sumitomo Chemical will be increasing its capacity in China while rationalizing the production lines elsewhere. Thus, investors should be comforted by the proactive management demonstrated by this strategic maneuver.

Petrochemicals & Plastics

The Petrochemicals & Plastics segment produces synthetic resins including commonly seen plastics such as polyethylene, polypropylene and polymethyl methacrylate resin, as well as the raw materials for synthetic fibers and various industrial chemicals. This business segment is largely contributed by the subsidiary, The Polyolefins Company (TPC), which have plants in Japan and Singapore, as well as a joint-venture firm Petro Rabigh with plants in Saudi Arabia. TPC has since the early 2000s been shifting from commoditized polymers to high value-added products. The share of high value-added products as a percentage of segmental sales has risen from 10% in 2003 to around 50% in 2016. As an early indication of such strategy execution, the company aggressively shifted from general grade homopolymer polypropylene to more specialized random copolymer and terpolymer from 2006. Sumitomo Chemical is now capable of producing 130 kilotons of random copolymer polypropylene and 165 kilotons of terpolymer, among the largest producer in the world for terpolymers. From 2007, the company also shifted its production of ethylene-vinyl-acetate (EVA) from the more readily available low-density EVA to higher margin high-density EVA. High-density EVA is used for encapsulation purposes in the manufacturing of photovoltaic modules in solar cells while low-density EVA is used as low-cost bakery bags, agricultural film, and foamed footwear. High-density EVA now represents 7% of the sales from high value-added products, from nothing in 2006. In 2009, a new polypropylene grade for use in capacitors which carries a higher margin was launched. As a demonstration of its continued focus on expanding high value-added products, as recently as last year, the company qualified its random copolymer and terpolymer for use in food packaging.

Sumitomo Chemical owns 37.5% of the joint-venture firm Petro Rabigh, short for Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Company. Saudi Aramco holds another 37.5% while the remainder 20% is publicly traded on the Tadawul, the stock exchange in Saudi Arabia. The firm is essentially made up of a mega-complex sited on the Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast which was completed in two phases. Phase One was built at a cost of $10.1 billion in 2008. Using crude oil and ethane as feed into the refinery and the cracker located in the complex, the outputs are eventually turned into petrochemicals and polymers which are further down the value chain. Due to the deep integration and the use of lower-cost feedstock ethane, the production cost of the output from the complex is very competitive. In Phase Two, which was completed in 2016, additional downstream facilities were built to utilize surplus intermediate outputs from Phase One units and maximize profits (see the process flowchart below). The company is evaluating further investments to add production facilities for acrylic acid, super-absorbent-polymer (SAP), and polyols. These products typically fetch better margins than the regular polymers. Hence, in the future years, the company has already in the pipeline avenues to increase revenue and profitability.

Petrochemical complex of Petro Rabigh

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Status

Cash flow position is expected to improve next year, as the capital expenditure and investment spending are projected to fall to less than 100 billion Japanese yen in FY2018, compared to 175 billion Japanese yen in FY2017 and 330 billion Japanese yen in FY2016. Interest-bearing liabilities have fallen lower than levels seen before 2009 as the company pays down its debt in the past few years. The debt-to-equity ratio for this year is expected to fall to 0.7 times, a ten-year low, from a peak of 1.44 times in 2011. The management’s target for D/E ratio in 2018 is also below 2016’s number even when factoring debt for potential strategic M&As. Excluding investments in strategic M&As, i.e. no pre-allocation of associated debt for corporate actions, the D/E ratio would fall to 0.6 times, lower than 2017’s estimate. The long-term D/E ratio target is set at 0.7 times. The estimated dividend payout ratio is 23% for 2017 while the long-term target is for the ratio to increase to approximately 30%. Given the expectation for higher earnings in the future, coupled with a higher payout ratio, dividends would rise correspondingly.

Price Target

Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd has a primary listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange under the ticker code 4005 and also trades on the OTC market. Please note that the primary listing has much higher liquidity. The company has a market capitalization of 1.00 trillion Japanese yen or US$8.9 billion (1 USD to 112.3 Japanese yen), based on the price at the time of writing at 607 Japanese yen.

From Google Finance, a table of related companies are generated for the determination of an average of the key metrics of Sumitomo Chemical’s peer group in Japan (see the table below). Compared to the peer average, Sumitomo Chemical has far more favorable P/E ratio (12x versus 17.8x peer average), Price-to-book ratio (1.23 versus 1.75 peer average), and dividend yield (2.3% versus 1.9% peer average. The return on average equity (ROAE) and return on investment (ROI) are inferior compared to the peer average. However, the difference is slight and so the current share price appears to have more than discounted the difference. Assuming a P/E of 15 times (still below the peer average), the share price of Sumitomo Chemical would become 784 Japanese yen per share or an upside of 29% from the current price of 607 Japanese yen. At the target price, the price-to-book ratio would climb to 1.54, still some way lower than the peer average at 1.75.

Source: Data from Google Finance, reformatted by ALT Perspective

Takeaway and Catalysts

The share price closed at a record high of 1073 yen on April 14, 2006, and peaked more recently at 778 Japanese yen on June 12, 2015. In both years, the profit hit multi-year highs before dropping off the next year. This time, however, the company guided for a year-on-year profit increase in 2017 and 2018. With the profit expected to register a historic high, it would not be a surprise to see the share price achieve a similar feat. Furthermore, the management has set a profit (ordinary income) growth target of over 7% per annum till 2025 with 2016 as the base. It aims to do so by continually developing new businesses supported by the free cash flows generated from the existing setup. Looking granularly, I have detailed the tailwinds supporting the various business segments and the specific actions undertaken by the management in bringing the company forward. Investors who have a head start in gaining awareness of the company and its potential would benefit from a better entry price at the current level. Catalysts in the months ahead would include the announcement of the FY2017 results which would confirm the record profitability. Approvals for the drugs as well as drug development progressing successfully along the stages would be another key positive.

Risks to the Price Target

Just over half of Sumitomo Chemical’s 2017 estimated profit come from its Pharmaceuticals and Health & Crop Sciences divisions. As typical of pharmaceutical businesses, development of new drugs could be delayed for various reasons while approval timing is uncertain as well given it is beyond the control of the company. In the worst case, approval might not even be granted, which would certainly deal a great blow to the share price when such failures are announced. As for the Health & Crop Sciences business, the sale of the products is dependent on the purchasing power of the agricultural players. In the event of a poor harvest due to weather or other factors, the earnings of the buyers would be crimped and in turn sales for the company products would be negatively impacted. Revenue at the Petrochemicals & Plastics segment could be lower than expectations if there is an unforeseen slowdown in the automotive industry where a significant volume of the company’s output goes into. Nevertheless, as elaborated in the Business Overview section earlier, the company is executing various development and strategic plans in all its business segments. An upset at a particular division could be offset by the others. The strengthening balance sheet and cash flow position would also support increasing investor confidence in the company.

