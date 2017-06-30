OPKO Health Poised For Growth

OPKO Health (OPK) is a diversified healthcare company seeking rapid market growth niches in the diagnostics, therapeutics, and biologics (device) spaces. Its CEO, Phillip Frost, built Ivax Labs into a major generic company, which was sold to Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) in 2005 for $7.4 billion. After serving at Teva, which enjoyed a nice run while he was chairman, Frost left to head Opko Health.

Past history would dictate management is a strong suit for Opko, with worldwide production and distribution assets, multiple strategic investments, and an active business growth model. The diagnostics division of the company, Bio-Reference Laboratories, is the third-largest U.S. clinical laboratory with a sales force of ~400+ people. Products include 4Kscore prostate cancer test, and the Claros1 immunoassay platform.

The pharmaceutical division gives center stage to RAYALDEE, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in late stage chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients with vitamin D deficiency and VARUBI (and Rolapitant) for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (with partner Tesaro (TSRO)). The biologics division includes hGH-CTP, a once-weekly growth hormone injection (Phase 3, partner with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)) and candidate Factor VIIa for hemophilia entering Phase 2a.

In diagnostics, OPKO offers the 4Kscore prostate cancer screen utilizing a device called the Claros PSA test as well as a full gene and genomic screening division. The Claros PSA device is a desktop microchemistry lab that allows doctors to conduct PSA readings without having to outsource to contractor laboratories. This serves a dual purpose: one, the blood prick results can be given to patients within 10 minutes, and two, it decreases the cost.

The potential annual market for PSA diagnostics reach approximately $900 million in the U.S. In-house testing (called "doctor on a chip" by the company) would be expected to reach significant penetration of these total sales. Additionally, other applications for the point-of-care system include assays for steroid hormones for use in osteoporosis, fertility, and menopause, plus other applications for blood markers such as Alzheimer's, Hepatitis B, HIV, Syphilis, and cardio panels (to name a few). The company is also advancing in genetic, genomic, and molecular testing of its GeneDx platform in conjunction with the University of California Health.

The company recently launched RAYALDEE, approved in November 2016 by the FDA with partner Vifor, a novel extended-release prohormone of vitamin D3 that was shown to raise 25-hydroxyvitamin D and lower parathyroid hormone levels with a good safety profile. It is indicated for treatment of SHPT in advanced CKD when 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels are below 30 ng/mL. Initiation of a Phase 2 trial for label expansion in dialysis patients with secondary hyperparathyroidism is expected by end 2017.

"We are particularly pleased to have RAYALDEE covered by an increasing number of Medicare Part D plan sponsors as a large percentage of SHPT patients with CKD Stage 3 or 4 are Medicare beneficiaries. The additional coverage recognizes the potential benefits of RAYALDEE in this patient population and should enhance our commercial efforts as we seek to fill the treatment void for this large unmet medical need," noted Phillip Frost, MD Chairman and CEO of OPK.

The product has patent protection that could extend through 2034. Guggenheim estimates sales for RAYALDEE could exceed $700 million by 2021, with a total market potential of nearly $12 billion, and therefore put an analyst buy rating for the stock with a $25 target. The partnership with Vifor potentially brings in $837 million in milestone payments plus royalties. The company has met goals of becoming available to insurance coverage and is on track for a successful launch year.

OPK’s pipeline could have several billion dollars of potential sales, targeting combined total markets approaching $20 billion. VARUBI is approved by the FDA as an oral for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and is being developed for approval via intravenous administration. It is a potential $1 billion market with potential payments of $95 million as well as double-digit royalties by Tesaro. Rolapitant was licensed to Tesaro and is currently on the market for the same indication (nausea and vomiting in chemo patients).

OPKO purchased Rolapitant for $2 million and sold it to Tesaro for $6 million, a 10% stake in OPK, and further payments including $115 million in milestones and $85 million in net sales plus double-digit royalties (an indication of its strong investment leadership under Frost). OPKO originally purchased Rolapitant for $2 million and flipped it to drug company Tesaro for $6 million, a 10% equity stake in the company, and further related payments.

OPKO is looking at $115 million in milestone payments from Tesaro ($30 million in regulatory and initial sales milestones and $85 million in annual net sales milestones), as well as double-digit royalties on all sales. It's estimated that peak sales for the drug may be as high as $1.5 billion. The chemo-induced nausea situation is critical because it can affect the majority of those on chemo and can cause discontinuation of treatment.

There is significant competition in the space, however, and that should be noted. Brand drugs and royalties from partnered products (VARUBI with partner Tesaro) and hGH-CTP (with partner Pfizer) have high margins (drugs and royalties/80%-100%) which can favor investors. This, according to Guggenheim, could drive triple-digit EBITDA growth for OPK versus high-teens to low double-digit EBITDA growth for its competitors.

OPKO's clinical pipeline is an impressive array of candidates including long-acting Factor VIIa currently in Phase 2a, targeting a ~$1.7B hemophilia market niche. There is considerable competition in this space, but the long-action of its candidate is potentially able to show advantages over several competitors.

Three other Phase 2 trials will be launched by early 2018, including investigation of OPK88003, an orally administered selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM, phase 2b late 2017) for benign prostatic hypertrophy, OPK88004, a once weekly oxyntomodulin (Phase 2b late 2017) dual GLP1-glucagon agonist for type 2 diabetes and obesity, and OPK8802, an NK-1 inhibitor (currently in Phase 2a clinical trial) to treat pruritus (itching) in dialysis patients.

The company has also received orphan drug designation for its oligonucleotide candidate as it enters the genetic neurological disorder space. OPK is in the medical device space as well as it has completed development of Enko 1, a patented intra-articular injectable hyaluronic acid and chondroitin sulfate glycosaminoglycan complex for joint degeneration and mobility as occurs in osteoarthritis. It will be submitted for approval as a class III device to EMA. The global annual market for such injections are $2 billion. It offers significant advantages over competitors such as less frequent injection and greater stability, offering a once-per-year injection option to patients.

OPKO reported $296 million in revenue 1Q 2017, with a net loss of about $31 million compared to $12 million 1Q 2016. The increased loss was attributed to marketing and sales investment expenses for the RAYALDEE launch. OPK's quarterly burn rate is approximately $30 million and is expected to decrease as sales of approved drugs and diagnostics pick up. Cash to debt ratio as of end of Q1 2017 was 1.31, with approximately $130 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Institutional and insider combined ownership is about 28%. With analyst ratings as high as $25 per share, OPK is trading at one-year lows near $6.60 per share, and provides ample opportunity to position investors behind great management with great growth opportunity. Strong Bio is a willing buyer at $6 per share.

However, some analysts urge caution when considering a position in OPK, citing flat sales of the PSA assay and VARUBI as an example of inexperience of management in pharmaceutical growth (in contrast to past success with generic markets, presuming cost-driven market advantages rather than qualitative advantages that may be difficult to explain to physicians with other vested interests).

Other risks for the company include FDA approval risks for its hGH candidate in partnership with Pfizer and its hemophilia Factor VII candidate. In its Phase 3 hGH trial, some concerns were raised over post-hoc sensitivity analyses of top line data for trunk fat mass, but has been put to rest after statistical outliers were removed. It is possible that the company would dilute to raise capital if it incurs an unexpected clinical trial or manufacturing delays or expenses, but seems unlikely it would be at a discount to the current price. In summary, OPKO has the pieces in place to be a winner, and it remains to be seen if it executes against some stiff competition.