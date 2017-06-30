Bank Of America: A Look At Q2 Loan Growth Before Earnings

Weak loan demand and the recent drop in planned capital spending by businesses may hurt Q2 loan growth for BofA.

With Bank of America's $320B commercial loan book, it will have to beat the industry to post solid loan growth rates.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has a large commercial loan book made up of fixed-rate commercial real estate loans, or CREs for short, and variable rate loans for businesses called commercial and industrial loans, or C&I for short.

In this analysis, we'll look at the business loan growth for the banking industry and also some economic indicators that can give us clues to the path of loan growth in the coming months.

Once we have a good handle on the overall trend in the industry, we can then compare Bank of America's loan growth in prior quarters versus the industry and attempt to forecast Q2 loan growth before the upcoming earnings season.

Analyzing BofA's commercial loan growth:

In Q1, BofA's loan growth was 5.5% as compared with Q1 of 2016 with over $320B in commercial loans on its balance sheet mostly comprised of C&I and CRE loans.

To determine if BofA will do well in Q2, we must first look at the loan growth for the industry.

Below is a chart that I created using data from the Federal Reserve containing the quarterly loan growth percentages for CRE and C&I loans for the banking industry. Since Q2 has not finished yet, I supplied monthly growth rates for the current quarter.

We can see that CRE loans have grown at roughly 8% per quarter while C&I loan growth has been more volatile.

If you notice in April of this year, C&I loan growth was 5.6% while CRE was 8.7%, and both rates dropped considerably in May.

If June loan growth rates come in lower or similar to May's numbers, we're still looking at an anemic Q2 growth rate as compared to last year for the entire industry.

Chart data from the Federal Reserve and chart created by chrisbmurphy.com.

For analytical purposes, let's assume for a moment that June loan growth bounces back to 3.5% for C&I and 6% for CRE; we're looking at a Q2 average loan growth rate of 3.3% for C&I and 6.4% for CRE. Both growth rates are solid but well below the averages for most of 2016.

Since both CRE and C&I growth rates are falling, it's likely overall commercial loan demand has slowed in Q2 for the U.S. economy.

Possible signs of lower capital spending from businesses.

From my article earlier this week citing other factors driving Bank of America, we looked at Durable Goods and GDP growth. I won't rehash the article except to show you the chart containing the lower capital spending plans by U.S. businesses.

Durable Goods for May came in at -1.1%.

The reason Durable Goods is important to Bank of America is that for companies to expand and make large capital purchases, they'll need to borrow in the form of commercial loans.

The reason Durable Goods is important to Bank of America is that for companies to expand and make large capital purchases, they'll need to borrow in the form of commercial loans.

To show the confluence between the Fed loan growth data (from the chart up top) and durable goods, we can look at the May C&I loan growth of .8% and the -1.1% Durable Goods New Orders for May to see a tight correlation. As a result, we can assume, at least for the time being, that June commercial loan growth will probably not bounce back to the April numbers of 5% C&I and 8% CRE since it's apparent that industry-wide loan demand has slowed.

Industry loan growth and Bank of America:

In looking at the 5.5% year-on-year loan growth rate as compared to CRE (11.6%) and C&I (8.3%) from Q1 2016, we see BofA fell short of the industry average. In fairness, the 5.5% growth rate for BofA includes more than just commercial loans.

However, the disparity highlights the need for BofA to grow its loan book and, in particular, its $320B commercial loan portfolio since it's vital to its earnings. It can't simply hope higher yields bolster its variable rate loan income.

However, the disparity highlights the need for BofA to grow its loan book and, in particular, its $320B commercial loan portfolio since it's vital to its earnings. It can't simply hope higher yields bolster its variable rate loan income. Given that commercial loan growth was down sharply in May industry-wide, and if BofA's commercial book follows suit, the bank will need to have bang-out numbers in other divisions to make up for the lower growth in commercial lending.

In looking at BofA's Q1 earnings results to see a quarter-to-quarter comparison, loan growth barely nudged up.

On the left of the balance sheet under total loan and leases, Q1 was just slightly better than Q4. And this makes sense given the anemic GDP growth of 1.4% in Q1.

However, I would use caution in putting too much stock in Q1 economic data since the entire northern part of the U.S. is typically in hibernation mode for the winter and housing construction is virtually non-existent in the north in January and February.

However, I would use caution in putting too much stock in Q1 economic data since the entire northern part of the U.S. is typically in hibernation mode for the winter and housing construction is virtually non-existent in the north in January and February. Nonetheless, quarterly loan growth comparisons will be important to watch going forward to determine if BofA is truly increasing its loan origination.

Takeaways:

Although it's possible that Bank of America could beat again with another 5.5.% YoY loan growth rate, it's looking increasingly doubtful given the industry-wide drop in loan demand and the wait-and-see attitude of businesses towards capital spending.

The stock is likely to get a boost from dividend seekers since BofA topped even the rosiest estimates for their capital plan.

However, the fundamentals always win out especially with banks. I've seen a lot of commentaries recently comparing BofA to growth stocks. Well, it's not a growth stock. Sure, it will appreciate over time, but Bank of America is not Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). Instead, Bank of America and all banks are heavily correlated and woven into the fundamental economic fabric of our economy. And those fundamentals should be closely monitored.

In the long term, the stock is likely to perform well, backed by solid economic growth, pushing yields back higher, and boosting loan growth.

Portfolio Risk Management:

If you're looking to go long Bank of America soon, please use caution. If you're risk averse, it may make sense to wait for the Fed's June loan growth numbers and June Durable Goods Orders released in July, or possibly BofA's earnings report in a few weeks, before jumping into a position.

Good luck.

