There May Be Even Worse News For GM And Ford From Lyft Shuttle

Ford and GM are not good buy candidates despite their low P/E ratios. The impact of carpooling on their sales will continue to grow.

Carpooling has been popular with consumers but hobbled by difficulties in execution. If Shuttle expands carpooling considerably, the implications for auto stocks are substantially bearish.

Auto stocks such as Ford and GM remain vulnerable to increases in carpooling via ridesharing services, which reduces VMT and demand for new cars.

For some time now, I have been arguing that investors should avoid automotive stocks whose vulnerability to the ridesharing revolution were being underestimated. Lyft’s (LYFT) latest experiment is in Chicago and San Francisco, and with positive customer response and strong growth potential, it may help the company continue to advance against both Uber (UBER) and private car ownership. While the ridesharing companies themselves are not public yet, investors can still trade this information through the auto stocks, principally GM (GM) and Ford (F) but also FiatChrysler (FCAU) and Toyota Motors (TM).

Changing Auto Market

Lyft is increasingly supplanting Uber as the most innovative company in the ridesharing space, in my opinion. But with neither of those companies publicly traded yet, it’s hard for investors to play that trend directly, although GM does still retain a 9% stake in Lyft, which I think could be worth as much as ten times what they paid for it.

Investors can, however, play the trend on the opposite end, at the businesses Uber and Lyft are disrupting. Lyft’s success is a bearish factor for auto stocks whose customers may have far less need for private car ownership. The cost of car ownership is now, along with housing, one of the biggest pieces of consumer spending. Although Uber began as a black car service, it and its ilk have long since expanded to middle-class customers, some of whom are beginning to question whether it makes sense to own a car at all when one is available at the push of a button on their phone.

This is no longer just theory on my part. Car sales are beginning to fall substantially as carpooling ramps up. Exactly how much of this is down to ridesharing is less clear, but as I’ve explained it probably accounts for the bulk of it, since EVs and SDVs have too small a market share to be impactful yet. My last article noted that sales projections for 2019 had fallen to 15 million units. Now, Bank of America says 2021 may be at 13 million units.

Lyft itself will not say what it knows about it, if anything, but Lyft’s GM of Florida operations did recently say that the trend was real and that it was growing. And it may be about to grow a lot faster. Lyft’s new experiment shows that actually, carpooling’s impact may grow much bigger in the near future.

Carpooling’s False Start

Lyft Line and UberPool have been around for a couple years now, but while they have certainly had a measurable impact, they have not spurred carpooling quite as much as their executives probably hoped. Evidence of that can be seen in the discounts being offered, which after starting as high as 60% off regular price have now tapered to the 10-25% range, despite cutting pay of drivers who pick up Pool/Line customers.

In part this reflected good news for the rideshare companies. Customers who were willing to ride with strangers on a shared trip often did not require nearly as much a discount as management expected. But also it reflected that not enough people were getting matched, requiring higher fares to balance costs.

To say that not enough matches were taking place, however, is not to say that there was not enough demand. You could almost say that in Uber’s case, since UberPool accounts for only 25% of rides in Uber cities. But Lyft was doing better, with over half of rides in San Francisco and 40% of rides in all available markets being Line rides a year ago, and continued growth since.

The Early Flaws In Lyft Line

Lyft was not satisfied either, however. While the company is still secretive about a lot of its operational metrics, reports began trickling out that the company was having trouble putting multiple riders in cars, necessitating using a lot more cars than efficiently needed to move all its Line passengers. Note that a ride is still a “Line ride” even if Lyft fails to put someone else in the car with the passenger. In that case the passenger gets a typical Lyft and a considerable discount, and Lyft eats the loss.

The troubles were many, but a few big ones stood out. Lyft regularly confronted street regulation problems. Often its first Line pickup took it down a one-way street or some other path that made it very difficult to go back and get a second passenger, even if one was close at hand.

And going back ultimately proved unworkable anyway, from a customer relations standpoint. Customers perfectly willing to share rides with people heading the same direction proved highly resistant to taking routes that took them further away from their destination, even for the briefest of periods. So Lyft’s algorithms were redesigned to avoid moving passenger A away from their destination to pick up passenger B, no matter how short a detour it would have been.

This meant cars often rode with a single passenger while a second car was summoned from two miles away to pick up a passenger maybe a tenth of a mile away from the car that just left, only to also leave with just a single paying customer.

Lyft’s New Shuttle Option

Lyft Shuttle, as it's called, requires a specified destination before driving, like Lyft Line. Also like Lyft Line, passengers may have to share their ride with others Lyft customers, in exchange for the far lower fares Shuttle charges.

Unlike Lyft Line, however, the destination specified cannot even be one of the passenger’s own choosing. Rather, they are given a specific list of drop-off zones and told to pick one. They then walk from there to their final destination.

The same applies to pickups. You are given a pickup location, you don’t select one. But the location is never more than a few blocks from your location.

Politics Probably Not A Concern

Shuttle has been attacked hard from certain publications, mostly of the left, who consider it an attack on low-income households because it is basically, as one put it “a bus without the poor people.” The argument goes that by pulling more affluent users out of the public mass transit system, the system will lose political support from voters who will consider it a drain on the public purse, solely for the benefit of low-income voters.

In other words, public transit will come to be seen almost like welfare, and then voters will demand it be shuttered.

This is not a political forum, and I will not opine on the welfare debate. As far as Shuttle’s political vulnerability, however, let me just say it has also been defended by many other publications, and so far there is no evidence that this “outrage” is translating into a coordinated campaign to shut it down.

Considering Shuttle as a strictly economic matter, then, unencumbered by politics, how significant is this experiment?

Shuttle Is Line 2.0, Not Bus 2.0

Lyft Shuttle is not so much an attempt to reinvent city mass transit as it is an attempt to reinvent Lyft Line. If it looks like a bus, that is probably because imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and Shuttle is designed to take the advantages of buses to make Line work better.

By fixing set pickup and drop-off points, Lyft has made sure to design routes that avoid the one-way streets and other hassles that often thwarted efficient route design. Meanwhile, Shuttle cars still won’t travel backwards, but by setting fixed points it essentially allows customers to walk to convergence. If someone is at Park and 2nd Avenue and someone else is at Park and 3rd, Lyft now essentially tells them both to meet up at 250 Park Avenue, and it will pick them both up there. This reduces the number of cars and drivers Lyft needs to service Line customers, drastically reducing costs.

Meanwhile, Shuttle fares have been characterized as being “2-3 times less” - I believe they mean to say 50-67% cheaper - than a typical Lyft, far in excess of Lyft Line’s usual discounts. Apparently management is more confident of Shuttle’s ability to actually fill seats and reduce costs, and it is putting its money where its mouth is.

Investment Implications

I stand by my argument that I made two weeks ago that ridesharing is already impacting auto sales meaningfully, and that it is probably the primary cause of the slowdown we are already seeing. But I now believe that so far carpooling has been running at a fraction of its potential, since Lyft and Uber have had trouble actually executing on matches.

That in turn has kept prices higher and demand lower. If lower-priced Shuttle’s success continues, it may substantially boost the reduction in Vehicle Miles Traveled, swelling the inventory of used cars and thus the decline in new car sales even further.

GM and Ford have already fallen enough that their P/E ratios have reached single digits. That and their profitable truck division is commonly seen as insulating them from further dips. While I do not deny these points, I would be careful not to overstate them.

A lot of fixed costs such as R&D for new engine designs and building materials and so forth will not fall appreciably even if car sales fall and truck sales hold steady. So some costs that are currently being allocated to cars are not truly marginal costs of car production. If Ford and GM do shift towards trucks, as they appear to be doing, the margins on those vehicles may still come under pressure as they have to carry a higher percentage of the fixed cost base.

At most, the P/E and truck argument is evidence that the stocks should not be actively shorted at this time. They do not make the stocks buys. I would counsel investors to avoid auto stocks for the foreseeable future.

Summary

Altogether, I regard Shuttle, and its early positive indicators, as another pressure point on auto sales. This is especially true given the substantial financial commitment Lyft is putting behind it with drastically reduced fares, presumably a result of its confidence that it can fill seats. I would avoid GM, Ford, and other auto stocks.

