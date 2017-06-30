And Then There's Ponzi, And Two Recent Imitators

Carlo Pieto Giovanni Guglielmo Trebado (“Charles”) Ponzi was born in Parma, Italy, in 1882. He emigrated to Canada in 1907, where he operated a scam similar to his future ‘Scheme’. Ponzi served almost two years in prison for forgery before being released. His next run-in with the law was in 1911, for involvement in smuggling illegal immigrants into the United States from Italy. For this crime, he spent another two years in prison in Georgia. Released in 1913, he took up residence in Boston, where he was to develop the criminal enterprise that today bears his name.

The scheme was simple in its essentials. 1) Find investors. 2) Find more investors. 3) Use the money from the second group of investors to pay off the first group. 4) Profit. 5) Repeat until indicted. This is what is now known as a Ponzi Scheme.

At first, his life in Boston was unremarkable. He married one Rose Maria Gnecco, and managed several legitimate small businesses, with little success, before taking a job as a translator. In the year of his marriage, Ponzi obtained a loan of $200, and with it established the Old Colony Foreign Exchange Company, selling “Coupons” to be repaid in International Reply Coupons (a type of stamps used for return postage of international mail). The profit from buying and selling these securities was miniscule. Ponzi promised a 50% return for investors within 90 days. This was impossible. In order to generate enough profits to pay off investors, Ponzi sold more “Coupons”. And more. And more. And MORE.

These Coupons sold so well that Ponzi was able to repay the $200 loan in full within half the allotted time, bringing in more eager investors. The profits, of course, were entirely fictitious. Ponzi never bought the International Reply Coupons, and relied on additional investors to provide the “profits” for previous investors. At the height of the scheme, Ponzi was making a million dollars a week (more than ten million dollars in modern money, although in reality this fortune was worth even more considering that the purchasing power of money was much greater at that time). People were cashing in their life savings to buy Ponzi’s worthless “Coupons”, and reinvesting their profits, doubling down their bet, like risking everything on a 100:1 long shot at the racetrack.

The rapid development of Ponzi’s company drew attention from the suspicious eyes of the police and of skeptics everywhere. When someone suggested he could not generate such high returns with the investment process he claimed to use, Ponzi would sue for libel (and win). Investigators from the police, the press, and the Massachusetts Banking Commission were unable to find conclusive evidence of any crime, since all of Ponzi’s paperwork was in order.

Then, in the summer of 1920, the house of cards collapsed. As rumors circulated, turning to speculations and then allegations, investors began to pull out. With no new money coming in the door, Ponzi could no loner repay his previous investors fast enough. An audit of his books showed a seven million dollar shortfall. Investigative reporting discovered a glaring discrepancy: The number of “Coupons” issued by Ponzi exceeded the actual number in circulation by a factor of five thousand (that is, Ponzi claimed to have sold more than one hundred and fifty million “Coupons” when there were fewer than thirty thousand International Reply Coupons in circulation. Ponzi hired a public relations firm and kept issuing his “Coupons” and paying off old investors with money from new investors.

The scheme was revealed. Ponzi was charged with 86 counts of mail fraud (a federal crime) and was also found guilty of additional charges of larceny by the state of Massachusetts. A lawsuit was filed alleging that the government was violating the rule of double jeopardy in prosecuting him in both state and federal court for the same crime. The case went all the way to the Supreme Court before being rejected--the Court ruled that if an action was criminal under both federal and state law, the defendant may be tried separately for two crimes. When asked about his crimes, Ponzi replied, “I came to this country looking for trouble, and I found it”.

After serving nine years in federal prison, Ponzi was granted bail to prepare his state case. He fled to Tampa, Florida, and launched another scheme, this one selling Florida swampland. It was not long before the law caught up with him again. While trying to flee by boat to Italy, he was apprehended by Texas police in New Orleans, extradited to Massachusetts, and imprisoned until 1934. Upon leaving prison, he was deported to Italy.

Later in life, Ponzi moved to and worked as an English teacher in Brazil, where he died in poverty in 1949. In a deathbed interview, he remarked that, “Even if they never got anything for it, it was cheap at that price. Without malice aforethought I had given them the best show that was ever staged in their territory since the landing of the Pilgrims! It was easily worth fifteen million bucks to watch me put the thing over”. Today, Ponzi looks like an amateur. Bernie didn’t even get caught the first time until he was over 70.

Bernie Madoff

He was a legend on Wall Street. He was an icon, regarded by many as one of the smartest investment minds on The Street. He was the Vice Chairman of the NASD, head of the Regulatory Oversight Committee, a Member of the NASDAQ Board of Governors and on the Executive Committee of the NASDAQ OMX Group (whatever that is). Bernie Madoff was hauled away in cuffs by the FBI on December 12, 2008, for perpetrating a fraud on his elite investors for, well, roughly 17 years, stealing somewhere around $50 billion. Lawyer Irving Picard represented defrauded Madoff investors in both bankruptcy and SIPC. He has recovered more than $10 billion so far.

Madoff sits in prison at “Camp Fluffy”, the Federal Correctional Complex in Butner, N.C. for the remainder of his life or 150 years, whichever comes first. He has access to a computer, where he fires off emails, and to a kitchen. The prison yard features both a sweat lodge and a bocce court.

His best friend is Carmine John Persico Jr., the former (we think) boss of the Colombo crime family known as “The Snake.” Snakes of a feather, I guess. Still, it is prison.

Allen Stanford

“Mini Madoff” Stanford (Inmate # 35017-183) owned Stanford Financial Group of Companies. On February 17, 2009, he was charged by the SEC with fraud and multiple violations of U.S. securities laws for alleged “massive ongoing fraud” involving $8 billion in fraudulent certificates of deposits. The SEC said that Stanford and his accomplices had operated a “massive Ponzi Scheme”, misappropriated billions of dollars of investors’ money and falsified the Stanford International Bank’s records to hide their fraud. “Stanford International Bank’s financial statements, including its investment income, were entirely fictional”, the SEC said. On June 18, 2009, as the FBI was raiding his headquarters, Allen Stanford was arrested while trying to flee the country. He had contacted a private jet owner and attempted to pay for a flight to Antigua with a credit card, but was refused because the company would accept only a wire transfer. Stripped of his knighthood, Stanford’s criminal trial awarded him 110 years. He is currently at high-security Coleman II federal prison in Sumterville, Florida. He recently stated, “I have nothing to apologize for, I have done nothing wrong.” I hope he likes the heat, because Dante is stoking another fire for him.

Only about $75 Million has been recovered for investors. They need Irving Picard.

