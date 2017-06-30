Why GE Could Plunge If Oil Prices Don't Recover

The narrative seems so simple. Jack Welch was a god and Jefferey Immelt was a goat. Jack Welch oversaw the golden years at General Electric (GE), the company did great and the stock price seemed to never stop going up for over a decade. When Jeffrey Immelt took over after 9-11, the stock consistently underperformed its peers and the broader indexes, and then the stock collapsed after the housing bubble ended in 2008.

Jefferey Immelt's tenure was easy for people to assess that ignored the fact that Jack Welch had essentially turned a once great industrial giant into an overleveraged financial company getting more than 60% of its profits from GE financial prior to 2008. Immelt was successful in unwinding some of Welch's less successful acquisitions and recentering the company's business model on the industrial side of the business. GE's industrial businesses and the company's share price began to do especially well after 2008 as the global economy recovered much faster than the U.S. economy, and oil prices reached historic highs.

Jack Welch was always better at making acquisitions than managing the company's various internal divisions, and Immelt was always better than he was given credit for managing and streamlining the company's various businesses.

That is why, in my opinion, it is unfortunate that Immelt's critical mistake, the merger with Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI), has now undermined his previous successes and essentially turned GE into a company that is dependent on strong oil and commodity prices.

If you look at GE's revenues prior to the Baker Hughes merger, GE's revenues were roughly as follows. GE capital comprised 30 percent of the company's revenues, the power and water segment comprised 17%, Oil and Gas was 11%, healthcare was 12%, aviation was 15%, and energy management was 5%. Smaller segments such as appliance and transportation divisions made up the remaining 10%.

GE's energy business was about 25 percent measurement and control, 30% turbo machinery, 17% subsea systems, 22% drilling and surface, and 9% downstream technology.

This has changed significantly with the merger with Baker Hughes.

Jefferey Immelt's biggest mistake in deciding to do this merger was he failed to appreciate how leveraged his company already was to oil and commodity prices. This merger essentially will make future growth almost impossible for GE if oil prices don't stabilize and rebound significantly from today's current depressed levels.

When you look at GE's industrial divisions, a third of which is the aviation business, GE's industrial segments don't seem overly leveraged to energy prices. Companies such as Boeing (BA) are seeing strong demand for new aircraft even as energy prices have fallen.

However, low interest rates and historically high oil prices were the primary drivers for the Dreamliner sales and demand for new aircraft is not sustainable if interest rates rise and oil price fall or continue to stay low. Many airline leasing companies have talked about a bubble in demand for new aircraft, and unless oil prices make a moderate to significant recovery, demand for new aircraft is likely to fall significantly.

Also, if you look at GE's industrial business, many of GE's clients in emerging market economies such as Indonesia and Brazil are dependent on higher commodity prices, and some of GE's core industrial divisions, such as the locomotive division, are reliant on strong commodity prices. Much of the infrastructure work that GE does is also reliant on new and continued investment by government and energy companies. GE's leverage to solar and other renewable energy forms is also closely tied to energy prices as well.

GE is not only heavily leveraged to oil and commodity prices, but the company is now particularly reliant on the offshore drilling industry. The problem is that even if oil prices stabilize, most offshore drilling projects are not profitable with oil prices below $60 a barrel, and the largest offshore drilling companies in the world such as Transocean (RIG) and Diamond Offshore (DO) have seen no recovery in their respective businesses whatsoever since oil has rebounded slightly from $30 a barrel.

Analysts project that GE should make between $1.72 a share to $1.89 a share on sales growth of 4-5%, so the stock's forward price to earnings ratio of nearly 14x forward earnings is not cheap. GE's revenues are also likely to be more cyclical since the company's more reliable forms of revenue such as healthcare are not a significant form revenue for the company anymore since the Bakers Hughes merger. If oil prices fall even slightly from the current levels, GE's growth rate could fall to below 4%, and the stock is not likely to trade at more than 8-10x next year's lowest earnings estimates of $1.72 a share, or between $14-18 a share.

Jeffery Immelt made a lot of good decisions during his volatile tenure as CEO, but his decision to merge with Baker Hughes has made the company very dependent on oil prices for the foreseeable future. Oil prices can be volatile, but the changes in technology in shale drilling seem to be putting a ceiling on oil prices at around $60 a barrel. Oil prices may stabilize or even rise in the near future, but if prices of the world's leading commodity stay below $60 a barrel, banks and oil companies will likely be very hesitant to invest in new and significant offshore development.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.