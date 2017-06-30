GeoPark: New Drilling Successes Reaffirm Long Thesis

This new development will lead to reserve expansion and production growth, adding value for shareholders, further reaffirming our long thesis on this multi-year growth stock.

The company also expanded the Jacana Field by successfully flowing oil in two appraisal wells, namely Jacana Sur 2 and Jacana 8.

On June 12, 2017, GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) announced four new drilling successes in Colombia. On the same day, as of 11:00 a.m. ET, GPRK dropped 7.31% in NYSE trading. We immediately released an Alert & Insight piece at The Upstream Oil Hub, our exclusive service on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace platform, to explain what to make of this counteraction in relation to the long position that we have been holding. Today, we presented an abbreviated version of that article here, because the content therein, from the facts, via analysis, to the conclusion, is still as valid as of its first publication.

In this article, we analyze the significance of the GeoPark announcement, hoping to shed some new light on the long thesis on this small-cap E&P player which we have been holding even before we initiated a coverage back in March 2017. We have been following this name since then, with a review of its Q1 2017 results.

1. What?

The four new wells completed are all situated in the Llanos 34 Block in the Llanos Basin. GeoPark operated the block with a 45% working interest (Fig. 1). These wells are described below.

Fig. 1. Contract blocks that GeoPark holds in Colombia, modified after the GeoPark May 2017 presentation.

Fig. 2. Geological map of Block Llanos 34 showing oil fields and location of Wildcat Jacamar 1, modified after GeoPark May 2017 presentation.

1.1. The Jacamar Oil Field: A New Discovery

Exploring a fault trend southeast of the Tigana/Jacana oil field complex (Fig. 2), GeoPark drilled and completed wildcat Jacamar 1 to a total depth of 10,627 feet. A test conducted with an electric submersible pump in the Guadalupe Formation led to a production rate of approximately 1,000 b/d of 17.5 degree API crude oil through a choke of 38/64 mm and wellhead pressure of 79 psi, with 13% water cut, pending additional production history to determine stabilized flow rates of the well.

Oil shows during drilling and petrophysical analysis indicate the potential for hydrocarbon production also in the shallower Mirador and the deeper Gacheta formations. This is the 10th oil discovery made by GeoPark in the block. Because surface facilities are in place, the well has been put into production.

1.2. Jacana Oil Field extension

In Q1 2017, GeoPark drilled appraisal well Jacana Sur 2 to test the northwest boundaries of the Jacana Oil Field (Fig. 2). Now comes the production test results.

A test conducted with an electric submersible pump in the Guadalupe Formation intervals resulted in a production rate of approximately 270 b/d of 16.5 degree API oil, with 21% water cut, through a choke of 32/64 mm and wellhead pressure of 48 psi, pending further production history to determine stabilized flow rates of the well.

1.3. Jacana Oil Field new formation addition

In Q1 2017, GeoPark drilled the Jacana 8 appraisal well to explore a channel sand in the Mirador Formation, a stratigraphic unit previously not produced oil in the Jacana Field (Fig. 2). A test conducted with an electric submersible pump flowed at a production rate of approximately 1,850 b/d of 24.0 degree API, with only 0.4% water cut, through a choke of 32/64 mm and wellhead pressure of 100 psi.

The deeper Guadalupe Formation, the main producing unit, was also tested and oil was found in an area which previously had no reserves assigned to it. Additional production history is required to determine stabilized flow rates of the well. Jacana 8 further extended the Jacana Field toward the southeast in addition to the new oil interval found in the Mirador Formation.

1.4. Tigana Oil Field production addition

Development well Tigana Sur 5 was drilled to a total depth of 11,310 feet and completed (Fig. 2). A test conducted with an electric submersible pump in the Guadalupe Formation resulted in a flow rate of 1,010 b/d of 14.9 degree API oil, with a 0.4% water cut, through a choke of 32/64 mm and wellhead pressure of 85 psi, pending additional production history to determine stabilized flow rates of the well. The well is already in production.

2. So What?

The Llanos 34 Block is the crown jewel of GeoPark in Colombia. The company increased production in the block from 0 to over 45,000 b/d of gross oil in a short period of four years. It has made a total of 10 oil discoveries, Jacamar included, in the block, leading to the booking of more than 200 MMbbl of 3P gross reserves.

Fig. 3. Production history in Block Llanos 34, modified after GeoPark May 2017 presentation.

Following a successful 2016 program, which materially expanded the field size of Jacana, the company is poised to carry on its 2017 work program with a base-case budget of $60-65 million. It plans to drill a total of 15 to 20 wells to further explore potential in new intervals, to appraise the Tigana/Jacana oil play so as to upgrade the 95 MMbbl of net 3P reserves to proven level, and to accelerate production growth. Most (70%) of the wells are development wells to tap into the newly found reserves and ramp up production to reap low-risk, low-cost and high-return payback.

The three exploratory wells are supposed to lead to reserve additions. Successful wildcat Jacamar 1 led to the discovery of a new oil field; appraisal well Jacana Sur 2 helped extend the northwestern boundaries of the Jacana Field; and appraisal well Jacana 8 struck oil in a new interval in a channel sand in the Mirador Formation. Because of available surface facilities, all four wells are already in production. The total addition of up to 4,130 bo/d of production will help raise the output of the block to close to 50,000 bo/d.

Currently, GeoPark is drilling two wells in Colombia, namely appraisal well Jacana 9 with the objective to test the northern limits of the Jacana Field and wildcat Curucucu 1 in order to test a new prospect adjacent to the new discovery Jacamar, both in Block Llanos 34 in the Llanos Basin (Fig. 2). These drilling projects may further expand its accomplishment in the year.

"We continue to find more oil and grow production in the Llanos 34 Block as we work to extend limits, add new formations and explore new accumulations." James F. Park, CEO of GeoPark, commented. "GeoPark has always grown by the drill bit and continues to demonstrate an exceptional drilling success rate with world-beating finding and development costs."

Since growth of reserves and expansion of profitable production are the principal drivers of value addition for oil companies, these four wells are projected to increase the value of GeoPark. However, a precise figure of value addition will have to await further data.

3. Now What?

As we discussed in previous articles (see here, here and here), GeoPark is one of our favorite oil plays. The balanced attitude toward risk, the scalability of a well considered barbell strategy, nearly perfect execution of business plans, the honest yet talented management, current holding of exclusive rights to acreage, high-quality reserves and low-cost production, and a long runway of durable value-adding growth all seem to point to the conclusion that GeoPark is a mid cap or even a large cap in the making.

Although the stock has appreciated by over 40% since our initiation of coverage in early March 2017, we believe that is just the beginning of a multi-year upward move (Fig. 4). According to our valuation, the net asset value of the company comes to $11.4, earnings power value at $18.1, and growth value at $32.0 per share. So investors are offered a margin of safety of 32-76% as of June 29, 2017, with extremely lopsided risk/reward profile.

Fig. 4. Stock chart of GeoPark, modified after barchart.com.

The recent swoon in crude oil price (NYSEARCA:USO) (NYSEARCA:OIL) is projected to have little impact on the 2017 performance of GeoPark. For the second half of 2017, the company secured a minimum Brent price of $51/bo for 6,000 bo/d through a zero-cost collar structure that includes a maximum price of $57.5/bo. Approximately 50-60% of its production is hedged through 3Q2017 at a floor of $51-53/bo and 25-30% is hedged through 4Q2017 at a floor of $51/bo.

