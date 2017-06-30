GNC: Deja Vu

I am long, very long the stock and look forward to years of growing earnings and a corresponding rise instock price.

GNC has entered the "mature" phase of the retail life cycle andif they can executesome basic extension strategies, itcould mean its best years are still to come.

Each time a charismatic CEO was able to leverage the powerful brand to execute a successful turnaround strategy focused on only a few basic ideas.

Two questions were on my mind at the time of my initial investment in GNC in 2016 (yes, at prices above $20).

Has GNC faced turnaround situations in the past? Where will the next wave of earnings growth come from or has the company entered the "decline phase" of the retail life cycle which will make its business obsolete shortly (think RadioShack or Blockbuster)?

I used the retail life cycle framework to help answer these questions. So what exactly is the retail life-cycle?

Just as human-beings have a typical life-cycle going from childhood, adolescence, youth, and old-age, so also the retail segment, follow a similar route. The retail aging process has four stages as depicted in the figure below; I. Introduction, II. Growth, III. Maturity, and IV. Decline.

I found it a really interesting exercise to travel through the stages of GNC's retail life-cycle. Also see video --> GNC History Final

I. Introduction: Focus on building a national brand (1935 to 1985)

The first phase is the introduction or the beginning of any business and is characterized by slow rates of growth, only a few competitors, and high promotional expenses as companies focus on building a national brand. This period was GNC from the time of inception in 1935 for almost 50 years up to the period ending with the founder, David Shakarian's death in 1984. Shakarian had grown the GNI chain from a single store to a national network of 1,300 outlets. However, increased competition and bad management decisions resulted in significant overexpansion and a highly leveraged GNC by the time of his death.

II. Growth: Focus on territory expansion (1985 to 2016)

The next retail life cycle phase is characterized by high growth rates as efficiency, experience, and brand awareness increases and this started shortly after Shakarian's death. His family, which controlled the majority of the shares, brought in a "turn around" executive, Jerry Horn, with instructions to "stop the bleeding".

From 1985 to 1991, Mr. Horn served as President and Chief Executive Officer of GNC. During this period he shifted GNC's focus from nutrition to become more of a health and fitness provider and also launched the Gold Card loyalty program in 1990. He stayed on as chairman of the board until 1999.

During the period 1992 to 1998, GNC opened more than 2000 locations, making it one of the fastest growing retail chains during the 1990's. The profit CAGR during this time was ~80%. However, this growth came at a price and during 1998; GNC stock was once again under pressure and had lost a substantial amount of its value. This was again due to increased competition through the proliferation of vitamins and other nutritional supplements and rapid store expansion (total count was around 4,000 stores by the end of 1998), and for the first time since 1993, GNC reported negative Y-o-Y earnings. GNC had lost its way again and with $1.4 billion in sales and almost $100mm in net income, was taken private in 1999 and sold to Numico NV, a European maker of nutrition products for $1.8 billion or around $25 per share.

The first 5 to 7 years of the new millennium, was characterized by GNC insiders as the most challenging times in the history of the company. GNC would be sold two more times, in 2003 to Apollo Management for $750 million and in 2007 to Ares Management and Ontario Teacher's Pension Plan for an enterprise value of $1.65 billion.

During this seven year period, GNC had a slew of leadership changes as it worked its way out of the former ownership of Royal Dutch Numic. None of the appointed leaders were able to generate meaningful growth until they appointed Joe Fortunato in November 2005, a 15-year company veteran. By September of 2005, GNC had 2,633 company owned locations, 1,212 domestic franchise locations, 1,114 Rite Aid locations and 822 international locations for a total of 5,781.

During his nine year tenure, Fortunato doubled revenues from $1.3 billion in 2005 to $2.6 billion in 2014 and grew adjusted operating income almost 4.5x from $110 million in 2005 to $489 million by 2014. In 2011, he also helped produce one of the most successful IPO's of that year, by many considered a better IPO than LinkedIn or Groupon.

At the end of his tenure in 2014, GNC had 3,497 company owned locations, 1,070 domestic franchise locations, 2,269 Rite Aid locations and 2,140 international locations for a total of 8,976 which meant he increased store count by almost 3,000 outlets.

What Fortunato was able to do well for most of his tenure, was to bring back a level of focus on providing the right product at the right price at the right time to consumers leveraging the GNC brand and the loyalty program. He gave them a reason to visit the GNC stores again.

III. Maturity: Focus on Extension Strategies (2016 onwards)

During this phase, growth starts to level off due to increased cost and high competition, and reduced efficiency. Competition even may increase to the point where the industry overexpands, leading to declining profits and reduced customer loyalty. As this happens, prices begin to drop as incumbents try to lure back customers with great deals.

I believe that GNC entered this phase in late 2013 but unfortunately, Joe Fortunato, clearly a visionary CEO, was unable to see or was maybe unwilling to admit that the industry was rapidly changing around him. GNC was generating so much free cash flow that the company must have thought that with each additional store, they would continue to generate incremental earnings. However, the combination of overexpansion and lack of staying close to pricing conditions in the market, resulted in the reduced SSS figures and accompanying lower earnings and customers started to abandon them. GNC had lost its way once again and it was clear that a new leader was needed to execute a turnaround strategy.

Coincidentally, Mike Archbold, Fortunato's replacement in late 2014, was hired as he was known for implementing turnarounds at Vitamin Shoppe, Autozone, and Saks Fifth Avenue. As all SA readers know by now, he was unable to reverse the negative trends in the business and was replaced by Bob Moran in July 2016. In my previous article I wrote about Mr. Moran's turnaround strategy and his success with Petsmart's turnaround strategy. As such, I firmly believe he is the right person for the task at hand.

As it relates to future earnings potential in the mature life cycle stage, GNC's best years are still ahead of them as it has a large opportunity leveraging some extension strategies such as a) wider range of products b) new markets and c) increasing the frequency of use.

During Q1 conference call, Mr. Moran spoke about offering a wider range of products and increasing the frequency of use but little about new markets and probably has to do with maintaining focus. By definition, new markets can be physical and digital. On the physical front, I believe that GNC has a sufficient number of store locations in North America and that most of the store growth will and should, therefore, happen internationally where operating (not gross) margins have been tracking around 35% for last 3 years and in 2016 accounted for almost 20% of company-wide Operating Income. See table below

2014 2015 2016 International Revenues $175 mm $183 mm $161 mm International O/I $60mm $64 mm $55 mm O/I Margin 34% 35% 34% Company Wide O/I $425 mm $417 mm $285 mm International Contributor 14% 15% 19%

On the digital front, much has been written about GNC's marketplace launch on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) on SA in January this year, and I believe this will become a larger portion of companywide operating income.

IV. Decline: Focus on protecting falling revenue and profits

If you are unable to innovate sufficiently to keep your business new and fresh, it enters the last phase of the retail life cycle: decline. At this point, your business may seem out of date and boring to customers. Other retailers have caught their attention, and it's difficult to lure those customers back. This period is characterized by rapid fall in sales under the impact of new product competition and changing consumer tastes and preferences. Prices and, hence, profits decline. However, I do not believe that GNC has entered this stage in light of some positive items such as the growth in number of transactions, growth in new loyalty program, and growth in international and online markets as reported as part of the Q1 earnings release.

In summary and to address the two opening questions...

Has GNC faced turnaround situations in the past?

GNC has faced significant competitive headwinds a number of times since 1980's primarily due to competition and overexpansion but each time, as a result of a visionary CEO and the strong company brand, was able to execute a successful turnaround strategy and actually went on to enter a significant period of growth. It is hard not to get a sense of Déjà Vu in light of this research and when considering what Mr. Moran can do with the powerful and vertically integrated GNC brand using only a few basic items such as the loyalty program and better pricing. Therefore, we are at the start of yet another era of growth that will be remembered for years to come.

Where will the next wave of earnings growth come from or has the company entered the "decline phase" of the retail life cycle which will make its business obsolete in the near future?

GNC already has a large North American footprint. As such, most of the growth in the next ten years will come from a number of extension strategies primarily from international and online and which are generally characterized as being part of the maturity phase of the retail life cycle.

As this phase is generally longer than the second growth phase, I feel GNC still has a number of great earning generating years ahead, and therefore I am long, very long the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.